Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PAVIMENTOS LIGEROS 10.Pavimentos
10. Pavimentos ligeros314 10.Pavimentos 10.1 SUELO LAMINADO KRONOSWISS Modelo Dimensiones (mm) Descripción Precio €/ m2 CA...
10. Pavimentos ligeros 315 10.Pavimentos Dimensiones (mm) m2 / paquete piezas/ paquete m2 / palet Precio €/ m2 1380 x 193 ...
10. Pavimentos ligeros316 10.Pavimentos ·Más de 90 referencias en stock. ·Múltiples calidades y formatos disponibles. ·Com...
10. Pavimentos ligeros 317 10.Pavimentos ROBLE TER - HQ3034 ROBLE TURIA - HQ2025 ROBLE MOUNMIÑO - HQ3013 ROBLE MATARRAÑA -...
10. Pavimentos ligeros318 10.Pavimentos Dimensiones (mm) m2 / paquete piezas/ paquete m2 / palet Precio €/ m2 2025 x 244 x...
10. Pavimentos ligeros 319 10.Pavimentos FOAM 3 mm Precio €/m2 Código: LAPA320 3,05 Lámina de Polietileno expandido con Al...
10. Pavimentos ligeros320 10.Pavimentos PERFILES DE ZÓCALO BAGLINOX Código Longitud (m) Precio € Perfil zócalo PYL 100/40 ...
10. Pavimentos ligeros 321 10.Pavimentos 10.2 PAVIMENTOS VINÍLICOS GERFLOR - CREATION 55 CLICK SYSTEM FORMATO Dimensiones ...
10. Pavimentos ligeros322 10.Pavimentos 10.3 PARQUET FLOTANTE DE MADERA Colección Dimensiones (mm) Capa noble (mm) M2 / pa...
10. Pavimentos ligeros 323 10.Pavimentos 10.4 TARIMA EXTERIOR TEKA FINGER-JOINT ISODECKTEKAFJ PINO AUTOCLAVE ISODECKAUTOCL...
10. Pavimentos ligeros324 10.Pavimentos Lo último en tarimas para uso exterior
10. Pavimentos ligeros 325 10.Pavimentos Color Código Dimensiones Ud/ Paq m2 / Paq Precio €/ m2 Brown DECKINGBROWN 2200x12...
10. Pavimentos ligeros326 10.Pavimentos 10.6 CÉSPED ARTIFICIAL Una nueva generación de césped artificial destinada a ser a...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Isolana Pavimentos y suelos 2019

19 views

Published on

Isolana Pavimentos y suelos 2019

Published in: Sales
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Isolana Pavimentos y suelos 2019

  1. 1. PAVIMENTOS LIGEROS 10.Pavimentos
  2. 2. 10. Pavimentos ligeros314 10.Pavimentos 10.1 SUELO LAMINADO KRONOSWISS Modelo Dimensiones (mm) Descripción Precio €/ m2 CAMPANA AC4 1380 x 193 x 8 32 / 8mm 15,90 LAZIO AC4 1380 x 193 x 8 32 / 8mm 15,90 SICILIA AC4 1380 x 193 x 8 32 / 8mm 15,90 TOSCANA AC4 1380 x 193 x 8 32 / 8mm 15,90 LIGURA AC4 1380 x 193 x 8 32 / 8mm 15,90 MOUNTAIN LAZIO - HV3912 MOUNTAIN SICILIA - HV3913 mountain campana - hv3911 MOUNTAIN TOSCANA - HV3916 MOUNTAIN LIGURA - HV3917 helvetik v4 MOUNTAIN (bisel 4 lados) Dimensiones (mm) m2 / paquete piezas/ paquete m2 / palet Precio €/ m2 1380 x 193 x 8 2,131 8 119,32 19,18 SYNCCHROME AC4/32 8 mm - 4V ROBLE ZERMATT - SYN3033ROBLE ENGELBERG - SYN3034 ¡Pídenos muestras de lo que necesites y no te olvides del foam!
  3. 3. 10. Pavimentos ligeros 315 10.Pavimentos Dimensiones (mm) m2 / paquete piezas/ paquete m2 / palet Precio €/ m2 1380 x 193 x 8 2,131 8 119,32 15,92 NOBLESSE AC4/32 8 mm ROBLE HELSINKI - NB8013 ROBLE CAL - NB2413 ROBLE RIFT - NB3044 ROBLE ELEGANCE - NB2836 ROBLE NEW YORK - NB8014ROBLE CAMARGUE - NB2833 ¡¡Más de 20 modelos diferentes en stock!! Cuando hagas tu pedido, acuérdate del zócalo y de los perfiles de dilatación y transición.
