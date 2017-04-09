003 historia adventista resumida

7 ELEMENTOS DE LA HISTORIA ADVENTISTA FORMACION, DOCTRINA, ORGANIZACIÓN, MISION, ESTILO DE VIDA, MODERNIDAD, CONFLICTOS.
1. FORMACION 2. DOCTRINA 3. ORGANIZACIÓN 4. MISIÓN 5. ESTILO DE VIDA 6. MODERNIDAD 7. CONFLICTOS
2-LAS DOCTRINAS
DOCTRINAS 1. II VENIDA 2. SANTUARIO 3. SABADO 4. DON PROFECIA 5. MORTALIDAD ALMA
1. SEGUNDA VENIDA MILLER 2300 DIAS
2. SANTUARIO HIRAN EDSON O.R.L. CROSIER DR. F.B. HAHN
3. SÁBADO RACHEL OAKES FREDERICK WHEELER JOSE BATES
4. DON DE PROFECIA 1844-1870 RECONOC JAIME WHITE EGW
5. MORTALIDAD ALMA GEORGE STORRS
ORGANIZACION
1853-1863 OPOSITORES: STORRS-BABILONIA
DEFENSORES: WHITE-ORDEN EVAN CRECIMIENTO MINISTERIO
DEFENSORES FINANZAS ALIMENTACION GREY MISION
DEFENSORES: PROTEGER DE APOST 1858 PLAN BETSY 1861 DIEZMO (Loughborough)
1852-Jose Bates Va a BATTLE CREEK CONV. DAVID HEWITT 53-8 ADV 54. CAMPAÑ 55- 1 IGLESIA
57. 2DA IGLESIA 300 MIEMBROS (FE) 60- 100 MIEMBROS
ORGANIZACIÓN. PROPIEDADES? OBJEC. NO ESTA BIBLIA NOMBRE(DAVID HEWITT)
1863 ADV J. BYIGTON EXMETODISTA ABOLUCIONISTA
LA MISIÓN IDEA PUERTA CERRADA PUBLICACIONES
MISIÓN HOSPITALES COLEGIOS EL MUNDO
PUBLICACIONES 1870 sociedad Misionera y de tratados 1880, GEORGE KING
EVANGELISMO URBAN UN COLPORTOR UN OBRERO BIBLICO CASA POR CASA CULTOS SALONES (HASKELL)
1886-102 OBREROS 224 AYUDANTES 3100 REUNIONES 20.000 EST. BIBL 25 CIUDADES 568 ALMAS
CAMPAMENTOS REUNION DE CONSOLIDACION DE LOS MIEMBROS Y EVANGELIZACION 1-7 SEPT 1868
1852 THE YOURTH´S INSTRUCTOR PRECURSOR ESCUELA SABATICA
1879 SOCIEDAD MISIONERA DE VARONES PRECURSORA (cantar, orar, repartir public) Sociedad Jovenes, clubes
MENSAJE SALUD 5 JUNIO 1863 BRAZO DERECHO CASAS, VESTIDO, ALIMENTO, MENTE
MENSAJE SALUD KELLOGG 1876-1904 INFL 1897-ENCUBRIÓ CRITICA PASTORES,
18-FEB-1902 QUEMA SANATORIO LIBRO EL TEMPLO VIVIENTE 10 N0V 1907, BORRADO
EDUCACIÓN EDUCAR REDIMIR G.H. BELL. MENTE, MANO ESPIRITUALIDAD
MISION EXTERIOR PITCAIRN 1890 JOHN TAY 19.000 DLS
EDUCACIÓN EDUCAR REDIMIR G.H. BELL. MENTE, MANO ESPIRITUALIDAD
