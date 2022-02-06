Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aromatherapy First Aid Kit

Feb. 06, 2022
Healthcare

Aromatherapy First Aid Kit--Discover How to Heal Yourself From the Inside Out Using Natural Time Tested Aromatherapy Remedies"

Warning! Daily Exposure To Household Cleaners And Skin Care Products Is Having An Impact On Your Health And Even Potentially Causing You Harm!

We are all part of the great experiment.

We are considered the "guinea pig" generation and whether we like it or not we are all part of one giant petri dish of an experiment and we don't know it.

Why do you think that so many cosmetics and perfumes are launched prematurely only to be yanked from shelves months later only after allergies and adverse health side effects have been reported?

Consider this an intervention of our dependency on chemical based products for our day to day life.

Scary to admit it but there are hundreds of banned chemicals that still to this moment lace the household cleaners and cosmetics that we entrust our lives with each day.

This doesn't mean that you have to go through life with sweaty armpits.---------------

Aromatherapy First Aid Kit

  1. 1. Arthritis Relief Now The Center For Disease Control is predicting that there are 70 MILLION Arthritis sufferers in America alone, with very few getting the kind of relief necessary to live pain free lives, even on medication! Arthritis Relief Now When you hear the word arthritis, images of painful hands and joints comes into play! Few people fully understand arthritis and this guide is dedicated to anyone suffering with this chronic condition and wants relief now. While I am not a doctor, I have studied arthritis for years and I have seen what people have done to combat this condition. Here in this guide you will find new victory . . . you don’t have to live with chronic arthritis and the pain anymore and can lessen, even eliminate 99% of flare ups and pain. Inside this guide, you will learn some of the following: What exactly is arthritis? A complete plan for dealing with arthritis. Consult the right physician. Incorporate appropriate physical exercise. Major Healthy Changes in Diet. Using specific lifestyle changes and natural treatments. Whether you use aromatherapy as a stand alone or as a complementary first aid treatment there are several aromatic oils I’d like to recommend you have in your aromatic first aid kit. My recommendations include important details for you to consider when purchasing an oil, such as its Latin name, country of origin, method of extraction and part of the plant used. I also list the best oils to consider when creating a synergistic blend. Please note: There are many cheap, synthetic copies of aromatic oils, but these are not recommended for therapeutic use. For best results purchase the highest quality oils you can
  2. 2. possibly find. Use organic, or ethically wild crafted oils whenever possible. BLUE TANSY – Wild crafted, steam distilled flowers from Morocco. Blue Tansy’s delightful scent is warmly herbaceous with a complex sweetness that to me is reminiscent of apples with a hint of spice. Most people invariably love the friendly and inviting scent of this oil! Blue Tansy has a high azulene content which gives it a deep, vivid blue color. It can stain so take care! Azulene gives Blue Tansy its characteristic and powerful vascular and bronchio-dialating properties making it a very effective natural anti-histamine and anti-inflammatory. Blue Tansy’s natural anti- inflammatory action makes it an exceptionally good relaxant. It soothes nervous tension and calms stress and may be used alone or in a blend for relieving muscular soreness, aches and pains, sprains and strains, arthritis, rheumatism and sciatica. Due to its bronchio-dilating properties Blue Tansy may be beneficial for allergy and asthma sufferers, blending it with Lemongrass will enhance this effect. Its analgesic properties may also help reduce any swelling or itching associated with allergies. I’ve had great success using Blue Tansy with clients who have suffered for years from chronic allergic reactions to environmental allergens. Blue Tansy is also known to relieve burns and inflamed or sun damaged skin. My friend Sylla, owner of Atlantic Institute of Aromatherapy, used Blue Tansy and Helichrysum for relieving the effects of her radiation treatment for cancer. GERMAN CHAMOMILE (Matricaria recutita) – Certified Organic, Steam Distilled Flowers, both England and the USA grow and distill lovely oils. German Chamomile is a lovely shade of deep blue – it can stain, so take care. Its aroma is deep, mellow, sweet and haylike. Keywords: CALMING & ANTI-INFLAMMATORY As an Anti-inflammatory German Chamomile is my first choice when treating inflamed, irritated skin! It acts as a sedative or pain reliever, for “angry” situations and feverish conditions including, burns, cuts, inflamed joints, migraine headache, teething pain, toothache, injuries, sprains, and swelling, as well as various aches and pains, arthritis, colic, cramps and stress related complaints.
