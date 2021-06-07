Environment & Water Technologies

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Engineering
Jun. 07, 2021

  1. 1. Environmental & Water Technologies CONFIDENTIAL and PRIVATE
  2. 2. • COMPANY B acts with the philosophy of “Water gives life to the consciousness of production”. The company serves for industrial, medical & domestic water treatment market, through turnkey construction facilities, engineering & consulting, supplier of consumables & technical services by closely following recent improvements at developed countries. • Container, Trailer or Package type of Wastewater Treatment, specially for countryside, disaster areas, refugee camps, prohibited zones & defense areas; • River Water Treatment Systems are preferred in villages & rural areas, current temporary settlements, military regions, industrial zones & construction fields; • Ultrafiltration & Water Recycling Systems are used to great effect at municipal corporations, food & beverage industries, military regions, pre-purifying of reverse osmosis & industrial zones; • Neutralization & Disinfection Systems for medical laboratories, dialysis centers, sterilization units, dental clinics, nursing units, surgery rooms, etc. • Greenhouse Systems ‘We Purify World’s Water’ CONFIDENTIAL and PRIVATE Environmental & Water Technologies Some References
  3. 3. Filtration & Water Softening Systems • Eti Krom • Petlas • Akkim • Deren Chemicals • Kayı Construction • HT Yapı • Teknik Yapı • Akbank A.Ş. • Anadolu Etap • Pak Washing • ... Dosing & Ultraviolet Disinfection Systems • Rönesans • Akasya Shopping Centre • TOSB • Noyan Construction • Anadolu Etap • Tuna Çelik • Sapro Cleaning • Doğa Water • Ünal Cheesemaking • ... Reverse Ozmos Purification Systems • TSK (Turkish Army Forces) • Hayat Kimya • Anadolu Etap • Arslan Süt • Kavaklıdere Sirke • Artemis Arıtım • Ako Lastik Kaplama • Santek • Acıbadem • IKEA • Cinemaximum • ... Ultrafiltration Systems • Vam Water Tech • Soul Water • Akkim • Artemis Arıtım • Growfide • Borusan Oto • Pak Çamaşır • ... River Water Treatment Systems • Irak • ... Container Type Purification Systems • De Meeuw • Soul Water • TSK • Akkim • Kayı Holding • Artemis Arıtım Wastewater Treatment Systems • Makedonya • Irak • Kayı İnşaat • ... Wastewater Recovery Facilities • Sapro • Borusan Otomotiv • ... Rainwater & Graywater Purification Systems • Tepe İnşaat • Artek Arıtım • Kartal Huzur Evi • ... Sea Water Disalination Systems • Sunflower Evleri • ... CONFIDENTIAL and PRIVATE Environmental & Water Technologies

