Herencia de otras sectas. Desarrollo doctrinal adventista. Grupo de 3. responda con juicio critico.
Actividad. Leer “nuestra identidad” el capitulo el adventismo no nació en el vacio. 36-44 • Cual era la posición de los an...
Respuestas con juicio critico. • Que legado dejó al Millerismo el deísmo, relacionado con la lógica, la investigación y la...
Que es lo adventista del adventismo? 1844-1885. • Como se desarrollo la creencia del santuario? • Como se desarrollo la cr...
Nuestra iglesia 32-56 • Como se desarrollo la creencia del don de profecía? • Como se resolvió la creencia de la puerta ce...
LOS ANABATISTAS Infl. El ADVENTISMO Baut. conversión Separar. Igl- Est. Sola-Scrip Falacia-Igl. Alejarse tradic. Infl. Res...
LOS RESTAURACIONISTAS Vs ADVENTISMO. REFORMA INICIO SIGLO XVI DESTERRAR EL ULTIMO VESTIGIO NO TERMINARI A DE TRADICION.
CONEXIÓN CRISTIANA Vs ADVENTISMO JOSUE HIMES JAIME WHITE JOSEPH BATES SABADO ANTITRINITARISMO Condicional ismo Aniquilan i...
METODISMO VS ADVENTISMO L. ALBEDRIO E. WHITE ESPIRITU SANTO GUIA CRISTO MURIO TODOS
METODISMO VS ADVENTISMO JUSTIF= J. IMPUTADA E. WHITE PERFECCION YA POR FE SANTIF= J. IMPARTIDA
DEISMO VS ADVENTISMO RAZON Y LOGICA W. MILLER CONOCER NO ES VIVENCIA EXP. DEF. MAS AL INTELECTO QUE EMOCIONES
UN MILLER EMOCIONAL RAZON Y LOGICA W. MILLER CONOCER NO ES VIVENCIA EXP. DEF. MAS AL INTELECTO QUE EMOCIONES
PURITANISMO VS ADVENTISMO ENFASIS BIBLIA DIA SEÑOR SEÑAL-RELACION
TENDENCIA ADVENTISTA CONFIANZA EN LOS LAICOS •INTERPRETAR EXPONER LA BIBLIA DIOS PUEDE CONDUCIR FIELES •SIN GRIEGO NI HEBR...
BACONISMO Y ADVENTISMO METODO CIENTIFICO CLASICO. OTRO PROFUNDIZA LLEGAR CONCLUSION OTRO LO AMPLIA UN TEXTO
FRANCIS BACON • eliminando toda noción preconcebida del mundo, se podía y debía estudiar al hombre y su entorno mediante o...
INICIO DEL DIA ANTITIPO DE EXPIACIÓN HIRAN EDSON VISION CRISTO. O.R.L. CROSIER ERA CELESTIAL F.B HAHN ERA EL CELESTIAL 1. ...
DIOS CONFIRMA • EL SEÑOR ME HA MOSTRADO EN VISIÓN, HACE MAS DE UN AÑO, QUE EL HNO CROSIER TIENE LA LUZ VERDADERA, ACERCA D...
BATES RELACIONA EL SANTUARIO EL SABADO Y LA SEGUNDA VENIDA. santuario Segunda Venida Sábado TOMAS M PREBLE Folleto esperan...
Mortalidad del alma • Jorge Storrs. • metodista • . Segunda muerte termina impíos Inmortalidad Recibe en Cristo. Josías Li...
La puerta cerrada se abre. No evangelización Apoc. 14. mundial. No entendido. Convencer a los Milleritas.
La importancia de la primera visión •22 oct. clamor •Inicio juicio. Luz detrás •No caer. •No colocar otras cosas. Ley, éxi...
Poco a poco se acepta el mensaje de DIOS en el don profético. • Que impacto podía tener una joven de 17 años? • Había prej...
Que creemos sobre los 3 ángeles.PRIMERANGEL • Pred. Miller. • Jucio= 2 Venida • Juicio Pre-2 Venida. SEGUNDOANGEL • 14 y 1...
CENTRANDO CREENCIAS EN SANTUARIO Y 3 ANGELES. JUICIO, MORTALIDAD ALMA LEY, ARCA PACTO. SABADO. DON PROFETICO ESPIRITU Sant...
el adventismo recibio herencia de otras iglesias

  1. 1. Herencia de otras sectas. Desarrollo doctrinal adventista. Grupo de 3. responda con juicio critico.
  2. 2. Actividad. Leer “nuestra identidad” el capitulo el adventismo no nació en el vacio. 36-44 • Cual era la posición de los anabaptistas, con relación al bautismo, la separación iglesia estado y la tradición y la biblia en los que habían adoptado el tema de Solo Scriptura? • Que decían los restauracioncitas con respecto a la reforma? • Que influencia recibió millerismo de CONEXIÓN CRISTIANA? • Como el metodismo afecto al adventismo en el concepto del libre albedrio y la predestinación?
  3. 3. Respuestas con juicio critico. • Que legado dejó al Millerismo el deísmo, relacionado con la lógica, la investigación y la razón? • Como los puritanos en la manera de guardar el domingo, su relación con la moral y su señal de pacto eterno afectó al adventismo? • Como afecto el baconismo la investigación teológica adventista?
  4. 4. Que es lo adventista del adventismo? 1844-1885. • Como se desarrollo la creencia del santuario? • Como se desarrollo la creencia del sábado? • Como se desarrollo la creencia de la inmortalidad condicional? • Como era la evangelización y el uso del don de profecía hasta 1880?