  3. 3. A very relaxing and peaceful oil, German Chamomile quiets the mind and body by calming emotional feeling states. German Chamomile summons sleep and is excellent for insomnia. Use it to relieve tension or stress-related headaches and intestinal spasms. A revitalizing and comforting tonic German Chamomile stimulates the production of red blood cells and is known to relieve aches and pains. Good results have been reported for relieving distinctly feminine complaints like irregular menses, premenstrual tension, or menopausal upsets, as well as cystitis, rheumatic type pain and loss of appetite. A highly respected oil for over 3,000 years, German Chamomile has a long history of helping skin conditions, such as dermatitis, boils, acne, rashes, eczema and psoriasis. It balances sebum production, so is useful for helping oily, dry, as well as sensitive skin types. German Chamomile is effective when used in a carrier oil and directly applied to your skin. Use it in a blend for soothing inflamed skin such as acne or barber’s rash. German Chamomile is outstanding for balancing dry, itchy flaky skin conditions. Because of its benign nature Chamomile may be used as a remedy for diaper rash. Try a synergistic blend of German Chamomile with any of the following aromatic oils: Clary Sage, Frankincense, Geranium, Neroli, Petitgrain, Sandalwood, or Vetiver. EUCALYPTUS ( Eucalyptus globulus ) – A fresh, powerful, and long lasting scent, Eucalyptus has a long standing reputation as an effective respiratory decongestant. Keywords: RESPIRATORY AID Eucalyptus is known for its broad spectrum anti-microbial action. Its antiseptic, anti-infectious, antibacterial and anti viral properties make it a powerful remedy to consider for flu, colds, sore throats, coughs, sinusitis, bronchitis, hay fever, and acne Its bronchio-dilating action helps ease inflammation of the nasal mucous membranes, as well as nasal congestion. Try it for relieving asthma, catarrh and headaches especially when due to any sort of congestion. Eucalyptus also makes an excellent insect repellent! Try a synergistic blend of Eucalyptus with any of the following aromatic oils: Basil, Atlas Cedarwood, Himalayan Cedarwood, Cypress, Frankincense, Lavender, Lemon and Rosemary. ROSE GERANIUM – Wild Crafted, Steam Distilled Leaf, Madagascar. A fresh, slightly rosy scent with a fluid consistency Geranium mixes well with many oils and is known for being useful in regulating physical, mental, and emotional imbalances and extremes. https://www.digistore24.com/redir/421928/ishaqkb/
  4. 4. Keywords: HORMONAL BALANCE Geranium’s Strength Lies In Its Ability To Regenerate Tissue And Nerves, And Assist In Balancing Hormonal Problems For Both Men And Women. Definitely A First-Aid Oil Every Woman Should Have On Hand. Women Have Used Geranium Successfully For Years To Relieve Premenstrual Conditions And To Smoothly Navigate The Menopausal Period. Its Tonifying Action Helps Relieve Nervous Emotional Conditions Like Anxiety, Confusion, Depression, Lethargy, Energy Swings And Tearfulness. Geranium has been effectively used to treat an assortment of symptoms, including overcoming addiction, labor and childbirth, enhancing circulation, relieving congestion, detoxification, constipation, fluid retention, indigestion, hormonal imbalances and menopausal difficulties. Geranium is excellent for skin care and will balance too oily, dry or combination skin types. Note: Effective research and clinical evaluation has been done in Germany on the main chemical components of a well known German product called KMG. Clinical results were found for its alcohol geraniol which is in Geranium. The properties and effects discovered by these studies are valid regardless of where they are encountered. The results show successful treatment for autonomic nervous system imbalances which stimulates our hormonal production and response. Autonomic nervous system balance is the essential KEY for a healthy body, mind and emotions. “Vegetative dystony” is the term used to describe autonomic nervous system imbalance and its accompanying symptoms. Manifestations of autonomic nervous system imbalance include common symptoms of headache, hot flashes, irregular heartbeat, nervousness, depression and anxiety. According to Dr. Andrew Weil medical vocabulary for imbalances of the autonomic nervous system practically do not exist in North American medicine. However both Germany and Japan, two modern day industrial giants, acknowledge this condition and use the term “vegetative dystony.” Our modern day lifestyle promotes our living in a chronic condition of stress and subject to an increasing array of environmental toxins. These two conditions are cited as primary causes for autonomic nervous system imbalances and resulting hormonal disturbances. Try a synergistic blend of Geranium with any of the following aromatic oils: German Chamomile, Clary Sage, Frankincense, Lavender, Rose and Sandalwood. Caution: Geranium can lower blood sugar and should be avoided in cases of hypoglycemia.
