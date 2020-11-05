Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL USO DE LAS TIC EN LA VIDA COTIDIANA NOMBRE: ISHELL ARIADNA ROSAS FERN�NDEZ GRUPO: M1C1G26-041 FECHA: 04/11/2020
FUENTES DE CONSULTA https://es.slideshare.net/GuadalupeAbigalyAlfa/el-uso-de-las- tic-en-la-vida-cotidiana http://booster....
El uso de las Tic´s en la vida cotidiana

  2. 2. LAS TIC EN LA CASA En casa utilizo las TIC con mi familia, todos usamos redes sociales para podernos comunicar o estar al tanto de las noticias al igual que para entretenernos en casa. Es una herramienta muy importante para nosotros ya que la usamos para TODO: como investigar de alg�n tema, buscar recetas de comida, ver una serie o pel�cula, contactarnos con nuestros familiares y amigos,
  3. 3. LAS TIC EN EL �MBITO EDUCATIVO Uso las TIC`s para estudiar en Prepa en l�nea-SEP, investigo todos los temas que me dejan y tareas. Algunas veces suelo tomar cursos de idiomas, matem�ticas o alg�n otro tema en el que est� interesada. Mi familia las usa para sus clases en l�nea ya que en estos tiempos es muy importante el internet y los dispositivos
  4. 4. LAS TIC EN EL �MBITO LABORAL Yo en este �mbito no las suelo usar ya que no trabajo, pero mi familia las usa para estar en contacto con sus clientes, mandarles cotizaciones o agendar citas. Es una herramienta muy importante ya que es m�s f�cil
  5. 5. FUENTES DE CONSULTA https://es.slideshare.net/GuadalupeAbigalyAlfa/el-uso-de-las- tic-en-la-vida-cotidiana http://booster.com.mx/blog/articulo.php?name=Las%20TIC%20e n%20la%20vida%20cotidiana&id=5

