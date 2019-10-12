Motores 1223070520057504-9

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DEFINICION DE MOTOR
Tipos de Motores de Combustión Interna  Motor Otto.  Motor Diesel.  Motor dos tiempos.  Motor Wankel o rotativo.
Motor Otto.  Es un transformador de energía química en mecánica.  Para lograrse aprovecha la fuerza expansivas de los ga...
Clasificación del Motor  El tipo de mezcla: Aire-Combustible; 14.7 a 1.  Por el encendido: Por chispa eléctrica  Por el...
División del Motor
Motor Diesel.
Clasificación del Motor Diesel.  El tipo de mezcla: Aire pre calentado y diesel “gasoil”.  Por el encendido: Autoencendi...
Ciclos de Trabajo
Sistemas que constituyen un Motor  Sistema de Distribución.  Sistema de Lubricación.  Sistema de Alimentación.  Sistem...
Diferencias entre el motor Diesel y Otto  Un motor a gasolina aspira una mezcla de gasolina y aire, los comprime y encien...
Diferencias entre el motor Diesel y Otto  Un motor diesel utiliza mucha más compresión que un motor a gasolina. Un motor ...
Diferencias entre el motor Diesel y Otto  Los motores diesel utilizan inyección de combustible directa, en la cual el com...
•Los motores de dos tiempos, son motores de pistón, a diferencia del de cuatro tiempos; las cuatro etapas del ciclo de tra...
Motor dos tiempos  Los motores de dos tiempos de gasolina, generalmente son de cárter seco, y encuentran su mayor campo d...
Clasificación del Motor  El tipo de mezcla: Aire-Combustible y aceite  Por el encendido: Por chispa eléctrica  Por el m...
Sistemas que constituyen un Motor
Características del Motor  Ambas caras del pistón realizan una función simultáneamente, a diferencia del motor de cuatro ...
Características del Motor  El cárter del cigüeñal debe estar sellado y cumple la función de cámara de pre compresión. En ...
Fue inventado por Félix Wankel, este motor en vez de utilizar pistones utiliza rotores particularmente tiene un manera int...
Clasificación del Motor  El tipo de mezcla: Aire-Combustible y aceite  Por el encendido: Por chispa eléctrica  Por el m...
Ciclo de Trabajo
Ciclo de Trabajo
Ciclos de Trabajo
Ciclos de Trabajo
Partes del Motor Rotor. Segmentos. Regletas. Árbol motriz. Sistema de refrigeración. Engrase.
Inconvenientes. 1- Es más complicado controlar el nivel de emisiones contaminantes 2- Alto consumo de gasolina 3- Sustituc...
  1. 1. DEFINICION DE MOTOR
  2. 2. Tipos de Motores de Combustión Interna  Motor Otto.  Motor Diesel.  Motor dos tiempos.  Motor Wankel o rotativo.
  3. 3. Motor Otto.  Es un transformador de energía química en mecánica.  Para lograrse aprovecha la fuerza expansivas de los gases que se hacen explotar en el cilindro obteniendo así un giro con la ayuda del mecanismo biela-cigüeñal y que este se lo transmite a las ruedas.
  4. 4. Clasificación del Motor  El tipo de mezcla: Aire-Combustible; 14.7 a 1.  Por el encendido: Por chispa eléctrica  Por el modo de trabajo: 2 vueltas del cigüeñal y 4 carreras del pistón=1 Ciclo.  Por el tipo de refrigeración: Agua y Aire  Por la disposición de los cilindros: línea, V, Opuestos.  Ciclos de trabajo: Admisión; Compresión; Explosión; Escape.
  5. 5. Sistemas que constituyen un Motor.
  6. 6. Sistemas que constituyen un Motor.
  7. 7. Sistemas que constituyen un Motor.
  8. 8. Sistemas que constituyen un Motor.
  9. 9. Sistemas que constituyen un Motor.
  10. 10. División del Motor
  11. 11. Motor Diesel.
  12. 12. Clasificación del Motor Diesel.  El tipo de mezcla: Aire pre calentado y diesel “gasoil”.  Por el encendido: Autoencendido  Por el modo de trabajo: 2 vueltas del cigüeñal y 4 carreras del pistón=1 Ciclo.  Por el tipo de refrigeración: Agua y Aire  Por la disposición de los cilindros: línea, V, pero estos motores son de 6 a 12 cilindros
  13. 13. Ciclos de Trabajo
  14. 14. Sistemas que constituyen un Motor  Sistema de Distribución.  Sistema de Lubricación.  Sistema de Alimentación.  Sistema de Enfriamiento.  Sistema de Encendido.
  15. 15. Diferencias entre el motor Diesel y Otto  Un motor a gasolina aspira una mezcla de gasolina y aire, los comprime y enciende la mezcla con una chispa.  Un motor diesel sólo aspira aire, lo comprime y entonces le inyecta combustible al aire comprimido. EL calor del aire comprimido enciende el combustible espontáneamente.
