Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Intel Xeon E3-1270 v2 3.5 GHz4 cores See Deta ils Intel Xeon E5-2609 v3 1 GHz6 cores 2× 240 GB (SSD SATA)or2× 2 TB (HDD SA...
2xIntel Xeon E5-2609v3 1.90GHz 2x2TB 16 GB $516.60 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E5-2620 v3 2.4 GHz6 cores 2× 240 GB (SSD SATA)o...
Bucharest. Why do you need a Dedicated Server in Romania? If the business is making a solid advancement with sufficient an...
Different types of Dedicated Server in Romania that we provide We are here mainly providing the unmanaged dedicated server...
PDFmyURL.com - convert URLs, web pages or even full websites to PDF online. Easy API for developers! +1323 412 9457 Give u...
Romania Dedicated Server
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Romania Dedicated Server

17 views

Published on

https://hostingultraso.com/dedicated-server/Romania

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Romania Dedicated Server

  1. 1. Intel Xeon E3-1270 v2 3.5 GHz4 cores See Deta ils Intel Xeon E5-2609 v3 1 GHz6 cores 2× 240 GB (SSD SATA)or2× 2 TB (HDD SATA) 16 GB DDR3 $383.99 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1240V3 3.40GHz 2x120 GB SSD Shopping Cart Dedicated Server in Romania Server Location Processor Hard Drive RAM Price Intel Xeon E3-1230 v2 3.3 GHz4 cores 1× 120 GB (SSD SATA)or1× 1 TB (HDD SATA) 8 GB DDR3 $148.03 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1230 v5 3 GHz4 cores 1× 120 GB (SSD SATA)or1× 1 TB (HDD SATA) 8 GB DDR3 $160.88 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1231 v3 3.4 GHz4 cores 2× 1 TB (HDD SATA)or2× 120 GB (SSD SATA) 8 GB DDR3 $212.38 See Deta ils 1× 240 GB (SSD SATA)or1× 2 TB (HDD SATA) 16 GB DDR3 $225.25 8 GB Chat Live With Us $445.60 See Deta ils Choose Dedicated Server from our Best Dedicated Server in Romania Data Center Get Lowest Latency Rate W hen Your Dedicated Server in Romania Customer Visit Your Mission Critical Application Bucharest Bucharest Bucharest Bucharest Bucharest Bucharest sales@hostingultraso.com 24/7/365 Support Login DedicatedServer Game Server Specialized Server Data Center Colocation Special Features Contact us
  2. 2. 2xIntel Xeon E5-2609v3 1.90GHz 2x2TB 16 GB $516.60 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E5-2620 v3 2.4 GHz6 cores 2× 240 GB (SSD SATA)or2× 2 TB (HDD SATA) 32 GB DDR3 $598.52 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E5-2450v2 2.50GHz 2x500 GB 12 GB $632.08 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E5-2450v2 2.50GHz 2x240 GB SSD 12 GB $697.60 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E5-2450v2 2.50GHz 2x2000 GB 24 GB $707.68 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E5-2630 v3 2.4 GHz8 cores 2× 480 GB (SSD SATA)or2× 3 TB (HDD SATA) 64 GB DDR3 $761.54 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E5-2630 v3 2.4 GHz8 cores 2× 3TB (HDD SATA)or2× 480 GB (SSD SATA) 64 GB DDR3 $811.29 See Deta ils Dedicated Server In Romania What is a Dedicated Server? A dedicated server is a very resourceful server and a competent one to enhance the performance of any website by providing the maximal speed and power for the site. There is a huge set of resources, applications,and tools that come entirely dedicated, and nothing is shared at all,not even the IP address. This feature makes this server highly reliable. Business and Technology around Romania This is a country located in Europe. The largest city here in Romania is Bucharest. The country is economically progressed more. The mix of middle and large-scale companies advancing their businesses and giving productivity. The software,automobile industries running smoothly. The technology is also maintaining its high standard. Hosting Ultraso aiming to be set here as the most reliable and the best-dedicated server hosting provider. The company operates globally and supplies dedicated servers from different data centers located in more than 119 countries all around the world including Romania and delivering an amazing hosting service. Here our data center is placed in Bucharest Bucharest Bucharest Bucharest Bucharest Bucharest Bucharest
