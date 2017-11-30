Aislación ÍNDICE Aislación ..................................................................................................
1 Introducción: En este documento analizaremos el aislamiento de los objetos a la temperatura y como la energía traspasa d...
2 Aquí podemos ver que se representa la casa a una misma temperatura, pero una con aislante y sin aislante. Tras esto deci...
3 La casa “A” representada por el color rojo y en la gráfica por la línea de color rojo nos ayuda a ver que efectivamente ...
4 Conclusión Con este archivo concluimos que el aislamiento de objetos a diferentes temperaturas ayuda a la ralentización ...
Aislación carpeta 5

Análisis de archivo enviado

Aislación carpeta 5

  1. 1. Aislación ÍNDICE Aislación .................................................................................................................................1 Introducción:.......................................................................................................................1 Objetivo: .............................................................................................................................1 Hipótesis:............................................................................................................................1 Conclusión...............................................................................................................................4
  2. 2. 1 Introducción: En este documento analizaremos el aislamiento de los objetos a la temperatura y como la energía traspasa de un objeto hacia sus alrededores y de los alrededores al objeto y como se depende de varios factores que ayudan a la transferencia de energía o al aislamiento de esta. Objetivo: Darnos cuenta de la importancia de los aislantes y cómo influyen en la transferencia de energía entre el ambiente y objetos de diferente índole dando como ejemplo una casa con la calefacción apagada durante una noche fría. Hipótesis: El aislamiento de la casa con una temperatura mayor a la del ambiente interno sin aislamiento igualara la temperatura del exterior dando así que al cabo de pocas horas se igualara la temperatura entre la casa y el ambiente. La casa a la misma temperatura que la otra con aislamiento podrá aguantar por mucho más tiempo su temperatura conservando la energía. Para la observación de este fenómeno se utilizó un archivo enviado por el profesor el cual nos ayuda a experimentar, ver y analizar con animaciones la transferencia de calor entre objetos (con y sin aislamiento) y el medio ambiente y los factores que interfieren entre estos. En este archivo se podían elegir entre varios fenómenos, el elegido para este archivo es el de una casa con la calefacción apagada en medio de una noche fría. Se tomó como referencia que la casa se encontraba a una temperatura promedio de 30ºC y el ambiente se encontraba a una temperatura media de -10ºC.
  3. 3. 2 Aquí podemos ver que se representa la casa a una misma temperatura, pero una con aislante y sin aislante. Tras esto decidimos correr la animación de la transferencia de energía lo cual nos dio una sorpresa al ver que lo que creíamos cierto y que habíamos visto en archivos pasados era verdad. Tras varios segundos de animación la casa de la derecha tardo más en igualar su temperatura frente al medio ambiente frio; en cambio la casa de la izquierda después de unos pocos segundos igualo su temperatura. Esto nos proporciona la seguridad de la hipótesis planteada es verdadera y para corroborarlo utilizamos la opción de ver la gráfica para corroborar datos.
  4. 4. 3 La casa “A” representada por el color rojo y en la gráfica por la línea de color rojo nos ayuda a ver que efectivamente perdió energía de una manera completamente rápida con una inclinación negativa mayor a la casa “B” representada por la el color y línea azul la cual tardo mucho más tiempo en igual la temperatura del medio ambiente y perdió menos energía en mucho más tiempo.
  5. 5. 4 Conclusión Con este archivo concluimos que el aislamiento de objetos a diferentes temperaturas ayuda a la ralentización de la igualdad de temperatura y proporciona una idea de lo que pasa durante varias horas en la vida real mostrándolo de una manera en la que podamos entenderlo fácilmente explicándolo con ejemplos cotidianos.

