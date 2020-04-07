Dating Apps — Iterable User Engagement Teardown

Successfully reported this slideshow.
User Engagement Teardown Dating Apps
A QUICK WORD ON ITERABLE ● ● ●
WHAT IS A “USER ENGAGEMENT TEARDOWN?” ● ● ●
BACKGROUND ON THE BRANDS ● ○ Tinder ○ OkCupid ○ eharmony ○ Coffee Meets Bagel ○ Match
WHAT WE DID ● ● ○ ○ ○ ○ ○ ○
On to the User Engagement Timeline...
USERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE 15 16 17 18 19 20 MESSAGE TYPEACTIVITY TY...
First, let’s take a look at Tinder’s user engagement
TINDER’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 ...
TINDER’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 ...
TINDER’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 ...
TINDER’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 ...
TINDER’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 ...
TINDER’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 ...
MESSAGE TYPEACTIVITY TYPE TINDER’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1...
TINDER’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 ...
TINDER’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE ● ● ●
Next, let’s take a look at OkCupid’s user engagement
OKCUPID’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18...
OKCUPID’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18...
OKCUPID’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18...
OKCUPID’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18...
OKCUPID’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18...
OKCUPID’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18...
OKCUPID’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18...
OKCUPID’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18...
OKCUPID’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE ● ● ●
Now, let’s take a look at eharmony’s user engagement
EHARMONY’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 1...
EHARMONY’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 1...
EHARMONY’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 1...
EHARMONY’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 1...
EHARMONY’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 1...
EHARMONY’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 1...
EHARMONY’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 1...
EHARMONY’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 1...
EHARMONY’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 1...
EHARMONY’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE ● ● ●
Here’s a look at Coffee Meets Bagel’s user engagement
CMB’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 ...
CMB’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 ...
CMB’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 ...
CMB’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 ...
CMB’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 ...
CMB’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 ...
CMB’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 ...
CMB’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE ● ● ●
Finally, let’s take a look at Match’s user engagement
MATCH’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 1...
MATCH’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 1...
MATCH’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 1...
MATCH’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 1...
MATCH’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 1...
MATCH’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 1...
MATCH’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 1...
MATCH’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 1...
MATCH’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 1...
MATCH’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 1...
MATCH’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE USERACTIVITYMESSAGESUSERACTIVITYMESSAGES 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 1...
MATCH’S USER ENGAGEMENT TIMELINE ● ● ●
Let’s drill into our takeaways
OUTREACH SUMMARY ● Tinder ● OkCupid ● eharmony ● Coffee Meets Bagel ● Match
CROSS-CHANNEL SUMMARY COMPANY PUSH SMS EMAIL SPAM TOTAL ●
Iterable’s Recommendations
RECOMMENDATION SUMMARIES ● Tinder’s Strengths ○ ○ ○ ● Enhancement Opportunities ○ ○ ○
RECOMMENDATION SUMMARIES ● OkCupid’s Strengths ○ ○ ○ ● Enhancement Opportunities ○ ○ ○
RECOMMENDATION SUMMARIES ● eharmony’s Strengths ○ ○ ○ ● Enhancement Opportunities ○ ○ ○
RECOMMENDATION SUMMARIES ● CMB’s Strengths ○ ○ ○ ● Enhancement Opportunities ○ ○ ○
RECOMMENDATION SUMMARIES ● Match’s Strengths ○ ○ ○ ● Enhancement Opportunities ○ ○ ○
HOW ITERABLE POWERS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT activate consumer interest
IF YOU LIKED THIS TEARDOWN...
Dating Apps — Iterable User Engagement Teardown

25 views

Published on

This is an Iterable User Engagement Teardown comparing the user engagement strategies of five leading dating apps: Tinder, OkCupid, eharmony, Coffee Meets Bagel and Match. Outreach was closely studied for three weeks following account creation.

After evaluating all email and mobile messages received, we identify what these companies do well and where there is room for improvement. Everything shown in the slides (and any recommendations) can be implemented with Iterable’s growth marketing platform.

Published in: Lifestyle
Dating Apps — Iterable User Engagement Teardown

