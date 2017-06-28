Extremidades superiores e inferiores

PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA DEL ECUADOR ISRAEL RUEDA TERAPIA FISICA
EXTREMIDAD SUPERIOR
ESTA CONFORMADO POR: EL HUMERO EL RADIO Y CUBITO 8 CARPIANOS 5 METACARPIANOS 14 FALANGES
HUMERO SE FORMA LA ARTICULACION GLENOHUMERAL CAVIDAD GLENOIDE
DISTAL A LA CABEZA DEL HUMERO SE ENCUENTRA EL CUELLO ANATOMICO EN FORMA DE SURCO OBLICUO TUBERCULO MAYOR (TROQUITER) TUBER...
FOSA RADIAL TROCLEA ALOJA LA CABEZA DEL RADIO CUANDO EL ANTEBRAZO SE ENCUENTRA FLEXIONADO SE LOCALIZA MEDIAL AL CONDILO HU...
FOSA CORONOI- DEA FOSA OLEOCRA- NEA RECIBI A LA APOFISIS CORONOIDES DEL CUBITO ALOJA AL OLÉCRANON DEL CUBITO
EPICÓNDILOS MEDIAL Y LATERAL PROVEN UN SITIO DE INSERCION A LOS TENDONES DE LOS MUSCULOS DEL ANTEBRAZO NERVIO CUBITAL
CUBITO EXTREMO PROXIMAL EL OLÉCRANON SE FORMA UNA PROYECCION ANTERIOR LLAMADA APOFISIS CORONOIDES
LA ESCOTADURA TROCLEAR FORMA LA ARTICULACION DEL CODO LA ESCOTADURA RADIAL SE ARTICULA CON LA CABEZA DEL RADIO DEBAJO DE L...
RADIO PUNTO DE INSERCION PARA LOS TENDONES DEL MUSCULO DEL BICEPS BRAQUIAL EL CUERPO DEL RADIO SE ENSACHA DISTALMENTE
CUBITO Y RADIO  EL CUBITO Y RADIO ESTAN CONECTADOS POR: 1. MEMBRANA INTEROSEA: UNE LOS BORDES DE AMBOS HUESOS. 2. ARTICUL...
CARPO
TUNEL CARPIANO MUSCULOS FLEXORES PROCESOS INFLAMATORIOS
METACARPO CABEZA DISTAL CUERPO INTERMEDIO BASE PROXIMAL FORMA ARTICULACIONES CARPOMETACARPIANAS
FALANGES
CONFORMADO POR:  FEMUR  ROTULA  TIBIA Y PERONE  7 TARSIANOS DEL TOBILLO  5 METARSIANOS  14 FALANGES
FEMUR EXTREMO PROXIMAL ACETÁBULO EXTREMO DISTAL
 EL FEMUR SE INCLINA HACIA MEDIAL ESTO CAUSA QUE LAS RODILLAS SE ENCUENTREN CERCA DE LA LINEA MEDIA DEL CUERPO LA CABEZA ...
TROCANTER MAYOR TROCANTER MENOR PUNTO DE REFERENCIA PARA LOCALIZAR EL SITIO PARA INYECCIONES REGION COMPRENDIDA ENTRE DOS ...
POR ENCIMA DE LOS CONDILOS SE ENCUENTRAN LOS EPICONDILOS LOS CUALES DE INSRTAN LIGAMENTOS DE LA RODILLA
ROTULA HUESO SESAMOIDE SE DESARROLLA A PARTIR DEL TENDON DEL MUSCULO CUADRICEPS FEMORAL EL LIGAMENTO ROTULIANO
SINDROME DE ESTRES FEMOROTULIANO LA ROTULA SE DESPLAZA HACIA ARRIBA Y HACIA ABAJO A TRAVES DE SURCOS ENTRE CONDILOS DESPLA...
TIBIA EXTREMO PROXIMAL PRESENTA UN CONDILO MEDIAL Y LATERAL LA TUBEROSIDAD TIBIAL EN EL BORDE ANTERIOR SE INTERSECCIONA CO...
PRESENTA UN MALEOLO INTERNO LA ESCOTADURA PERONEAL SE ARTICULA CON EL EXTREMO DISTAL DEL PERONE SE ARTICULA CON EL ASTRAGA...
PERONE SE ARTICULA CON LA SUPERFICIE INFERIOR DEL CONDILO LATERAL DE LA TIBIA PROYECCION MALEOLO EXTERNO
TARSO ASTRAGALO UNICO HUESO QUE SE ARTICULA CON LA TIBIA Y PERONE EL CALCANEO HUESO MAS FUERTE Y GRANDE ASTRAGALO TRASMITE...
METATARSO  CONFORMADA POR CINCO HUESOS METATARSIANOS  CONFORMADO POR BASE PROXIMAL, CUERPO INTERMEDIO, CABEZA DISTAL  S...
ARCOS DEL PIE DISTRIBUCION IDEAL DEL PESO CORPORAL NO SON ESTATICOS PORCION MEDIAL: COMIENZA EN EL CALCANEO SE ELEVA EN EL...
PIE PLANO Y PIE EN GARRA  PIE PLANO: CAUSA EXCESO DE PESO, ANOMALIAS POSTULARES  ARCOS VENCIDOS: CAUSA TENDINITIS DEL TA...
 Bibliografía  Derrickson, T. (2006). Principios de anatomía y fisiología. Inglaterra : Medica Panamericana. 
No notes for slide