  5. 5. HELICHRYSUM – Italian Everlasting, Immortelle. Its highly regenerative nature is both warm and fragrant with a slight honey-like fragrance. Keywords: DEEP HEALING & REGENERATION Helichrysum Is Highly Regenerative And One Of The Strongest Of All The Anti-Inflammatory Essential Oils Known. A Sacred And Gentle Healing Oil Use Helichrysum For Tissue Repair And Healing. Helichrysum affects all levels of your being – body, mind, and spirit and emotions. Its capacity for healing damaged tissues comes from its ability to actively remove cellular debris from areas of bruising and injury which are then reabsorbed into your blood, resulting in removal of discoloration and less pressure on nerves with subsequent pain relief. Through enhancing circulation of your blood, lymph and nerve supply Helichrysum acts to aid mending of broken bones and support healthy skin and tissue. Use it to fade old scars and adhesions and heal skin tissue. I’ve had consistently good results blending Helichrysum with Vetiver to relieve heart palpitations, irregular heartbeat and panic attacks. I’ve heard reports that Helichrysum may help reduce the risk of stroke. Use Helichrysum to enhance any blend for chronic pain relief, including Fibromyalgia, arthritis, tendonitis and carpal tunnel syndrome. Helichrysum is a very supportive and comforting oil and enhances spiritual and personal growth. Try it in a meditation blend! Helichrysum may be beneficial for resolving old emotional scars that retain active memory loops buried deeply within the subconscious mind, as well as resolve addictions and release coping strategies that no longer serve you! Try a synergistic blend of Helichrysum with any of the following aromatic oils: Atlas Cedarwood, Himalayan Cedarwood, German Chamomile, Clary Sage, Frankincense, Geranium, Lavender, Myrrh, Neroli, Patchouli, Petitgrain, Frankincense, Rose Sandalwood, Spikenard and Vetiver LAVENDER – Highly scented, sweet, floral, and slightly woody Lavender is a universal healing oil and has a beneficial and healing effect on the body, mind spirit and emotions. Keywords: UNIVERSAL HEALER Lavender Is The Most Commonly Used Essential Oil And The Absolute Classic Oil For Treating Burns! During The Early 20th Century, French Chemist Rene-Maurice Gattefosse Became Interested In The Use Of Essential Oils For Their Medicinal Properties. While Working Gattefosse Accidentally Burned His Arm Very Badly! On Reflex He Plunged His Burned Arm Into Large A Vat Of Lavender Oil. His Burn Healed Rapidly And There Was Absolutely NO Scarring Of Tissue! Gattefosse Is Credited With Coining The Term “Aromatherapy” In His 1928 Article Supporting The Use Of Essential Oils In Their Whole, Pure And Unadulterated State. Lavender Has Broad Application And Is Especially Useful For Skin Care Healing, Headaches, Bug Bites, And Sore Muscles. Lavender is the most well known and used essential oil and every home and office should keep a bottle of it handy! Distilling at high altitude allows lower temperatures and lower
  6. 6. pressure for distillation making it possible for the volatile phytochemicals to come through intact in the final product. Lavender is excellent for skin care and to promote healing. Use it for burns, rashes, acne, eczema and psoriasis. Apply it immediately to burns to prevent blistering, or scarring, as well as speed healing of wounds as it stimulates cellular regeneration. Lavender is useful for relieving headaches, premenstrual tension, as well as promoting restful sleep. It is excellent for balancing hyper emotional states such as shock, anger, impatience and irritability and helps dispel the negative mental states of fear & worry. Try a synergistic blend of Lavender with any of the following aromatic oils: Clary Sage, Geranium, Neroli, Petitgrain, Sandalwood & Vetiver. PEPPERMINT – a fluid, colorless oil with a fresh, distinctly penetrating scent. Keywords: COOL & REFRESHING Peppermint Acts As A Regulator And Has A Relaxing Or Invigorating Effect Depending On The Circumstance For Which You Are Using It. A Good Blood Cleanser It Is Both Antiseptic And Antibacterial! Peppermint is well known for relieving migraine type headache, as well as headache resulting from weak or poor digestive forces, congestion or sluggish circulation. It is also known to relieve nausea from motion sickness. As well as being helpful for treating acne, swollen gums, mouth thrush, or ulcers and toothache. Soak your tired feet in a foot bath with a drop or two of Peppermint (disperse oil in water by blending first with a teaspoon of honey or jojoba oil before adding to your foot bath) to