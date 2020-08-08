Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presented by: Ishtiaq Ahmad Govt. Degree College Tangi Charsadda
The fruit • Ripened ovary of a flower containing seeds. • Types of fruits 1. Simple fruits 2. Aggregate fruits 3. Composit...
2. Aggregate fruits: A collection of simple fruitlets which develop from apocarpous pistil of single flower e.g. Lotus, st...
• 3. Composite fruit: the fruit which develop from whole inflorescence e.g. Morus
1. Simple fruit (Dry or Succulent) • Simple Dry fruits: 3 types a. Achenial fruit b. Capsular fruit c. Schizocarpic fruit
1 (a) Achenial fruit • These are dry and one seeded fruits which are indehiscent I.e. pericarp when ripe does not split op...
1 (a)(i) Achene • This is derived from monocarpellary pistil with a superior ovary, containing single seed. The pericarp i...
1(a) (ii) caryopsis • This is a form of achenial fruit in which the pericarp and testa are fused. e.g. wheat, maize, barle...
1(a)(iii) Nut • Pericarp hard and woody forming a shell. E.g. lichi, chestnut (Eleocharis dulcis), oak (Quercus) etc.
Lychee
chestnut
oak
Hazel nut ( Corylus)
1(a)(iv) Samara • This is an achenial fruit in which the pericarp develops a membranous outgrowth or wing which helps in i...
Dodonaea
Ulmus pumila
Fraxinus spp. (ASh)
1(a)(iv) Cypsella • It is developed from bicarpellary syncarpous pistil with an inferior ovary. • In many cases the persis...
1(b) Capsular fruit • These are dry, many seeded and dehiscent fruits. • Types: • i) Legume • ii) Follicle • iii) Siliqua ...
1(b)(i) Legume • This is formed from a monocarpellary pistil with a superior unilocular ovary. • It dehisces along both it...
1(b) (ii) Follicle • It is also formed from a monocarpellary pistil with a superior unilocular ovary like a legume, but it...
Delphinium sp.
1(b)iv Siliqua • This is long, narrow, cylindrical fruit formed from a bicarpellary, syncarpous pistil with superior ovary...
1(b)v Capsule • This develops from a polycarpellary, syncarpous pistil with superior ovary which may be unilocular or mult...
1 (C) Schizocarpic fruit • These are dry, many seeded fruits which break up into many one-seeded parts on ripening. • If t...
1(c)i Lomentum • This is a legume modified by the formation of fasle septa and constrictions between the seeds. E.g. Albez...
1(c)ii Double Samara • This is formed from a bicarpellary pistil with superior ovary. • It breaks up into two mericarps ea...
1(c)iii Cremocarp • This develops from a bicarpellary, syncarpous pistil with an inferior, bilocular ovary. • On ripening ...
1(c)iv Carcerulus • This develops from a bicarpellary, syncarpous pistil with superior ovary. • The original loculi are di...
1(c)v Regma • The fruit is derived from tricarpellary, syncarpous pistil with a superior trilocular ovary, having a single...
Simple succulent fruit • The wall of the ovary is three layered. • When the ovary ripens into fruit, all the layers may be...
Types of simple succulent fruits • a) Drupes • b) Berries • c) Pome
1(a) Drupe • They are derived from monocarpellary pistil with a superior ovary. • They usually have one seed as in mango, ...
1(b) Berries • These are indehiscent, many seeded, fleshy or pulpy fruits. • These may be derived from superior or inferio...
Special types of berries 1. Hespiridium: Berry with a non-edible leathery rind, fibrous mesocarp and edible endocarp made ...
Pepo • An indehiscent fleshy, many-seeded berry (such as a pumpkin, squash, melon, or cucumber) that has a hard rind and i...
Balausta • A fleshy indehiscent fruit developing from multicarpellary, multilocular inferior ovary whose pericarp is tough...
1(c) Pome • This develops from a syncarpous pistil with a bilocular or multilocular inferior ovary. • The outer edible por...
2. Aggregate fruits • A collection of simple fruitlets which develop from an apocarpous pistil of a single flower, is call...
2(i) Etaerio of Achenes (Buttercup)
2(ii) Eaterio of follicle
3. Composite fruit • These fruit develop from a whole inflorescence.
3(i) Syconus • This develops from a hypanthodium. • When ripe, the recepticles of the infloresecnce becomes fleshy and edi...
3(ii) sorosis • This develop from a female spike e.g. Mulberry
×