Design
Jan. 13, 2022
Mughal Architecture

Design
Jan. 13, 2022
33 views

A comprehensive presentation on Mughal Architecture present in the Indian Subcontinent in the countries of India & Pakistan. It includes almost all of its architectural features and where it derives from. Includes almost all the important landmarks built by the Mughals themselves.

Copyright (C) 2021 - 2022 Ishan Ketan Bhavsar

TO BE USED FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License

Mughal Architecture

  1. 1. MUGHAL ARCHITECTURE An insight to one of the best ancient architectural systems in the world.
  2. 2. CHARACTERISTICS OF MUGHAL ARCHITECTURE •The main characteristic features of Mughal architecture are the domes, the slender minarets ,large halls, massive vaulted gateways and delicate ornamentation along with the arches,beams and balconies. ARCHES AT HAYAT BAKSH BAGH,DELHI. TYPICAL MUGHAL DOME AT THE TAJ MAHAL,AGRA.
  3. 3. MUGHAL STYLED ‘JHAROKH A’ OR BALCONY AT RED FORT,AGR A. (RAJASTHA NI STYLE) [INDIAN] A MINARE T AT TAJ MAHAL ,AGRA. (PERSIA N STYLE) • Mughal architecture is a remarkably symmetrical and decorative mixture of Persian, Turkish, and Indian architecture. THE RED FORT AT DELHI. (TURKIS H STYLE)
  4. 4. HUMAYUN’S TOMB Mughal Architecture incorporates Indian elements with Persian and Islamic elements. Some features common to many buildings are: Large domes, sometimes surrounded by four smaller domes. Use of white marble and red sandstone; Use of delicate ornamentation work. Monumental buildings surrounded by gardens on all four sides. Mosques with large courtyards. Persian and Arabic calligraphic inscriptions, including verses from the Quran. Large gateways leading up to the main building. HUMAYUN’S TOMB AT DELHI Humayun’s tomb was built by his widow Haji Begum in 1565 A.D. in Delhi in 1569A.D., fourteen years after his death. The mausoleum stands in the centre of a square enclosed garden. The garden is divided and sub- divided into squares, typical of Mughal gardens. The lofty double storeyed structure is built on a huge high platform terrace which has a row of calls with arched openings. The central chamber is octagonal in shape and contains the tomb. Each side of the mausoleum has a large arched alcove in the centre with smaller ones on either side. It has a high marble double dome in the centre and pillared kiosks with cupolas surrounding it. Built of red sandstone with an inlay of black, white and yellow marble it presents an imposing picture. Planned by a Persian architect and constructed by Indian workers, it is a combination of
  5. 5. THE AGRA FORT • Agra Fort was constructed by Akbar starting in 1565 AD and completed it in 1574 A.D. • Situated on the bank of the river Yamuna, it is a massive and grand structure. The stones are linked with iron rings so close that not even a hair can pass through. • The entrance to the fort is through two gateways. The main entrance known as Delhi Gate was the ceremonial entrance to the fort. The other smaller gateway is called the Hathi Pol or Elephant Gate because of the two huge elephants on either side of the gate and was meant for private use. •The fort is surrounded by a deep moat.Some of the important buildings inside the fort are the Jahangiri Mahal built for Jahangir and his family, the Moti Masjid, and Meena Bazaars. •The Jehangiri Mahal is an impressive structure and has a courtyard surrounded by double-storeyed halls and rooms. The corbel brackets, doorways and the chajja above them are profusely carved. •The elaborate architecture of the brackets seems to be an imitation of wood work. The planning and construction of the fort show that Rajput THE PLACE WHERE SHAH JAHAN WAS IMPRISONE D TILL HIS DEATH
  6. 6. FATEHPUR SIKRI •Akbar’s greatest architectural achievement was the construction of Fatehpur Sikri, his capital city near Agra at a trade and Jain pilgrimage. •The construction of the walled city was started in 1569 and completed in 1574. •It contained some of the most beautiful buildings – both religious and secular which testify to the Emperor’s aim of achieving social, political and religious integration. • The main religious buildings were the huge Jama Masjid and small tomb of Salim Chisti. THE BULAND DARWAZ A AND AN ANGULAR VIEW OF FATEHPU R SIKRI. • A magnificent gateway was added to Fatehpur Sikri in 1571-72 to commemorate his conquest of Gujarat. Built of red sand stone and marble it is said to be the “most perfect architectural achievement in the whole of India". • Entrance is through a huge arched domed recess. A broad rectangular strip bordering the archway has calligraphic inscriptions on it. At corners are slender turrets. An inscription on the gateway testifies to Akbar’s religious toleration.
  7. 7. THE TAJ MAHAL • The Taj Mahal is an ivory-white marble mausoleum on the south bank of the Yamuna river in the Indian city of Agra. • It was commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan (reigned from 1628 to 1658), to house the tomb of his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal. It also houses the tomb of Shah Jahan, the builder. • The tomb is the centerpiece of a 17-hectare (42- acre) complex, which includes a mosque and a guest house, and is set in formal gardens bounded on three sides by a wall. • Construction of the mausoleum was essentially completed in 1643 but work continued on other phases of the project for another 10 years. • The Taj Mahal complex is believed to have been completed in its entirety in 1653 at a cost estimated at the time to be around 32 million rupees, which in 2015 would be approximately 52.8 billion rupees. • The construction project employed some 20,000 artisans under the guidance of a board of architects led by the court architect to the
  8. 8. THE LAHORE FORT The Lahore Fort is a citadel in the city of Lahore,Punjab, Pakistan. The fortress is located at the northern end of walled city Lahore, and spreads over an area greater than 20 hectares.It contains 21 notable monuments, some of which date to the era of Emperor Akbar. The Lahore Fort is notable for having been almost entirely rebuilt in the 17th century,when the Mughal Empire was at the height of its splendour and opulence. Though the site of the Lahore Fort has been inhabited for millennia,the first record of a fortified structure at the site was in regard to an 11th-century mud-brick fort. The foundations of the modern Lahore Fort date to 1566 during the reign of Emperor Akbar, who bestowed the fort with a syncretic architectural style that featured both Islamic and Hindu motifs.Additions from the Shah Jahan period are characterized by luxurious marble with inlaid Persian floral designs,while the fort's grand and iconic Alamgiri Gate was constructed by the last of the great Mughal Emperors, Aurangzeb, and faces the renowned Badshahi Mosque. In 1981, the fort was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its "outstanding repertoire" of Mughal monuments dating from the era when the empire was at

A comprehensive presentation on Mughal Architecture present in the Indian Subcontinent in the countries of India & Pakistan. It includes almost all of its architectural features and where it derives from. Includes almost all the important landmarks built by the Mughals themselves. Copyright (C) 2021 - 2022 Ishan Ketan Bhavsar TO BE USED FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY

