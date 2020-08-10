Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Data Lake on Public Cloud
@ItaiYaffe DRUID ES Women in Big Data (or WiBD) ● A world-wide program that aims: ○ To inspire, connect, grow, and champio...
@ItaiYaffe Agenda ● Unleashing the Power of your Data Orit Alul @ AWS ● Data Lakes on Public Cloud: Breaking Data Manageme...
QUESTIONS
THANK YOU ○ meetup.com/Women-in-Big-Data-Israel/ ○ tinyurl.com/y5jozqpg ○ wibd.israel@gmail.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Data lake on public cloud - opening notes

54 views

Published on

Itai Yaffe (Tech Lead, Big Data group) @ Nielsen:
Opening notes about Women in Big Data (https://www.womeninbigdata.org/).

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Data lake on public cloud - opening notes

  1. 1. Data Lake on Public Cloud
  2. 2. @ItaiYaffe DRUID ES Women in Big Data (or WiBD) ● A world-wide program that aims: ○ To inspire, connect, grow, and champion success of women in the Big Data & analytics field ● 30 chapters and 17,000+ members world-wide ● Everyone can join (regardless of gender) - womeninbigdata.org ● WiBD Israel resources: ○ meetup.com/Women-in-Big-Data-Israel/ ○ tinyurl.com/y5jozqpg ○ wibd.israel@gmail.com
  3. 3. @ItaiYaffe Agenda ● Unleashing the Power of your Data Orit Alul @ AWS ● Data Lakes on Public Cloud: Breaking Data Management Monoliths Sharon Dashet @ Google Cloud
  4. 4. QUESTIONS
  5. 5. THANK YOU ○ meetup.com/Women-in-Big-Data-Israel/ ○ tinyurl.com/y5jozqpg ○ wibd.israel@gmail.com

×