1888 y su mensaje: 4 centros JXF 1. PERSONA DE JESUS 2. LA OBRA DE JESUS 3. LA LEY DE DIOS 4. MI SER
1888 y su mensaje: 1. INVITABA RECIBIR JUSTICIA 2. TENER JUSTICIA, RESULTADO GUARDAR MANDAMIENTO
1888 y su mensaje: 1.DIRIGIR OJOS PERSONA DE JESUS. 2. DIRIGIR OJOS MERITOS JESUS. 3. DIRIGIR OJOS, AMOR POR LA FAMILIA HU...
1888 y su mensaje: 1. ORDEN DE DIOS DAR ESTE MENSAJE MUNDO 2. JESUS TIENE TODO EL PODER EN SUS MANOS
1888 y su mensaje: 1. JESUS PUEDE IMPARTIR RICOS DONES A LOS HOMBRES 2. PUEDE DARLE AL MAS MISERABLE EL DON DE SU JUSTICIA
1888 y su mensaje: 1. ES EL MENSAJE DEL TERCER ANGEL 2. DEBE SER DADO EN ALTA VOZ 3. LO ACOMPAÑA EL DERRAMAMIENTO DEL ESPI...
1888 y su mensaje: 1. JESUS ES PRESENTADO COMO CORDERO INMOLADO SENTADO EN EL TRONO 2. DERRAMA BENDICIONES DEL PACTO
1888 y su mensaje: 1. EL PAGO QUE HIZO POR LA VIDA DE CADA SER HUMANA QUE CREERIA EN ÉL
1888 y su mensaje: 1. DECID QUE JESUS ESTA INTERCEDIENDO POR SU IGLESIA EN LOS ATRIOS CELESTIALES
1888 y su mensaje: 1. DECID QUE ESTA ABOGANDO POR LOS QUE PAGO EL PRECIO POR SU PROPIA SANGRE
1888 y su mensaje: 1. LO QUE HACE SIGNFICATIVO ES SABADO ES LA JXF
1888 y su mensaje: 1. LO QUE HACE SIGNIFICATIVA LA SEGUNDA VENIDA ES LA JUSTIFICACION POR LA FE
1888 y su mensaje: 1. LO QUE HACE SIGNFICATIVA LA INMORTALIDAD CONDICIONAL DEL ALMA ES LA JXF
1888 y su mensaje: 1. LO QUE HACE SIGNFICATIVO EL SANTUARIO ES LA JUSTIFICACION POR LA FE
1888 y su mensaje: 1. NO EXALTAR LA PERSONA DE JESUS HACE QUE TODA DOCTRINA SEA UNA CARGA
1888 y su mensaje: 1888 NO HUBO APOSTASIA, SINO UN CAMBIO DE ENFOQUE
1888 y su mensaje: 1. Nuestras oraciones ascienden al cielo con la fragancia de sus méritos 2. Cristo quitará todo pecado ...
EDUCACIÓN EDUCAR REDIMIR G.H. BELL. MENTE, MANO ESPIRITUALIDAD
EDUCACIÓN EDUCAR REDIMIR G.H. BELL. MENTE, MANO ESPIRITUALIDAD
EDUCACIÓN EDUCAR REDIMIR G.H. BELL. MENTE, MANO ESPIRITUALIDAD
EDUCACIÓN EDUCAR REDIMIR G.H. BELL. MENTE, MANO ESPIRITUALIDAD
EDUCACIÓN EDUCAR REDIMIR G.H. BELL. MENTE, MANO ESPIRITUALIDAD
EDUCACIÓN EDUCAR REDIMIR G.H. BELL. MENTE, MANO ESPIRITUALIDAD
EDUCACIÓN EDUCAR REDIMIR G.H. BELL. MENTE, MANO ESPIRITUALIDAD
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