  3. 3. Bucharest. Why do you need a Dedicated Server in Romania? If the business is making a solid advancement with sufficient and ever-growing traffic daily to the business website then it clearly means that the hosting server it needs will have to be a good and robust server. A dedicated server can meet the criteria well. It can make the performance even more compact and effective with an extra boost. Our dedicated server is built in such a way that simply makes all your business specification be executed exceptionally. The gigantic resource set made fully accessible by you that delivers more scalability and the smart CPanel loaded with advanced applications and tools is also fully customizable making the web operations easier. Our dedicated server in Romania is also coming with a powerful security management system making all the resources fully safe. The dedicated IP address makes the website free from SEO issues. The IPMI technology enabling remote access to the server successfully and also monitoring the server’s physical health regularly. We also ensure the lowest latency rate with our dedicated server in Romania and the data center is nicely handling the load balance with proper server uptime. We have a smart technical team that is highly professional,meeting all your issues and solving it with the utmost care and providing 24/7/365 support. Different Operating Systems that we provide CentOs A free platform compatible with Red Hat Enterprise and it is one of popular Linux distributions with a huge community. Ubuntu A Linux distribution and compatible with Debian that is open-source and free. Debian It is known as Debian GNU also. It is one of very popular Linux distribution that is free and open-source. Fedora A Linux distribution and powerful platform supported by the large Fedora community. Free BSD A Unix based platform originated from Berkeley Software Distribution and it is also free. W indows Server All Operating Systems provided by W indows Branded as W indows server and no other products here included except the OS.
  4. 4. Different types of Dedicated Server in Romania that we provide We are here mainly providing the unmanaged dedicated server that needs to be self-managed fully. We also provide the managed dedicated hosting plan on special business criteria. We have a cheap dedicated server hosting plan too. Our W indows dedicated server and Linux dedicated server both running well. Configurations of our Dedicated Servers The dedicated server in Romania that we are providing comes with quality Intel Xeon E5 and E3 processors. The bandwidth that we are offering is 1 Gbps 5 TB. There are 8 to 64 GB DDR3 RAMs. The SSD hard drives are really making the secondary backup solid. We also provide an extra free IP address with no setup charge and if you need more then please contact us. We do support both IPV4 and IPV6 address formats and there is the option for server clustering through which you can make your own customized server. What are the benefits that you get from us with our Dedicated Server in Romania? Buy a dedicated server from us and get some valuable benefits that will be suitable for any of your dedicated web hsoting plans. Option for Managed Dedicated Servers: We have the managed dedicated hosting facility for special business needs. Extra IP address facility: The IP address is attached with every active website and We facilitate with an additional free IP address. If you need more,please,let us know. Bitcoin Payment option: Don’t worry,we also have the Bitcoin payment facility to serve you an even better way. Moneyback Guarantee: We value money and in any case, if you find any dispute, we pay you back with your money. IPMITechnology: Intelligent Platform Monitoring Interface or IPMI is a smart technology that takes care of server health and also makes the remote access to your server possible with authenticity. We have this option for our dedicated server in Romania.
  5. 5. PDFmyURL.com - convert URLs, web pages or even full websites to PDF online. Easy API for developers! +1323 412 9457 Give us a Ca ll sales@ hostingultraso.com Send us Messa ge Live Cha t Get a ll the inform a tion Top Selling Dedica ted Server Paris,France NewYork,USA Tokyo,Japan Vienna,Austria California,USA Amsterdam,Netherlands Frankfurt,Germany NewJersey,USA Phoenix, USA Toronto, Cananda Dedica ted Server in Our Best Da ta Center USA,NorthAmerica Canada, NorthAmerica Germany,Europe UK,Europe China,Asia Singapore,Asia Poland, Europe Spain, Europe Switzerland, Europe Follow Us Home About Us Contact Blog Help Terms Privacy Policy Career Site map © 2020 All rightsreserved. HostingUltraso

×