  5. 5. Nuestra iglesia 32-56 • Como se desarrollo la creencia del don de profecía? • Como se resolvió la creencia de la puerta cerrada y el impulso dada a la evangelización.? • Que influencia ejerció el concepto del mensaje de los tres ángeles?.
  6. 6. LOS ANABATISTAS Infl. El ADVENTISMO Baut. conversión Separar. Igl- Est. Sola-Scrip Falacia-Igl. Alejarse tradic. Infl. Restauracio..
  7. 7. LOS RESTAURACIONISTAS Vs ADVENTISMO. REFORMA INICIO SIGLO XVI DESTERRAR EL ULTIMO VESTIGIO NO TERMINARI A DE TRADICION.
  8. 8. CONEXIÓN CRISTIANA Vs ADVENTISMO JOSUE HIMES JAIME WHITE JOSEPH BATES SABADO ANTITRINITARISMO Condicional ismo Aniquilan ismo
  9. 9. METODISMO VS ADVENTISMO L. ALBEDRIO E. WHITE ESPIRITU SANTO GUIA CRISTO MURIO TODOS
  10. 10. METODISMO VS ADVENTISMO JUSTIF= J. IMPUTADA E. WHITE PERFECCION YA POR FE SANTIF= J. IMPARTIDA
  11. 11. DEISMO VS ADVENTISMO RAZON Y LOGICA W. MILLER CONOCER NO ES VIVENCIA EXP. DEF. MAS AL INTELECTO QUE EMOCIONES
  12. 12. UN MILLER EMOCIONAL RAZON Y LOGICA W. MILLER CONOCER NO ES VIVENCIA EXP. DEF. MAS AL INTELECTO QUE EMOCIONES
  13. 13. PURITANISMO VS ADVENTISMO ENFASIS BIBLIA DIA SEÑOR SEÑAL-RELACION
  14. 14. TENDENCIA ADVENTISTA CONFIANZA EN LOS LAICOS •INTERPRETAR EXPONER LA BIBLIA DIOS PUEDE CONDUCIR FIELES •SIN GRIEGO NI HEBREO.
  15. 15. BACONISMO Y ADVENTISMO METODO CIENTIFICO CLASICO. OTRO PROFUNDIZA LLEGAR CONCLUSION OTRO LO AMPLIA UN TEXTO
  16. 16. FRANCIS BACON • eliminando toda noción preconcebida del mundo, se podía y debía estudiar al hombre y su entorno mediante observaciones detalladas y controladas, realizando generalizaciones cautelosas. Para ello, el estudio que el hombre de ciencia hace de los particulares debe realizarse mediante observaciones que deben validarse.
  17. 17. INICIO DEL DIA ANTITIPO DE EXPIACIÓN HIRAN EDSON VISION CRISTO. O.R.L. CROSIER ERA CELESTIAL F.B HAHN ERA EL CELESTIAL 1. PERDON. 2. BORRAR. J. MARSH NATURALEZA ACTO APOLO HALE ANTE ANCIANO DIAS JOSEPH TURNER ANTE ANCIANO DIAS LITCH ERROR ACONTECIMIENTO
  18. 18. DIOS CONFIRMA • EL SEÑOR ME HA MOSTRADO EN VISIÓN, HACE MAS DE UN AÑO, QUE EL HNO CROSIER TIENE LA LUZ VERDADERA, ACERCA DE LA PURIFICACIÓN DEL SANTUARIO. EGW.
  19. 19. BATES RELACIONA EL SANTUARIO EL SABADO Y LA SEGUNDA VENIDA. santuario Segunda Venida Sábado TOMAS M PREBLE Folleto esperanza Israel 1845. BATES descubre el folleto. folleto el sábado señal perpetua ELENA Y JAIME aceptan 1846. folleto sábado.
  20. 20. Mortalidad del alma • Jorge Storrs. • metodista • . Segunda muerte termina impíos Inmortalidad Recibe en Cristo. Josías Litch Opositor. Charles Fitch. Acepta
  21. 21. La puerta cerrada se abre. No evangelización Apoc. 14. mundial. No entendido. Convencer a los Milleritas.
  22. 22. La importancia de la primera visión •22 oct. clamor •Inicio juicio. Luz detrás •No caer. •No colocar otras cosas. Ley, éxitos, Co Jesús Delante
  23. 23. Poco a poco se acepta el mensaje de DIOS en el don profético. • Que impacto podía tener una joven de 17 años? • Había prejuicio por la visiones. • Una voz entre muchas. • Poca autoridad al comienzo. • No era creadora doctrina • 1880 se cita a EGW como parte del estudio Biblia1844-1880= 36 años • Se va aceptando como de Dios, sus visiones. • No se anticipa a la investigación. No suplanta la Biblia. • Se ha abusado del don, por darle mas importancia que a la Biblia. • Es dado solo a los que investigan las Escrituras.
  24. 24. Que creemos sobre los 3 ángeles.PRIMERANGEL • Pred. Miller. • Jucio= 2 Venida • Juicio Pre-2 Venida. SEGUNDOANGEL • 14 y 18 es mismo Fitch. • J White. 18 futuro. • 1840 iglesias no mensaje 2 Venida. TERCERANGEL • SABADO. • Antes 2 venida. • Ultimo llamado. • Sello. • SEGUNDA VENIDA.
  25. 25. CENTRANDO CREENCIAS EN SANTUARIO Y 3 ANGELES. JUICIO, MORTALIDAD ALMA LEY, ARCA PACTO. SABADO. DON PROFETICO ESPIRITU Santo 1 angel. Juicio. miller Caida Babilonia. Salid ella pueblo mio. Si alguno adora. Sábado. 2 venida.

×