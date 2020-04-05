OktoPeople Ideas to Invent the Future / UX Design

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ideas to Invent the Future
Since 2015, we’ve delivered more than +15 projects that people loved. Our biggest asset is our sectoral UX know-how and mu...
Problem: Bad user experience is why startups fail! There are thousands of great software engineering products that ignored...
Our Complimentary Business Model Product Creation UX & Tech Consulting Tailor Made Events UX Design and Tech Trainings Inc...
Lean Entrepreneurship Day Interview with CEO & Company’s Vision Watch Our Unique Story Shortlisted as Best Digital Transfo...
Unique Methodologies Design Studio MVP Mapping
Stories with Numbers We set out to develop the user experience design of the European mobile site, desktop web and applica...
Stories with Numbers The services provided by Papara, Turkey’s digital wallet, were far more extensive and proﬁtable than ...
Our Projects Because of professionally calculated design based on user experience we overhauled the mobile app of the worl...
Our Projects The services provided by Papara, Turkey’s digital wallet, were far more extensive and economically justiﬁed t...
Our Projects Oriental elements were blended with the modern so that they could be compatible with advanced functions and t...
Our Projects A cash transfer platform that provides a notarized and safe progress of the sale and transfer phase of high v...
Our Projects A platform that aims to meet consumers with a fast and reliable way by means of domestic customs cleared whol...
Stories with Numbers Conversion increased in mobile site by 221% Revenue increase x10 *At the same time with Google Market...
Values Provided by OktoPeople Boutique Services Success-proven Methodologies Premium Style & Output
● UX Kickstart Studio ● Deﬁning the Project Purpose, Deﬁning Target Personas ● User Journey Map ● Competitive Analysis (De...
1 7 1.ADIM, UX & UX TASARIMI UX / UI Design ● Paper Prototyping (Mobile & Desktop) ● User Experience Design (UX)(Digital P...
Brand Creation ● Creating a Brand-Guideline ● Logo design ● Corporate Identity, business cards. ● E-mail template ● Major ...
Maintenance Optimization ● Oktomax AI Integration ○ Analyzing the User Behaviors ○ Predictive UX Analytics ○ Realtime acti...
Marketing Additional Services II. ● Monthly Basic Package : ○ Newsletter (2 per month) ○ Social Media Posts (2 week) ○ Cha...
We promote entrepreneurship with Coffee Talks Events. Watch Our Last Event
Our spin off product OktoMaxAI has been selected among 10.000 other Turkish Startups and graduated from Innogate Program b...
Our spin-off product OktoMaxAI has been selected among 400 international B2B SaaS startups by Startup Wise Guys. We run 15...
For Enterprises, Let Us Transform
Your Business

We have accompanied a number of the leading brands in online payment and e-commerce on their journey of digital transformation. What are your strategic goals for 2020 and beyond? How are you hacking the crisis?

With our boutique approach, we are always right by your side.
We respond to your needs from the research stage to design and draw a roadmap exclusively for you.

We work one-to-one with your team synchronously thanks to our boutique-oriented service concept.

Published in: Design