003 historia adventista resumida

3 views

Published on

historia adventista resumida

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
3
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

003 historia adventista resumida

  1. 1. 7 ELEMENTOS DE LA HISTORIA ADVENTISTA FORMACION, DOCTRINA, ORGANIZACIÓN, MISION, ESTILO DE VIDA, MODERNIDAD, CONFLICTOS.
  2. 2. 1. FORMACION 2. DOCTRINA 3. ORGANIZACIÓN 4. MISIÓN 5. ESTILO DE VIDA 6. MODERNIDAD 7. CONFLICTOS
  3. 3. 2-LAS DOCTRINAS
  4. 4. DOCTRINAS 1. II VENIDA 2. SANTUARIO 3. SABADO 4. DON PROFECIA 5. MORTALIDAD ALMA
  5. 5. 1. SEGUNDA VENIDA MILLER 2300 DIAS
  6. 6. 2. SANTUARIO HIRAN EDSON O.R.L. CROSIER DR. F.B. HAHN
  7. 7. 3. SÁBADO RACHEL OAKES FREDERICK WHEELER JOSE BATES
  8. 8. 4. DON DE PROFECIA 1844-1870 RECONOC JAIME WHITE EGW
  9. 9. 5. MORTALIDAD ALMA GEORGE STORRS
  10. 10. ORGANIZACION
  11. 11. 1853-1863 OPOSITORES: STORRS-BABILONIA
  12. 12. DEFENSORES: WHITE-ORDEN EVAN CRECIMIENTO MINISTERIO
  13. 13. DEFENSORES FINANZAS ALIMENTACION GREY MISION
  14. 14. DEFENSORES: PROTEGER DE APOST 1858 PLAN BETSY 1861 DIEZMO (Loughborough)
  15. 15. 1852-Jose Bates Va a BATTLE CREEK CONV. DAVID HEWITT 53-8 ADV 54. CAMPAÑ 55- 1 IGLESIA
  16. 16. 57. 2DA IGLESIA 300 MIEMBROS (FE) 60- 100 MIEMBROS
  17. 17. ORGANIZACIÓN. PROPIEDADES? OBJEC. NO ESTA BIBLIA NOMBRE(DAVID HEWITT)
  18. 18. 1863 ADV J. BYIGTON EXMETODISTA ABOLUCIONISTA
  19. 19. LA MISIÓN IDEA PUERTA CERRADA PUBLICACIONES
  20. 20. MISIÓN HOSPITALES COLEGIOS EL MUNDO
  21. 21. PUBLICACIONES 1870 sociedad Misionera y de tratados 1880, GEORGE KING
  22. 22. EVANGELISMO URBAN UN COLPORTOR UN OBRERO BIBLICO CASA POR CASA CULTOS SALONES (HASKELL)
  23. 23. 1886-102 OBREROS 224 AYUDANTES 3100 REUNIONES 20.000 EST. BIBL 25 CIUDADES 568 ALMAS
  24. 24. CAMPAMENTOS REUNION DE CONSOLIDACION DE LOS MIEMBROS Y EVANGELIZACION 1-7 SEPT 1868
  25. 25. 1852 THE YOURTH´S INSTRUCTOR PRECURSOR ESCUELA SABATICA
  26. 26. 1879 SOCIEDAD MISIONERA DE VARONES PRECURSORA (cantar, orar, repartir public) Sociedad Jovenes, clubes
  27. 27. MENSAJE SALUD 5 JUNIO 1863 BRAZO DERECHO CASAS, VESTIDO, ALIMENTO, MENTE
  28. 28. MENSAJE SALUD KELLOGG 1876-1904 INFL 1897-ENCUBRIÓ CRITICA PASTORES,
  29. 29. 18-FEB-1902 QUEMA SANATORIO LIBRO EL TEMPLO VIVIENTE 10 N0V 1907, BORRADO
  30. 30. EDUCACIÓN EDUCAR REDIMIR G.H. BELL. MENTE, MANO ESPIRITUALIDAD
  31. 31. MISION EXTERIOR PITCAIRN 1890 JOHN TAY 19.000 DLS