relieve tired, swollen ankles and feet. Peppermint relieves congested sinus cavities, aids concentration and is good for memory retention, restorative for mental fatigue, use alone or in a blend when studying for an exam! Known to clears brain fog when fatigued Peppermint is great for keeping alert! An analgesic or pain reliever use Peppermint for relieving tummy aches, or sore, achy muscles and joints. May be used to ease a variety of skin irritations, including Poison Oak and Poison Ivy. Add a drop or two to your favorite anti-itch lotion or ointment when treating insect bites and stings. Use as a food flavoring in recipes that call for mint, or add a drop to your favorite cooling summer drink and enjoy a refreshing break in your day! Try a synergistic blend of Peppermint with any of the following aromatic oils: Basil, Black Pepper, Ginger, Orange, Marjoram and Rosemary. Peppermint cools by constricting your blood capillaries therefore please use in extremely weak dilutions. Peppermint Oil may aggravate GERD (gastro esophageal reflux disease), a type of heart burn. TEA TREE – Strongly assertive disinfectant Tea Tree has a strongly assertive medicinal and antiseptic smell with an undisputed popular reputation as a ‘cure all.’ It has powerful anti fungal, anti viral, and antibacterial properties.
  7. 7. First suggestion for athlete’s foot, nail viruses, and fungal infections. Use in anti acne remedies, as well as to combat flu and other viral infections. Helpful for balancing skin conditions like acne, alone or in a blend. Tea Tree is also an immune stimulant, a decongestant and an analgesic or pain reliever. In the 1700’s Captain James Cook and his mates when arriving in Australia in the wanted a refreshing herbal tea to drink. They chose the fragrant leaves of a tree. The tree has been called Tea Tree ever since. French physician Paul Belaiche in 1985 studied Tree Tree’s healing abilities for Candida albicans, a vaginal yeast infection. In most cases this infection can be treated effectively without the side effects common with conventional treatments. Research has proven it useful for another vaginal infection, trichomoniasis. In 1962 an American study of 130 women treated using it recovered from this infection. Try a synergistic blend of Tea Tree with any of the following aromatic oils: Black Pepper, Atlas Cedarwood, Himalayan Cedarwood, Ginger, Lavender, Lemon, Myrrh, Thyme and Rosemary. VETIVER ( vetiveria zizanoides ) – Wild Crafted, Hydro diffused Root, Haiti. Rich and sweet, honey textured oil that’s wonderfully grounding. Ideal for use alone! Keywords: GROUNDING, REASSURING A Sweetly Grounding And Reassuring Oil, A Heart Bottom Note I Can Rely On To Instantly Relieve Anxiety And Panic. May Use As A Mild Sedative To Aid Sleep. The Wild Crafted Hydro Diffused Vetiver Is An Excellent Example Of How This Oil Should Smell. It Is A Light And Lovely Oil And Keep I Keep It Close At Hand, Using It Frequently In My Aromatherapy Practice. Clients Readily Open To Its Grounding, Reassuring Scent! e you with a wealth of information on Aromatherapy and its healing power. Aromatherapy Ambiance Bonus This guide will take you inside Aromatherapy an the roots. By understanding everything about Aromatherapy will better help you use it to the optimum effect. You will see that Aromatherapy is more of an art rather than a science. We're so confident that you'll benefit from the Aromatherapy First Aid Kit that we're giving you a full 8 weeks, that's 60 days to try the natural remedies locked within its pages and if you find that for whatever reason it's not for you or you're not completely thrilled about our
  8. 8. product, then all you need to do is simply drop us an email within the 60 day time frame of ordering letting us know and we'll promptly refund you, no hassles, no questions. How does that sound to you? PS - Aromatherapy First Aid Kit is availabe in digital format so that you can be reading and following the natural remedies found within its pages in just minutes from now. No waiting for postage or shipping you get it moments after ordering. You can order anytime of the day or night, even if it's 2am where you live you will still receive the Aromatherapy First Aid Kit just minutes after ordering. All you need is Adobe Reader to view your Aromatherapy First Aid Kit ebook and bonus. Don't worry if you don't have a copy, you can grab one from us for free. RISK FREE ACCEPTANCE FORM YES! I know that with the Aromatherapy First Aid Kit system that I will receive and which is what I need to help me heal and to get my health back in balance. YES! I know that when I purchase the Aromatherapy First Aid Kit system I will receive the Aromatherapy First Aid ebook, essential oils and the bonuses. YES! I also know that with the Aromatherapy First Aid system I have 60 days to try this system out and if at any time within that 60 days I find that your system is not for me, I can