  4. 4. 10. Pavimentos ligeros316 10.Pavimentos ·Más de 90 referencias en stock. ·Múltiples calidades y formatos disponibles. ·Complementos a juego. Imagine what this floor could do for your home KRONOS hay muchos, pero fabricados en Suiza solo uno
  5. 5. 10. Pavimentos ligeros 317 10.Pavimentos ROBLE TER - HQ3034 ROBLE TURIA - HQ2025 ROBLE MOUNMIÑO - HQ3013 ROBLE MATARRAÑA - HQ3032 ROBLE SELLA - HQ3030 ROBLE NERVION - HQ3257 NOGAL IRATI - HQ3216 ROBLE EBRO - HQ3033 Modelo Dimensiones (mm) Descripción Precio €/ m2 ROBLE TER 1380 x 193 x 8 33 / 8mm 20,70 ROBLE TURIA 1380 x 193 x 8 33 / 8mm 20,70 ROBLE MOUNMIÑO 1380 x 193 x 8 33 / 8mm 20,70 ROBLE MATARRAÑA 1380 x 193 x 8 33 / 8mm 20,70 ROBLE SELLA 1380 x 193 x 8 33 / 8mm 20,70 ROBLE NERVION 1380 x 193 x 8 33 / 8mm 20,70 NOGAL IRATI 1380 x 193 x 8 33 / 8mm 20,70 ROBLE EBRO 1380 x 193 x 8 33 / 8mm 20,70 helvetik Q7 performance aquastop
  6. 6. 10. Pavimentos ligeros318 10.Pavimentos Dimensiones (mm) m2 / paquete piezas/ paquete m2 / palet Precio €/ m2 2025 x 244 x 12 1,48 3 71,04 39,59 SWISS GIANT AC5/33 12 mm ROBLE CHASSERAL - SG3723 ROBLE PILATUS - SG3730 ROBLE SÄNTIS - SG3727 ROBLE EIGER - SG3724 ROBLE RIGI - SG3725 ROBLE GOTTHARD - SG3722
  7. 7. 10. Pavimentos ligeros 319 10.Pavimentos FOAM 3 mm Precio €/m2 Código: LAPA320 3,05 Lámina de Polietileno expandido con Aluminio Puro. Aislamiento acústico:16 dB Espesor: 3 mm FOAM 2 mm Precio €/m2 Código: LAP230 1,72 ESPUMA DE FOAM+ PE FILM Aislamiento acústico de medio impacto. Espesor: 2 mm Longitud (m) Dimensiones (mm) Precio €/ m.l 2,20 80 x 15 3,14 Suelo Laminado y relación con la ref. Rodapié/ Junta Dilatación / Junta Transición HAYA 1 LAMA 381/ HAYA FULLOLA 311 1220 ROBLE AMARONE 467/ ROBLE ANETO 501 467 ROBLE 3 LAMAS 4221/ ROBLE CAMARGUE 2833/ ROBLE ALFARA 203 2747 ROBLE CORDOBA 3043 701 ROBLE CAL 2413 2413 ROBLE NEW YORK 8014/ ROBLE GRIS 267 2834 ROBLE ALBA 103 2745 NOGAL MONTSAGRE 234/ NOGAL AMERICANO 2300 2303 ROBLE GRIÑÓN 3040/ ROBLE LEYSIN 2025 2462 ROBLE ELEGANCE 2836 2836 ROBLE CALVADOS 1416 1416 ROBLE RIFT 3044 3044 ROBLE HELSINKI 8013/ ROBLE ENGELBERG 3034 / ROBLE ELEGANCE CLARO 3034 Longitud (m) Dimensiones (mm) Precio €/ m.l 2,44 3 mm de elevación 8,27 Longitud: 2,44 m / 3 mm de elevación Dimensiones: 48 x 10 mm * Precio válido para junta de dilatación o transición. Para ángulo escalera o lama peldaño consultar precio según modelo. 2440 x 42 x 10 mm 42 mm 44 mm 2440 x 44 x 12 mm DILATACIÓN 2440 x 42 x 10 mm ÁNGULO ESCALERA 2440 x 66 x 22 mm TRANSICIÓN 2440 x 44 x 12 mm LAMA PELDAÑO longitud lama Juntas en MDF hidrófugo con CPL mediante puente adherente (PUR). ACCESORIOS SUELO LAMINADO JUNTAS AISLAMIENTO ACÚSTICO ¡STOP! siempre hay que dejar juntas de dilatación en el perímetro del pavimento. No lo olvides, es muy impor- tante para una correcta instalación
