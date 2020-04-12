RiST団体紹介スライド

Successfully reported this slideshow.
立命館大学セキュリティサークルRiSTの情報理工学部向け団体紹介で使用するはずだったスライドです．本スライドはmanaba+Rでも掲載される予定です．
Webサイト: https://risec.github.io/

  1. 1. Ritsumeikan Security TeamRitsumeikan Security Team 情報理工学部プロジェクト団体 RiST 新入生向け団体紹介 2020/4/1
  2. 2. Ritsumeikan Security Team 新入生のみなさんへ ご入学おめでとうございます🌸 新型コロナウイルスによって新歓活動がなく サークルに迷っているそこの君！ RiSTの説明を聞いて，是非入部を検討してください！ 2020/4/1
  3. 3. Ritsumeikan Security Team RiSTとは？ ○Ritsumeikan university Security Team の略 ○近年増加しているサイバー攻撃に問題意識を持つ学生がセキュリ ティに関する技術に興味を持ち，これを学び合う場所を作ろうとい うことで2016年に設立された団体 2020/4/1 簡単に言うと… みんなでセキュリティを学ぼう！！ という団体
  4. 4. Ritsumeikan Security Team 主な活動 ○CTF ○セキュリティについてのプレゼン （毎週異なる分野を担当の人がプレゼン） 2020/4/1
  5. 5. Ritsumeikan Security Team CTFってなに？？ ○Capture The Flag ○一言で言うとハッキングコンテスト ○基本的にオンラインで行う ○暗号やWebサービスへの攻撃など、様々な分野に分かれ ている 2020/4/1 FBCTF(FaceBook Capture The Flag)の実行画面(公式サイトより引用)
  6. 6. Ritsumeikan Security Team なぜCTFをやるのか ○正課との関連性 ○楽しい ○セキュリティ人材の需要増 ○情報セキュリティの入り口として最適 2020/4/1
  7. 7. Ritsumeikan Security Team 日々の様子 2020/4/1
  8. 8. Ritsumeikan Security Team 活動内容 ○プレゼン形式でCTFに関する知識の習得 ○CTFにチャレンジ ○レベルアップには各自で学習も必要… →困った時は先輩がサポート！ 2020/4/1
  9. 9. Ritsumeikan Security Team 外での活動も！ 2020/4/1
  10. 10. Ritsumeikan Security Team 活動について ○日時： 毎週 木曜日 18時～２１時 （変更の可能性あり） ○活動場所： クリエーションコア １F インキュベーション室１ 2020/4/1 １８番の場所です！の
  11. 11. Ritsumeikan Security Team 最後に 4月中は、コロナウイルスの影響により オンラインで開催予定です。 オフラインでの活動が始まり次第、インキュベーション室で お待ちしております！ 経験者はもちろん、初心者も大歓迎！！ （ちなみにこれを作成した団体長は大学から始めた超初心者ですが、 副団体長はAO推薦で入った超エリートです） 2020/4/1
  12. 12. Ritsumeikan Security Team 連絡先 メール ： rits.sec@gmail.com Twitter ： @realRiST HP ： https://risec.github.io/contact.html 入部・見学・質問などは随時部室や メール，DMにてお待ちしています．お気軽にどうぞ！ またコロナウイルスの影響により新歓の予定などが変更される場合，Twitterで 告知します．良ければフォローして下さい！ 2020/4/1
  13. 13. Ritsumeikan Security Team とりあえず 2020/4/1 @realRiST をフォローしてみるべし Twitterアカウント