  32. 32. EDUCACIÓN EDUCAR REDIMIR G.H. BELL. MENTE, MANO ESPIRITUALIDAD
  33. 33. 1888 y su mensaje: 4 centros JXF 1. PERSONA DE JESUS 2. LA OBRA DE JESUS 3. LA LEY DE DIOS 4. MI SER
  34. 34. 1888 y su mensaje: 1. INVITABA RECIBIR JUSTICIA 2. TENER JUSTICIA, RESULTADO GUARDAR MANDAMIENTO
  35. 35. 1888 y su mensaje: 1.DIRIGIR OJOS PERSONA DE JESUS. 2. DIRIGIR OJOS MERITOS JESUS. 3. DIRIGIR OJOS, AMOR POR LA FAMILIA HUMANA.
  36. 36. 1888 y su mensaje: 1. ORDEN DE DIOS DAR ESTE MENSAJE MUNDO 2. JESUS TIENE TODO EL PODER EN SUS MANOS
  37. 37. 1888 y su mensaje: 1. JESUS PUEDE IMPARTIR RICOS DONES A LOS HOMBRES 2. PUEDE DARLE AL MAS MISERABLE EL DON DE SU JUSTICIA
  38. 38. 1888 y su mensaje: 1. ES EL MENSAJE DEL TERCER ANGEL 2. DEBE SER DADO EN ALTA VOZ 3. LO ACOMPAÑA EL DERRAMAMIENTO DEL ESPIRITU SANTO
  39. 39. 1888 y su mensaje: 1. JESUS ES PRESENTADO COMO CORDERO INMOLADO SENTADO EN EL TRONO 2. DERRAMA BENDICIONES DEL PACTO
  40. 40. 1888 y su mensaje: 1. EL PAGO QUE HIZO POR LA VIDA DE CADA SER HUMANA QUE CREERIA EN ÉL
  41. 41. 1888 y su mensaje: 1. DECID QUE JESUS ESTA INTERCEDIENDO POR SU IGLESIA EN LOS ATRIOS CELESTIALES
  42. 42. 1888 y su mensaje: 1. DECID QUE ESTA ABOGANDO POR LOS QUE PAGO EL PRECIO POR SU PROPIA SANGRE
  43. 43. 1888 y su mensaje: 1. LO QUE HACE SIGNFICATIVO ES SABADO ES LA JXF
  44. 44. 1888 y su mensaje: 1. LO QUE HACE SIGNIFICATIVA LA SEGUNDA VENIDA ES LA JUSTIFICACION POR LA FE
  45. 45. 1888 y su mensaje: 1. LO QUE HACE SIGNFICATIVA LA INMORTALIDAD CONDICIONAL DEL ALMA ES LA JXF
  46. 46. 1888 y su mensaje: 1. LO QUE HACE SIGNFICATIVO EL SANTUARIO ES LA JUSTIFICACION POR LA FE
  47. 47. 1888 y su mensaje: 1. NO EXALTAR LA PERSONA DE JESUS HACE QUE TODA DOCTRINA SEA UNA CARGA
  48. 48. 1888 y su mensaje: 1888 NO HUBO APOSTASIA, SINO UN CAMBIO DE ENFOQUE
  49. 49. 1888 y su mensaje: 1. Nuestras oraciones ascienden al cielo con la fragancia de sus méritos 2. Cristo quitará todo pecado reconocido
  50. 50. EDUCACIÓN EDUCAR REDIMIR G.H. BELL. MENTE, MANO ESPIRITUALIDAD
  51. 51. EDUCACIÓN EDUCAR REDIMIR G.H. BELL. MENTE, MANO ESPIRITUALIDAD
  52. 52. EDUCACIÓN EDUCAR REDIMIR G.H. BELL. MENTE, MANO ESPIRITUALIDAD
  53. 53. EDUCACIÓN EDUCAR REDIMIR G.H. BELL. MENTE, MANO ESPIRITUALIDAD
  54. 54. EDUCACIÓN EDUCAR REDIMIR G.H. BELL. MENTE, MANO ESPIRITUALIDAD
  55. 55. EDUCACIÓN EDUCAR REDIMIR G.H. BELL. MENTE, MANO ESPIRITUALIDAD
  56. 56. EDUCACIÓN EDUCAR REDIMIR G.H. BELL. MENTE, MANO ESPIRITUALIDAD

×