drop you an email for a full refund, no questions asked. Consider this an intervention of our dependency on chemical based products for our day to day life. Scary to admit it but there are hundreds of banned chemicals that still to this moment lace the household cleaners and cosmetics that we entrust our lives with each day. We tend to associate poisons with the skull and crossbones yet with some of the products we use there's little difference. In fact if our hair care products and cosmetics displayed a skull and cross bones on its packaging would we be so quick to use them? I doubt it. The United Kingdom has hundreds of banned chemicals on its hotlist, chemicals that are toxic to human health. Unfortunately, not all countries have joined the ranks in banning them and they still continue to be used.
  9. 9. That means that unless you know exactly what these harmful chemicals are that you'd continue to use them and be none the wiser. Here are just some of the health side effects from being in contact with these chemicals, they range from increased sensitivity and new allergies, impaired fertility, central nervous system damage, inreased risk of Alzheimer's disease, increased potential cancer risk, breathing difficulties, brain tumors, coma and even death. I always believe that knowledge is power. By knowing which banned chemicals are in products means that you can avoid using them in the future. Don't wait for government regulation to intervene because so far it's failed and has continued to allow the use of these harmful chemicals in our everyday products. Nothing can ever substitute the power of knowledge when it comes to your own due diligence. In the United States unfortunately, cosmetic companies don't have to disclose the ingredients of their products on their packaging so it means that you have to be more vigilant in your efforts to protect the health of you and your family. There's never been a better time to go natural. We have become the "sensitive, allergic" generation and it's no wonder. With the amount of artificial chemicals that we come into contact with each day it's no surprise that we're becoming more allergic and sensitive than ever before. In fact a chemical found in your average run of the mill hair dye contains what is known as a sensitizer. You may go blissfully unaware that this chemical is weakening your defences, making you more susceptible to allergies until it hits you one day and you suddenly can no longer dye your hair because you've suddenly developed an allergy towards it. Not only that, as a sensitizer you're left vulnerable to the effects of other chemicals that come into contact with your skin because a sensitizer facilitates the easy penetration of the skin allowing chemicals entry into the bloodstream. Once in the bloodstream these chemicals can come into contact with your internal organs such as your liver and your kidneys. Another example of harmful chemicals in our everyday household products is deoderants. Several deoderants on the market contain aluminum which is used for its anti-microbe properties, this is what essentially controls the level of odor that arises from the bacteria in perspiration. However aluminum in deodorant is toxic to the body and is harmful to the nervous system and is linked with Alzheimer's disease and possible cancer.
  10. 10. As human beings, we need to sweat, that's the whole purpose of our glands as drainage points, to remove toxins from our bodies, yet we're so obsessed with cheating this basic biological function. Blocking your glands with aluminum based products prevents sweating but it also prevents your body from properly draining impurities from your system. At times pores can become blocked and infected and it is suggested that there may be a link between gland blockage and breast cancer. This doesn't mean that you have to go through life with sweaty armpits. There are natural remedies that can help combat sweating and odor naturally and the key is aromatherapy. The Aromatherapy First Aid Kit system will shares a variety of natural recipes ranging from how to create your own organic household cleaners to your own completely natural personal care items. You'll discover everything from how to create your own natural fragrances to how to relieve stress naturally. Aromatherapy is the treatment of physical ailment through essential oils which contain natural healing properties derived directly from nature. Part of the reason why we're suffering ill health more now than at any other time before is because we've become so out of synch with nature. The thing that we used to rely so heavily upon 100 years ago barely gets an afterthought as we reach for the headache or the sinus pill from the medicine cabinet. Nature is perfect. It just functions in harmony without so much as a second thought, it's we that synthesize and derive all of our medicines from nature's example. We don't have to chemically