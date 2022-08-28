online whiteboard.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
This post will discuss free online whiteboards for education. We'll discuss the features, pricing (to the degree that they're free), and some brief explanations that distinguish each online whiteboard. The ten online whiteboards that we shall introduce here are as follows

Education

  1. 1. ONLINE WHITEBOARDS DOJOIT.COM
  2. 2. Online whiteboards for education This post will discuss free online whiteboards for education. We’ll discuss the features, pricing (to the degree that they’re free), and some brief explanations that distinguish each online whiteboard. The ten online whiteboards that we shall introduce here are as follows: AWW application Ziteboard Miro Dojoit Limnu Zoom Chrome Application Canvas IDroo Groupboard Conceptboard HeyHi’s whiteboard on the web 10 free Online whiteboards for education This post will discuss free online whiteboards for education. We’ll discuss the features, pricing (to the degree that they’re free), and some brief explanations that distinguish each online whiteboard. The ten online whiteboards that we shall introduce here are as follows:
  3. 3. AWW AWW board is a browser-based whiteboard. In other words, there is no need to download or install anything. The AWW board’s interface is uncomplicated and straightforward, featuring a dotted grid. On the left, the toolbar has basic tools like a pen, an eraser, and a textbox. For customers who prefer a mobile application, AWW board presently does not have a smartphone or tablet application. AWW application Ziteboard Miro Dojoit Limnu Zoom Chrome Application Canvas IDroo Groupboard Conceptboard HeyHi’s whiteboard on the web Ziteboard Ziteboard makes a point of facilitating real-time interactions with players from all around the world. Its primary selling point is the ability to add sticky notes that users may use to create to- do lists or leave notes for later reference.
  4. 4. The disadvantage of Ziteboard is that free users are limited in terms of the number of pages and the quality of photos they can post to the online whiteboard. It is possible that students and teachers will be unable to share all of their completed solutions or comments. Due to the fact that voice and video chat services are only available to pay users, a supplementary communication tool will need to be used. Miro Miro is a team communication tool for the workplace, featuring templates and movable sticky notes for tracking job progress. For example, distinct columns such as ‘ideas,’ ‘work in progress,’ and ‘final touches’ can be utilized to categorize each sticky note activity. Teachers may find the mind map templates in Miro useful for assisting students in visualizing concepts and drawing connections between subtopics.
  5. 5. Limnu Limnu’s online whiteboard is accessible to teachers and students without requiring them to create an account. Limnu’s primary selling point for free users is its expandable whiteboard. Because users may zoom out to expose additional blank spots to write on, they will never run out of whiteboard space. Limnu’s security, on the other hand, looks to be weak for free users, while video conferencing capabilities are restricted to paid users. Dojoit online whiteboard for education From the dashboard, you must create aboard. Following that, you can invite a collaborator to join your board. They’ll immediately receive an invitation to join. Any collaborator can be assigned a contributorship or the position of a watcher. You can view and mute everyone’s pointers in real-time. How simple is that! Dojoit is a breeze to use. Let’s have a look at a simple mind map and some fan-created graphics centered on various subjects. Text addition is a breeze. All you have to do is position the mouse cursor anywhere on the board and begin typing. Using auto shape allows you to select any shape and draw it even faster. oom Zoom’s primary purpose is video conferencing, and its whiteboard capability is not its primary selling point. Nonetheless, Zoom is unusual in that it enables hosts and participants to annotate the screen during a screen share
  6. 6. Ze. In other words, Zoom’s annotation feature is available on everything shown on the screen, not only its built-in whiteboard. Security is a primary worry for teachers and parents, following incidences of ‘zoom bombers’ disturbing classes by exposing pupils to obscene images. The free edition, on the other hand, lacks security features such as call encryption. IDroo IDroo is an online whiteboard built specifically for educators. On IDrio, users may use the text box functionality to enter equations. IDroo also retains all conversation messages and material posted on the whiteboard for future reference. Unfortunately, free subscription users are unable to submit photos or documents. IDroo may not be the optimum choice for teachers who wish to utilize it to discuss notes and for students to post their working solutions for review.
  7. 7. Conceptboard Conceptboard is an online whiteboard that enables distant collaboration between users. It allows users to upload images and documents, build mind maps, and drag & drop sticky notes. This board is unique in that users’ names are associated with their cursors. This feature enables the entire team to be informed in real-time about what each member is working on. HeyHi’s online whiteboard for education After going over nine different online whiteboards for education services and the capabilities they offer for free, we’d like to introduce HeyHi’s online whiteboard. HeyHi’s online whiteboard was built with educators, tutors, and teachers in mind. This board is a free subscription plan for small groups of up to four individuals includes more functionality than the other online whiteboard providers on this list. HeyHi’s online whiteboard for education is extensible even on the free plan. Teachers will never run out of whiteboard space. Students require to scribble down all of the notes their lecturers and peers have written until they reach the end of the screen. Rather than that, users can swipe to another region of the whiteboard or zoom out to explore additional whiteboard space for writing. Additionally, teachers can construct additional pages if they like. Conclusion At the conclusion of the online lesson, students download to their smartphones everything that has written on Dojoit online whiteboard.