  8. 8. 10. Pavimentos ligeros320 10.Pavimentos PERFILES DE ZÓCALO BAGLINOX Código Longitud (m) Precio € Perfil zócalo PYL 100/40 78277 2,00 6,83/ml Perfil zócalo PYL 100/70 78279 2,00 9,66/ml Zócalo Aluminio COMBI SERIES ALU 80 mm 8008 2.50 18,46/ud Zócalo Aluminio 6 SERIES 60 mm 7300 2,50 17,30/ud Zócalo Acero Inoxidable 6 SERIES 60 mm 1240 2,50 12,29 Zócalo Plástico 6 SERIES 60 mm. Colores disponibles: Roble (R4/R9), Haya (R6), Blanco (R7) 9040 2,50 8,06/ml Zócalo Aluminio OFFICE SERIES 60 mm 8508 2,50 21,67/ud Zócalo Aluminio OFFICE SERIES 8630 2,50 22,54/ud ACCESORIOS PERFILES DE ZÓCALO Esquina exterior Esquina interior Conector Terminal Izquierdo Terminal Derecho COMBI SERIES (PLÁSTICO) código 8008 V810300011 V810300012 V810300013 V810300014 V810300015 6 SERIES (PLÁSTICO) código 7300/1240 V810300001 V810300002 V810300003 V810300004 V810300005 Accesorio único: Esquina exterior/ terminales Izq. y Derecho. OFFICE SERIES código 8508 V810310001
  9. 9. 10. Pavimentos ligeros 321 10.Pavimentos 10.2 PAVIMENTOS VINÍLICOS GERFLOR - CREATION 55 CLICK SYSTEM FORMATO Dimensiones (mm) Espesor capa de uso M2 / paquete M2 / palet Precio €/ m2 LAMAS 176x1000x5 (1) 0,55 1,76 98,56 36,50 LAMAS 204x1239x5 (2) 0,55 1,77 113,28 36,50 LOSETAS 360x696x5 (3) 0,55 1,75 78,75 36,50 35000042 35000504 32070488 32190618 35000061 35000578 32070465 32190620 35000456 32190436 32070448 (1) (3) (2) (2) (1) (3) (2) (2) malua bay riverside twist mansfield crawell carmel alisier oxford cambridge preston ranch (1) (3) (2)
  10. 10. 10. Pavimentos ligeros322 10.Pavimentos 10.3 PARQUET FLOTANTE DE MADERA Colección Dimensiones (mm) Capa noble (mm) M2 / paquete Nº piezas/ paquete M2 / palet Precio €/ m2 3 LAMAS 2400 x 200 x 13 2,5 mm 1,92 4 92,16 37,26 1 LAMA 2200 x 180 x 13 2,5 mm 1,58 4 76,03 69,71 1 LAMA-COLOURS 2200 x 180 x 13 2,5 mm 1,58 4 76,03 72,11 ROBLE ACEITE UV NATURAL 1 LAMA V2 ROBLE ARMÓNICO MARRÓN CÁLIDO 4001 1 LAMA V2 HAYA VAPORIZADA BARNIZADA 1 LAMA V2 ROBLE ARMÓNICO GRIS CLARO 4002 1 LAMA V2 HAYA VAPORIZADA BARNIZADA NATURAL ARMÓNICO 3 LAMAS ROBLE BARNIZADO 1 LAMA ROBLE ARMÓNICO GRIS CENIZA 4003 1 LAMA ROBLE BARNIZADO NATURAL ARMÓNICO 3 LAMAS ROBLE ARMÓNICO BLANCO ARENA 4004 1 LAMA V2
  11. 11. 10. Pavimentos ligeros 323 10.Pavimentos 10.4 TARIMA EXTERIOR TEKA FINGER-JOINT ISODECKTEKAFJ PINO AUTOCLAVE ISODECKAUTOCLAVE IPE ISODECKIPE PRODUCTO Código Longitud MEDIDAS (mm) Precio €/ m2 TARIMA DE PINO AUTOCLAVE Variable 21 x 95 36,13 TARIMA DE GRAPIA 20 x 100 66,71 TARIMA DE TALI 121 x 140 95,92 TARIMA DE IPE Variable 20 x 100 101,84 TARIMA DE IROKO 22 x 110 103,29 PRODUCTO Código MEDIDAS (mm) Precio RASTREL PINO AUTOCLAVE 50x40 ISORASTREL 50 x 40 3,03 €/ m.l CLIPS INOX (Caja 100 ud) --- 37,64 €/ caja TORNILLOS INOX (Caja 500 ud) TORINOX435 4 x 25 22,84 €/ caja ACCESORIOS
