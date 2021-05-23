Successfully reported this slideshow.
FINAL MAJOR PROJECT: Promotional campaign for a musical artist Presentation
Introduction  For the last part of my project, I will be actively promoting my work by acting as if my Album was a real p...
Presentation There's a lot of ways to promtote your music online however, promotiong your music on every channel possible ...
Promotions In this case, based on the basic research I carried out, to promote my album trailer, I first posted it on YouT...
Promotions https://faithfomekongdf.wixsite.com/my-site
Promotions • Lastly, to promote the album on billboards, I edited my work on top of a real billboard poster to get a bette...
Bibliography  Occhino, L., 2021. 15 ways to promote your music online. [online] Bandzoogle.com. Available at: <https://ba...
May. 23, 2021

Fmp presentation

fmp

  2. 2. Introduction  For the last part of my project, I will be actively promoting my work by acting as if my Album was a real product and will be putting it on suitable social platforms. I will also be trying to attract my target audience to see whether my work was successful or not. However, because I am carrying this out in a short period of time and in general it takes months for anything to be noticed on social media, I know that it will be very unlikely for me to receive a decent number of views as well as feedback.
  3. 3. Presentation There's a lot of ways to promtote your music online however, promotiong your music on every channel possible at the same time is not advised as you will most likely end up frustrated that all your work isn't paying off or getting the recognition it deserves. This is why I first looked at different ways general artists would promote their music.  Different ways to promote a music album  Website – gives your fans a place where they know that they can find you  Blog- This helps you build a deeper relationship with your fans( would recommend once you have a decent number of fans)  Electronic Press Kit- A resume for your band or group, informs the audience when you release new music  Facebook- Advised if you want to attract the attention of an older audience  Twitter- a channel for sharing thoughts on relevant trending topics  Snapchat, TikTok- Advised if you want to attract the attention of a younger audience (Especially teenagers)  YouTube- the best way to put your work out there
  4. 4. Promotions In this case, based on the basic research I carried out, to promote my album trailer, I first posted it on YouTube https://youtu.be/xhet3MqRAZY Then I made a social media (Instagram) business page to promote my artist in general. I also posted my album posters on her Instagram story as this is was the promotional poster was for. After that, I created a website on Wix to give my target audience a solid platform where they will always be able to find my artist. On the website I added my album trailer as well as some merchandise which will be shown in the next slide. I would've also created another social media page however, because my sister is still underaged, my parents didn't find this a good idea.
  5. 5. Promotions https://faithfomekongdf.wixsite.com/my-site
  6. 6. Promotions • Lastly, to promote the album on billboards, I edited my work on top of a real billboard poster to get a better idea of what it would actually look like if it was real as I couldn't actually go out and do it in real life. • The best locations for these billboards would be near a primary and secondary school. This is the only place that would attract a wide range of younger audience/ my target audience.
  7. 7. Bibliography  Occhino, L., 2021. 15 ways to promote your music online. [online] Bandzoogle.com. Available at: <https://bandzoogle.com/blog/17- ways-to-promote-your-music-online> [Accessed 21 May 2021].

