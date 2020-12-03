Case Analysis Of Overly Assertive Employee

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CASE STUDY ANALYSIS THE OVERLY ASSERTIVE EMPLOYEE Group 6 • G.Saidinesh • Itika Vashistha • Juhi Srivastava • Kartik Garg ...
Synopsis of the case ◦ The case revolves around mainly two employees of a marketing team, namely Kim and Janna. Kim is ext...
Analysis of the case of an overly assertive employee. The case poses challenges a manager faces with two different kinds of emplyess.

Published in: Leadership & Management
  1. 1. CASE STUDY ANALYSIS THE OVERLY ASSERTIVE EMPLOYEE Group 6 • G.Saidinesh • Itika Vashistha • Juhi Srivastava • Kartik Garg • Kunal Jain • Mahima Agarwal
  2. 2. Synopsis of the case ◦ The case revolves around mainly two employees of a marketing team, namely Kim and Janna. Kim is extremely assertive while Janna is a highly cooperative employee. The team is led by Tom, the manager. Tom notices that Janna always does the most tedious and unpleasant tasks happily because she doesn’t want to create any waves with Kim in the team. Whereas Kim does the high profile jobs and gets the recognition and compliments from the CEO. ◦ Tom senses that Janna is at a disadvantage in her career due to this situation. Also, he feels if he asks Kim to be cooperative it could cause conflict in the office. ◦ Tom is aware that conflict tends to spread in the office—if Kim and Janna are at odds with each other, it may distract people on other teams.
  3. 3. In this chapter, you learned about mediators, arbitrators, and conciliators. Is it possible for Tom to act in one of these roles? Why or why not? ◦ We have discussed about how direct negotiations for resolving conflicts may bring a third party’s help for finding a solution. Yes, Tom can play the role of mediator between the conflicting parties who can facilitate a negotiated solution using reasoning & persuasion, suggesting alternatives with low or mediate level of conflicts which is similar in the situation of Janna & Kim. Being a manager, Tom’s perception in the situation is important and who is perceived to be neutral and non-coercive.
  4. 4. If Tom does nothing, is that ethical? Does he have a responsibility to Janna to make sure her concerns are addressed? ◦ If Tom does nothing, it would be unethical as the manager has a primary responsibility towards the whole team and achieving organizational goals with coordinated efforts rather than just focusing on employees individual interests. The role of a leader in creating the ethical expectations for all the members is crucial. The responsibility of Tom is to get the best decision out of the group. The leader has to increase group awareness of moral issues, increase the extent to which the group is willing to speak up and raise concerns. Cont.
  5. 5. If Tom does nothing, is that ethical? Does he have a responsibility to Janna to make sure her concerns are addressed? ◦ Yes, Tom being the team manager has a responsibility that each and every employee in the team is satisfied and well recognized for their efforts. Manager should not take advantage of cooperative nature of his/her subordinates. In case of Janna, as she was willing to do the tedious and unpleasant tasks even at the expense of not receiving any recognition from the CEO, it is Tom’s responsibility to create a shared goal for Kim and Janna which can be attained through cooperation of both parties so that each employee has an opportunity to do high profile tasks and thereby Janna’s concerns should be addressed.
  6. 6. If Tom does nothing in this situation, how do you think the situation between Janna and Kim will play out? Do you think there will be problems with conflict? ◦ Lack of choosing a course of action by Tom in this situation would have significant ramifications in the relationship between Janna and Kim. As Kim having an Assertive personality she might continue to assert her opinions on others and will not cooperate with others in order to achieve the objectives of organization. Since Janna is unwilling to confront Kim and raise a conflict because of which in the long run, the tedious and unpleasant nature of the work might result in Janna opting for resignation. ◦ Due to her cooperative nature she was willing to take up tedious and unpleasant tasks without any objections. Lack of any recognition and career growth prospects will lead to dissatisfaction and ultimately leaving the org. ◦ If such cooperative employees are not taken care of. Sooner rather than later, such employees will also start either focusing on their personal interests or goals or opt for resignation.

