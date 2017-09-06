TOPIC :
 Body language is the unique non-verbal channel of communication, by which we convey information , or express ourselves t...
 The human face is extremely expressive, able to express countless emotions without saying a word. And unlike some forms ...
• Posture can provide a significant amount of important information through nonverbal communication. • It conveys informat...
 A gesture is a form of non-verbal communication in which visible bodily actions communicate particular messages, either ...
 Eye contact is important form of non-verbal communication. The way you look at someone can communicate many things , inc...
 We communicate a great deal through touch. Think about the messages given by he following: a firm hand-shake , a timid t...
 We all have a need for physical space, although that need differ depending on the culture, situation and the closeness o...
THANK YOUISHA SHARMA
Body language
Let's improve our body language

Body language

×