duplicate what nature has so perfectly created itself. Instead of using treatments with chemicals that were mimicked in nature's image we need to use the ingredients and building blocks taken directly from nature itself. So that's why we've created this amazing system that brings nature back into our lives and back into balance. Rather than looking for solutions outside of nature, we're going to get back to nature. That's not to say that modern medicine doesn't have its place, because it does, but the point we're trying to convey is that you don't need to pop a pill for every ailment you have or use a heavy duty commercial brand cleaner that could potentially harm your health, because there's always a natural alternative. Here's just the tip of the iceberg of what you'll discover with the Aromatherapy First Aid Kit system...
  11. 11. Never Again Wear Harmful Lead Based Cosmetics, Learn How To Make Your Own Totally Natural Cosmetics From Scratch Discover The Best Remedies For Combating Body Odor, Learn How To Naturally Stamp Out The Stench Without The Use Of Harmful Aluminum Based Chemicals How To Beat The Celebrities At Their Own Game And Create Your Own Line Of Natural, Organic Fragrances - Your Friends Will Beg To Know Where You Got It How To Ditch Harmful Household Cleaners With Your Own Environmentally Friendly, Biodegradable Variety How To Create Your Own Sumptuous Massage Oils For Relieving Stress And Aching, Painful Joints and plenty more in fact this only scratches the surface... Aromatherapy First Aid Kit Ebook In this information packed 62 page ebook you're going to learn about the remedies you can use to heal yourself naturally using aromatherapy essential oils derived from nature. You will discover within its pages how to naturally treat perspiration, how to create your own organic, chemical free lipstick, eye shadow, concealer, blush and fragrances. You're also going to learn how natural food coloring can be instrumental in the creation of organic make up and why you should avoid using artificial food coloring at all costs, this will SHOCK you and make you think twice about using food coloring for the next birthday cake or any other birthday cake for that matter. You'll also learn how to create your own natural, deeply nourishing hair treatments. Also included are recipes for deep cleaning, completely natural household cleaners.
  12. 12. You also get given natural remedies that treat everyday ailments naturally like how to eliminate the pain of a toothache and how to treat everything from acne to warts to burns, cuts, hemorrhoids and more. Aromatherapy Essential Oils When you get started using essential oils to heal, learn about some of the most important essential oils and what they do. Discover the characteristics of each essential oils and its individual healing properties and which essential oils they best mix with for maximum effect. Also discover what their role is in the use of fragrances and the type of effect they have on mood and how they can be used for stress relief, and more. Aromatherapy Arsenal Bonus This powerful tool will provide you with everything you need to know to be a success and achieve your goal of using aromatherapy. With this product, and it’s great information it will walk you, step by step, through the exact process of using essentials oils correctly for the maximum benefit. Aromatherapy Healing Bonus Discover the natural scents that heal. This guide provides you with many proven scents that heal naturally. Working together with all of the other guides this will provide you with a wealth of information on Aromatherapy and its healing power. Aromatherapy Ambiance Bonus This guide will take you inside Aromatherapy an the roots. By understanding everything about Aromatherapy will better help you use it to the optimum effect. You will see that Aromatherapy is more of an art rather than a science. We're so confident that you'll benefit from the Aromatherapy First Aid Kit that we're giving you a full 8 weeks, that's 60 days to try the natural remedies locked within its pages and if you find that for whatever reason it's not for you or you're not completely thrilled about our
  13. 13. product, then all you need to do is simply drop us an email within the 60 day time frame of ordering letting us know and we'll promptly refund you, no hassles, no questions. How does that sound to you? PS - Aromatherapy First Aid Kit is availabe in digital format so that you can be reading and following the natural remedies found within its pages in just minutes from now. No waiting for postage or shipping you get it moments after ordering. You can order anytime of the day or night, even if it's 2am where you live you will still receive the Aromatherapy First Aid Kit just minutes after ordering. All you need is Adobe Reader to view your Aromatherapy First Aid Kit ebook and bonus. Don't worry if you don't have a copy, you can grab one from us for free.