  16. 16. Diferencias entre el motor Diesel y Otto  Un motor diesel utiliza mucha más compresión que un motor a gasolina. Un motor a gasolina comprime a un porcentaje de 8:1 a 12:1, mientras un motor diesel comprime a un porcentaje de 14:1 hasta 25:1. La alta compresión se traduce en mejor eficiencia.
  17. 17. Diferencias entre el motor Diesel y Otto  Los motores diesel utilizan inyección de combustible directa, en la cual el combustible diesel es inyectado directamente al cilindro.  Los motores a gasolina generalmente utilizan carburación en la que el aire y el combustible son mezclados un tiempo antes de que entre al cilindro, o inyección de combustible de puerto en la que el combustible es inyectado a la válvula de aspiración (fuera del cilindro).
  18. 18. •Los motores de dos tiempos, son motores de pistón, a diferencia del de cuatro tiempos; las cuatro etapas del ciclo de trabajo se realizan en solo una vuelta del cigüeñal. •Estos motores pueden ser tanto Diesel como de gasolina, siendo este último el mas común. 
  19. 19. Motor dos tiempos  Los motores de dos tiempos de gasolina, generalmente son de cárter seco, y encuentran su mayor campo de aplicación en las pequeñas potencias: motocicletas, máquinas manuales a gasolina (sopladores, fumigadoras, moto sierras etc.), y en los pequeños motores de aeromodelismo y similares.  En general su rendimiento térmico es menor que el de los motores de cuatro tiempos.
  20. 20. Clasificación del Motor  El tipo de mezcla: Aire-Combustible y aceite  Por el encendido: Por chispa eléctrica  Por el modo de trabajo: 1 vueltas del cigüeñal y 2 carreras del pistón=1 Ciclo.  Por el tipo de refrigeración: Aire  Ciclos de trabajo: Admisión; Compresión; Explosión; Escape.
  21. 21. Sistemas que constituyen un Motor
  22. 22. Características del Motor  Ambas caras del pistón realizan una función simultáneamente, a diferencia del motor de cuatro tiempos en que únicamente es activa la cara superior.  La entrada y salida de gases al motor se realiza a través de las lumbreras (orificios situados en el cilindro). Este motor carece de las válvulas que abren y cierran el paso de los gases en los motores de cuatro tiempos. El pistón dependiendo de la posición que ocupa en el cilindro en cada momento abre o cierra el paso de gases a través de las lumbreras.
  23. 23. Características del Motor  El cárter del cigüeñal debe estar sellado y cumple la función de cámara de pre compresión. En el motor de cuatro tiempos, por el contrario, el cárter sirve de depósito de lubricante.  La lubricación, que en el motor de cuatro tiempos se efectúa mediante el cárter, en el motor de dos tiempos se consigue mezclando aceite con el combustible en una proporción que varía entre el 2 y el 5 por ciento. Dado que esta mezcla está en contacto con todas las partes móviles del motor se consigue la adecuada lubricación.
  24. 24. Fue inventado por Félix Wankel, este motor en vez de utilizar pistones utiliza rotores particularmente tiene un manera interesante de funcionamiento es de modo suave, silencioso y fiable, gracias a la simplicidad de su diseño.
  25. 25. Clasificación del Motor  El tipo de mezcla: Aire-Combustible y aceite  Por el encendido: Por chispa eléctrica  Por el modo de trabajo:  Por el tipo de refrigeración: Agua  Ciclos de trabajo: Admisión; Compresión; Explosión; Escape.
  26. 26. Ciclo de Trabajo
  27. 27. Ciclo de Trabajo
  28. 28. Ciclos de Trabajo
  29. 29. Ciclos de Trabajo
  30. 30. Partes del Motor Rotor. Segmentos. Regletas. Árbol motriz. Sistema de refrigeración. Engrase.
  31. 31. Inconvenientes. 1- Es más complicado controlar el nivel de emisiones contaminantes 2- Alto consumo de gasolina 3- Sustitución de sellos cada seis-siete años para conservar la estanqueidad del motor 4- Mantenimiento costoso 5- La sincronización de los distintos elementos debe ser muy buena  Menos piezas móviles, y por tanto, mayor fiabilidad  Suavidad de marcha: todos los componentes giran en el mismo sentido, cada etapa de combustión dura 90º de rotor, cada vuelta de rotor son tres del eje, la combustión dura 270  Elevado número de revoluciones pero menor velocidad de rotación (por lo descrito anteriormente)  Menos vibraciones: al no haber bielas, ni volante de inercia ni recorrido de los pistones, las inercias son menores  Menos peso: debido al menor número de piezas que forman el motor en comparación con los de pistones

×