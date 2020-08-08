Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presenter: Ishtiaq Ahmad Govt. Degree College Tangi Charsadda
Inflorescence • The arrangement of flowers on floral axis. • Floral axis is called peduncle. • Types: 1. Racemose 2. Cymos...
1. Racemose inflorescence: • In this type of inflorescence the main axis continues its growth until the last flower is for...
2. Cymose inflorescence • In this type of inflorescence, the main axis soon ends in a flower. • One, two or more lateral b...
3. Special type of inflorescence • Some time daughter axes produced in inflorescence are so suppressed, that it become dif...
1. Types of Racemose Inflorescence a. Simple raceme: Main axis elongated. Flower pedicellate e.g. Brassica • Compound race...
b. Spike: the main axis elongated bearing sessile flowers e.g. Verbena, Bottle brush • Compound spike e.g. wheat, barley
Verbena
c. Corymb: Main axis comparatively short, flowers pedicillate. Pedicels of older flowers are longer than those of younger ...
Achillea filipendulina
d. Catkin: It is pendulous spike of unisexual flower e.g. Mullberry
e. Spadix: It is a branched or unbranched thick, fleshy spike enclosed in one or more bracts called spathe e.g. In banana,...
f. Umbel: All the flowers arise from the apex of floral axis at one level, such that older flower have longer pedicels at ...
Asclepias
g. Capitulum: Floral axis is reduced to concave or convex flate disc called receptacle bearing small flowers called floret...
Echinops
2. Types of cymose inflorescene • 1. Monochasial/Uniparous cyme: Floral axis ends in a flower. One daughter axis arise fro...
Phycelia purshii (Helicoid/bostryx)
Heliotropium sp. (scorpoid/cincinnus)
• 2. Dichasial cyme/biparous cyme: Floral axis ends in a flower. Two daughter axes arise from the parent and ends in a flo...
• 3. Polychasial/Multiparous cyme: Floral axis ends in a flower. Many daughter axes arise from the parent and ends in a fl...
3. Special types 1. Hypanthodium: the receptacle grows upwards along its margins and forms a hollow pear shaped structure,...
2. Cyathium: • An inflorescence consisting of a small cuplike structure enclosing a female flower and several male flowers...
3. Verticellastor: • In this type of inflorescence leaves are arranged in opposite manner on stem. From the axil of each l...
• Scapigerous or Umbellate Cymose Head: In onion, the flowers are borne at the end of long leafless stalk (the scape) aris...
×