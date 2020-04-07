Dating Apps — Iterable User Engagement Teardown

This is an Iterable User Engagement Teardown comparing the user engagement strategies of five leading dating apps: Tinder, OkCupid, eharmony, Coffee Meets Bagel and Match. Outreach was closely studied for three weeks following account creation.



After evaluating all email and mobile messages received, we identify what these companies do well and where there is room for improvement. Everything shown in the slides (and any recommendations) can be implemented with Iterable’s growth marketing platform.