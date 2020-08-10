Unleashing the Power of your Data

Orit Alul (Sr. Solutions Architect) @ AWS:

As data is growing at an exponential rate, we are interested not only in being able to analyze the past or present but also in predicting the future!

In this session, Orit will talk about the power of data combined with machine learning.

Building a highly scalable and flexible data architecture in the cloud to collect, process, and analyze data, in order to get timely insights and react quickly to new information.

In addition, Orit will present best practices, performance and optimization tips for building a Data Lake in the cloud.