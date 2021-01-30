Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Docente: Integrantes: Tema: GRUPO: 3 Dr. Pablo Cisneros Dr. Santiago Fernández Manual Didáctico de la herramienta SlideSha...
Manual SlideShare INTRODUCCIÓN ShileShare fue lanzado el 4 de octubre de 2006 este sitio web se lo considera similar a You...
CONTENIDO SlideShare es muy útil, puesto que nos permite administrar una cuenta donde archivar, publicar y difundir nuestr...
USOS MÁS HABITUALES DEL SLIDESHARE IMÁGENES SUBIR PRESENTACI ONES ENSAYOS BUSCAR PRESENTACION ES REALIZADA DESCARGAS GUÍAS...
• Coloque www.slideshare.net
• Haga clic en el icono “Registrarse”.
• Facilite datos de usuario, contraseña y dirección de correo electrónico. • Completar la casilla de verificación
• Una vez creado el usuario contraseña entramos a SlideShare.
• Se abrirá una ventana que contiene el sitio web.
• Acceda a SlideShare y siga los pasos indicados anteriormente, haga clip en el icono subir.
• El icono subir permite cargar simultáneamente múltiples archivos .
• Seleccione el archivo que desea subir. • Haga clic en abrir.
• Completar información referente al archivo.
• Aparecerá un mensaje que el archivo ha sido publicado.
• Compartir el archivo por medio de un enlace que se genera en el programa. https://www.slideshare.net/IsmaelDelgado16/dia...
• Escribir el nombre del archivo o la búsqueda que desea realizar.
• Este programa dispone una serie de opciones para filtrar la búsqueda.
• La opción casa permite observar los mejores SlideShare que se publican en el día.
• La opción explorar permite visualizar lo último de todos los temas favoritos.
• El perfil del programa cuenta con varias opciones.
Manual SliideShare
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Manual SliideShare

38 views

Published on

EXAMEN FINAL

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Manual SliideShare

  1. 1. Docente: Integrantes: Tema: GRUPO: 3 Dr. Pablo Cisneros Dr. Santiago Fernández Manual Didáctico de la herramienta SlideShare Delgado Mero Ismael Darío López Cañola Adalgisia Antón Intriago Guido José
  2. 2. Manual SlideShare INTRODUCCIÓN ShileShare fue lanzado el 4 de octubre de 2006 este sitio web se lo considera similar a YouTube, pero de uso orientado a las presentaciones de series de diapositivas, el 4 de mayo del 2012 fue adquirida por Linkedin.
  3. 3. CONTENIDO SlideShare es muy útil, puesto que nos permite administrar una cuenta donde archivar, publicar y difundir nuestras presentaciones
  4. 4. USOS MÁS HABITUALES DEL SLIDESHARE IMÁGENES SUBIR PRESENTACI ONES ENSAYOS BUSCAR PRESENTACION ES REALIZADA DESCARGAS GUÍAS Y TUTORIALES GESTIONAR LAS PRESENTACION ES
  5. 5. • Coloque www.slideshare.net
  6. 6. • Haga clic en el icono “Registrarse”.
  7. 7. • Facilite datos de usuario, contraseña y dirección de correo electrónico. • Completar la casilla de verificación
  8. 8. • Una vez creado el usuario contraseña entramos a SlideShare.
  9. 9. • Se abrirá una ventana que contiene el sitio web.
  10. 10. • Acceda a SlideShare y siga los pasos indicados anteriormente, haga clip en el icono subir.
  11. 11. • El icono subir permite cargar simultáneamente múltiples archivos .
  12. 12. • Seleccione el archivo que desea subir. • Haga clic en abrir.
  13. 13. • Completar información referente al archivo.
  14. 14. • Aparecerá un mensaje que el archivo ha sido publicado.
  15. 15. • Compartir el archivo por medio de un enlace que se genera en el programa. https://www.slideshare.net/IsmaelDelgado16/diapositiva-examen-final
  16. 16. • Escribir el nombre del archivo o la búsqueda que desea realizar.
  17. 17. • Este programa dispone una serie de opciones para filtrar la búsqueda.
  18. 18. • La opción casa permite observar los mejores SlideShare que se publican en el día.
  19. 19. • La opción explorar permite visualizar lo último de todos los temas favoritos.
  20. 20. • El perfil del programa cuenta con varias opciones.

×