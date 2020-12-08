Maravillas del Ecuador

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “EMAÚS” Tema: Los 7 volcanes más activos del Ecuador Integrantes: Israel Caiza - Celso Andrade
 Altura 5 897 m sobre el nivel del mar  Cordillera Andes Occidental  Ubicación Latacunga Cotopaxi  Ultima erupción 14 ...
 Altura 5 020 m sobre el nivel del mar  Cordillera Andes Oriental  Ubicación Baños Tungurahua  Última erupción 16 de m...
 Altura 5 230 m sobre el nivel del mar  Cordillera Andes Oriental  Ubicación Macas Morona Santiago  Última erupción 7 ...
 Altura 4 776 m sobre el nivel del mar  Cordillera Andes Occidental  Ubicación Quito Pichincha  Última erupción 7 de o...
 Altura 3 560 m sobre el nivel del mar  Cordillera Zona Sub-Andina del Ecuador  Ubicación Napo y Sucumbíos  Última eru...
 Altura 4 748 m sobre el nivel del mar  Cordillera Andes Occidental  Ubicación Tulcán Carchi  Última erupción No hay e...
Altura 1 124 m sobre el nivel del mar  Cordillera No aplica  Ubicación Isla Isabela Galápagos  Última erupción 27 de j...
10 CASCADAS DEL ECUADOR
Ubicación Geográfica: Sierra - Baños Altura: Es una cascada de 80 m aprox. Actividades: Fotografía | Caminata | Ciclismo |...
Ubicación Geográfica: Sierra - Otavalo Altura: Es un hermoso salto de agua de 18 m de altura Actividades: Natación | Fotog...
Ubicación Geográfica: Sierra - Pedro Vicente Altura: Una fantástica cascada de aproximadamente 6 metros Actividades: Natac...
Ubicación Geográfica: Amazonía - Napo Altura: Una impresionante formación rocosa de 10 m Actividades: Natación | Fotografí...
Actividades: Fotografía | Caminata | Ciclismo | Ecoturismo
Ubicación Geográfica: Costa - Naranjal Altura: Esta primera cascada es pequeña, de unos 4 metros Actividades: Natación | F...
Ubicación Geográfica: Costa - Naranjal Altura: Esta séptima tiene 22 metros Actividades: Fotografía | Caminata | Camping |...
Ubicación Geográfica: Sierra - Baños Altura: Un salto de agua con una altura aproximadamente de 40 metros Actividades: Fot...
Ubicación Geográfica: Sierra - Archidona Altura: Llega a los 2 metros de altura Actividades: Natación | Fotografía | Camin...
Ubicación Geográfica: Costa - Manabí Altura: Se trata de una caída de agua de algo más de 10 metros Actividades: Fotografí...
Ubicación Geográfica: Oriente – Orellana Altura: Esta fascinante cascada natural tiene 4 metros Actividades: Natación | Fo...
LA HIDROGRAFIA DEL ECUADOR. Río Mataje PROVINCIAS QUE ATRAVIESA; a Awá, Chachi, Éperas, afro descendientes, Wimbi, Palaví,...
PROVINCIAS QUE ATRAVIESA; el río jubones es un río del ecuador atraviesa en las provincias de Azuay y el oro. CAUDAL; Capa...
EL RÍO TÚMBEZ EL RIO TUMBEZ PROVINCIAS QUE ATRAVIESA; El rio atraviesa provincias de El Oro y Loja) y desemboca en el golf...
EL RIO AMAZONAS RIO AMAZONAS PROVINCIAS QUE ATRAVIESA; pasa por las provincias de Napo (ecu) Orellana (ecu) Sucumbíos (ecu...
RIO NAPO Rio napo PROVINCIAS QUE ATRAVIEZA; territorios amazónicos de Perú y ecuador por las provincias de Orellana, al su...
RIO PASTAZA RIO PASTAZA provincias que atraviesa; provincias de Cotopaxi, Tungurahua, Chimborazo en la cuenca alta y Pasta...
RIO ZAMORA Rio Zamora PROVINCIAS QUE ATRAVIESA; traviesa las provincias de Loja , Zamora Chinchipe (donde se ubica la ciud...
RIO ESMERALDAS RIO ESMERALDAS PROVINCIAS QUE ATRAVIESA; Guayllabamba y atraviesa la provincia de sur a norte regando impor...
RIO COCA RIO COCA PROVINCIAS QUE ATRAVIESA; es un afluente del río napo. los dos ríos se unen en la ciudad de puerto franc...
RIO GUAYAS Rio guayas PROVINCIAS QUE ATRAVIESA; La cuenca del Río Guayas se ubica entre las provincias de Los Ríos, Guayas...
5 productos de mayor exportación en ecuador
PETRÓLEO CRUDO Petróleo crudo Ecuador mantiene sus exportaciones de petróleo. Según datos de EP Petroecuador, entre enero ...
CAMARÓN CAMARON El sector camaronero finalizó el 2019 con las cifras más altas desde el inicio de su actividad hace 50 año...
BANANO Y PLÁTANO BANANO Y PLATANO Las ventas internacionales del banano ecuatoriano crecen menos. Las exportaciones ecuato...
FLORES NATURALES Flores naturales Este año según el portal de Expo flores Ecuador se enviaron al exterior 15 mil toneladas...
CACAO CACAO Según Ricardo Baquerizo, presidente de Expo plaza, en el país existen 550 hectáreas de producción de cacao. En...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “EMAÚS” 2”A”