  12. 12. 10. Pavimentos ligeros324 10.Pavimentos Lo último en tarimas para uso exterior
  13. 13. 10. Pavimentos ligeros 325 10.Pavimentos Color Código Dimensiones Ud/ Paq m2 / Paq Precio €/ m2 Brown DECKINGBROWN 2200x125x22 mm 3 0,858 59,46 Sand DECKINGSAND 2200x125x22 mm 3 0,858 59,46 Grey DECKINGGREY 2200x125x22 mm 3 0,858 59,46 Opcional con sello FSC. Consultar Precio. 10.5 TARIMA EXTERIOR TECNOLÓGICA ISOFLOOR DECKING BROWN SAND GREY ACABADOS: - Colores BROWN, SAND y GREY - Acabado RAYADO ó LISO RASTREL COMPOSITE RODAPIÉ BROWN CLIPS INOX. Producto Código Características Rendimiento Precio € Clip Inox. + Tornillos ISOPACK Con tratamiento térmico negro 25 ud/ m2 180 ud/ bolsa 127,29 €/ bolsa Rastrel composite ISOCOMPO 2200x40x25 mm 3,5 ml/ m2 - 4,76 €/ ml Rastrel pino cuperizado ISORASTREL 3000x50x40 mm 3,5 ml/ m2 CLASE IV 3,03 €/ ml Rodapié ROGREY/ROSAND/ ROBROWN 2200x90x10 mm - - 7,92 €/ ml ACCESORIOS 58Cfl s2 Reacción al fuego: Cfl-s2 Resistencia al deslizamiento: 58 Ten en cuenta que lo importante es la composición de la lama; la nuestra es un 70% de madera de roble, no de pino Las grapas para nuestra tarima son de la mejor calidad, tienen un trata- miento térmico en color negro que garantiza su resistencia a la corrosión
  14. 14. 10. Pavimentos ligeros326 10.Pavimentos 10.6 CÉSPED ARTIFICIAL Una nueva generación de césped artificial destinada a ser aplicada en la decoración en jardinería y zonas residenciales y urbanas. Este césped sintético es diferente a cualquier otra superficie hasta ahora. Gracias a su nueva fibra de última tecnología, se comporta como una superficie viva, recuperando su posición original tras ser pisada. CARACTERÍSTICAS: - Fibras tratadas anti-UVA que garantizan la larga permanencia del color. - Permeabilidad superior a 60 litros/ m2 . PRODUCTO Altura pelo Color Ancho x largo (m) Precio €/ m2 DUNDEE 20 mm Verdes + Beige 2 x 20 22,76 HEISI 30 mm Verdes + Beige 2 x 20 28,78 BERMUDA CARPET 25/12 25 mm Verde campo - oliva - rizo marrón 2 x 25 35,18 BERMUDA CARPET 30/12 30 mm Verde campo - oliva - rizo marrón 2 x 25 40,20 SEDA* 30 mm Verdes + Beige 2 x 20 41,50 FIBRA SEDA* Landscape Solutions ha desarrollado la fibra «V-shape» (forma en V). Esta fibra permite que las briznas de césped se mantengan rectas durante un tiempo más prolongado, por lo que el césped artificial de Royal Grass® es apto para un uso más intensivo que las alfombras sintéticas que no disponen de esta tecnología. La forma de esta fibra imita la del césped natural: la fuente de inspiración para Landscape Solutions. ACCESORIOS Ancho (m) Peso (kg) Precio BANDA DE UNIÓN 0,3 --- 1,84 €/ m.l MALLA ANTI-HIERBA 1,05 1,39 €/ m2 SOPORTE GEOTÉXTIL 1,6 --- 1,34 €/ m2 COLA BI-COMPONENTE KRAFFT --- 5 57,09 €/ bote COLA BI-COMPONENTE KRAFFT --- 12 118,73 €/ bote

×