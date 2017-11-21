Fraud ecosystem, Detection and prevention - Amparo Garcia, SocialPoint

Amparo García Product Marketer Fraud ecosystem, Detection and prevention.
ECOSYSTEM 1. Basic Click Fraud Fraudsters “fishing” for installs send random clicks at scale hoping to get a click attribu...
ECOSYSTEM 2. Basic Install Fraud Simulated bots / farms create both a click AND an install. Bot/Server Installs Basic Frau...
ECOSYSTEM 3. Basic Engagement Fraud Bots follow a pre-programmed engagement script to improve their retention, engagement ...
PROTECTION Basic protection Basic Fraud Source
PROTECTION Real Time protection/ Block Employing a variety of rules and signals to block fraud in real-time before it tain...
We need to fight fraud When organic installs are misattributed: ROI looks great, the marketer is happy, and the investment...
ECOSYSTEM 4. Click Flooding Fraudulent provider send a massive number of clicks, hoping to deliver the last click before a...
DETECTION 4. Click Flooding Detection There is no actual connection between the clicks and the install, look for even or h...
DETECTION 4. Click Flooding Detection Click flooding generates an unproportionate amount of clicks, look for very low clic...
PROTECTION 4. Socialpoint experience Advanced Fraud
ECOSYSTEM 5. Install Hijacking Malware hidden in apps detects an app download and then sends fraudulent click reports to c...
DETECTION 5. Install Hijacking Detection The time between the fraudulent click and the launch are significantly shorter, l...
ECOSYSTEM 6. DeviceID Reset Fraud Bad actors reset their DeviceIDs between each install at scale, generating a massive amo...
DETECTION 6. DeviceID Reset Fraud Detection Algorithms blacklist SiteIDs perpetrating this fraud. High install rates from ...
DETECTION 6. DeviceID Reset Fraud Detection Limit Ad Tracking Exploitation Fraudsters hide their install fraud by enabling...
DETECTION 6. DeviceID Reset Fraud Detection ● Look for high install rates from New devices or devices with Limited Ad Trac...
PROTECTION - The process that works for us 1. Make sure to understand what your third party provider is blocking 2. Add fr...
We are hiring! amparo.garcia@socialpoint.es *Tier 1 has LTV one year
*Tier 1 has LTV one year Thank you!
  2. 2. SOCIALPOINT - We are a company based in Barcelona that was born 9 years ago - We have almost 350 employees - We have several profitable games of which can highlight Dragon City and Monster Legends with more than 200 millions of installs. They have been on a persistent way on the US Top grossing since their launch. - Last January we were acquired by Take 2 interactive.
  3. 3. ECOSYSTEM 1. Basic Click Fraud Fraudsters “fishing” for installs send random clicks at scale hoping to get a click attributed to a real install Basic Fraud Source
  4. 4. ECOSYSTEM 2. Basic Install Fraud Simulated bots / farms create both a click AND an install. Bot/Server Installs Basic Fraud Source
  5. 5. ECOSYSTEM 3. Basic Engagement Fraud Bots follow a pre-programmed engagement script to improve their retention, engagement and revenues. Basic Fraud Source
  6. 6. PROTECTION Basic protection Basic Fraud Source
  7. 7. PROTECTION Real Time protection/ Block Employing a variety of rules and signals to block fraud in real-time before it taints your dashboard Basic Fraud Source
  8. 8. We need to fight fraud When organic installs are misattributed: ROI looks great, the marketer is happy, and the investment continues! Source Advanced Fraud
  9. 9. ECOSYSTEM 4. Click Flooding Fraudulent provider send a massive number of clicks, hoping to deliver the last click before an install Source Advanced Fraud
  10. 10. DETECTION 4. Click Flooding Detection There is no actual connection between the clicks and the install, look for even or highly linear patterns (macro view of CTIT is required - increments of hours or days) Source Advanced Fraud
  11. 11. DETECTION 4. Click Flooding Detection Click flooding generates an unproportionate amount of clicks, look for very low click-to-install conversion rates and/or very high contributor rates Source Advanced Fraud
  12. 12. PROTECTION 4. Socialpoint experience Advanced Fraud
  13. 13. ECOSYSTEM 5. Install Hijacking Malware hidden in apps detects an app download and then sends fraudulent click reports to capture the last click before the app launch - which is when the attribution occurs Source Advanced Fraud
  14. 14. DETECTION 5. Install Hijacking Detection The time between the fraudulent click and the launch are significantly shorter, look for an extremely short Click to Install Time Source Advanced Fraud
  15. 15. ECOSYSTEM 6. DeviceID Reset Fraud Bad actors reset their DeviceIDs between each install at scale, generating a massive amount of traffic from New DeviceIDs while bypassing most real-time anti-fraud protection measures Source Advanced Fraud
  16. 16. DETECTION 6. DeviceID Reset Fraud Detection Algorithms blacklist SiteIDs perpetrating this fraud. High install rates from New Devices or device with Limited Ad Tracking (15%-20% is the normal rate) Source Advanced Fraud
  17. 17. DETECTION 6. DeviceID Reset Fraud Detection Limit Ad Tracking Exploitation Fraudsters hide their install fraud by enabling Limit Ad Tracking on devices, and repeatedly installing apps. Source Advanced Fraud
  18. 18. DETECTION 6. DeviceID Reset Fraud Detection ● Look for high install rates from New devices or devices with Limited Ad Tracking. ● Algorithmically block SiteIDs known to perpetrate DeviceID Reset Fraud. Source Advanced Fraud
  19. 19. PROTECTION - The process that works for us 1. Make sure to understand what your third party provider is blocking 2. Add fraud terms on your IO 3. Validation- Enable real-time rejected install postbacks, including the rejection reason. 4. Enable transparent reporting in your fraud dashboards so partners can check themselves fraud reports and clean their inventory. 5. Review fraud performance data with network partners as part of payment reconciliation Advanced Fraud
  20. 20. We are hiring! amparo.garcia@socialpoint.es *Tier 1 has LTV one year
