Reglamento Interior de Trabajo Itan Alain Uriarte López - 67326
Reglamento Interior de Trabajo

Descripción y contenido del Reglamento Interior de Trabajo basado en la Ley Federal de Trabajo.

Reglamento Interior de Trabajo

  1. 1. Reglamento Interior de Trabajo Itan Alain Uriarte López - 67326
  2. 2. ¿Qué es?   Regula las relaciones entre patrones y trabajadores.   Conjunto de disposiciones obligatorias para trabajadores y patrones en el desarrollo de los trabajos en una empresa o establecimiento.
  3. 3. Contenido   Hora de entrada y salida de los trabajadores.   Tiempo destinado para las comidas.   Periodos de reposo durante la jornada.   Lugar y momento en que comienza y termina la jornada.
  4. 4.   Días y horas fijados para la limpieza de los establecimientos y contenido del mismo.   Días y lugares de pago.   Normas para prevenir los riesgos de trabajo.   Labores insalubres y peligrosas que no deben desempeñar menores.   Permisos y licencias.
  5. 5.   Disposiciones disciplinarias y procedimientos para su aplicación.
  6. 6. Normas en la formación   Formulada por una comisión mixta de representantes de trabajadores y del patrón.   Dentro de los 8 días siguientes a la firma de la comisión, se depositará ante la Junta de Conciliación y Arbitraje.   No producirá ningún efecto legal las disposiciones contrarias a esta Ley, sus reglamentos y a los contratos colectivos y contratos-ley.
  7. 7.   Los trabajadores o el patrón, podrán solicitar de la Junta que se subsanen las omisiones del reglamento o se revisen sus disposiciones contrarias a esta Ley.
  8. 8. Artículos (LFT).   Artículo 422. Definición de Reglamento Interior de Trabajo.   Artículo 423. Contenido del Reglamento.   Artículo 424. Normas.   Artículo 424 Bis. Forma de consulta del reglamento.   Artículo 425. Fecha de efecto
  9. 9. Bibliografía   García, J. (sin fecha).Reglamento interior del trabajo.UPAEP Online.

