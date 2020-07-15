Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Intel Xeon E3-1220 3.1 GHz4 cores See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1230 v3 3.3 GHz4 cores 2× 512 GB (SSD SATA) 32 GB DDR3 $289.6...
Intel Xeon E3-1220 v5 3 GHz4 cores 2× 512 GB (SSD SATA) 64 GB DDR3 $341.08 See Deta ils Dedicated Server In Riga What is a...
CentOs A free platform compatible with Red Hat Enterprise and it is one of popular Linux distributions with a huge communi...
Buy a dedicated server from us and get some amazing benefits that will suit your dedicated web hosting plan easily. Option...
+1323 412 9457 Give us a Ca ll sales@ hostingultraso.com Send us Messa ge Live Cha t Get a ll the inform a tion
PDFmyURL.com - convert URLs, web pages or even full websites to PDF online. Easy API for developers! Top Selling Dedica te...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Riga Dedicated Server

21 views

Published on

https://hostingultraso.com/dedicated-server/Riga

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Riga Dedicated Server

  1. 1. Intel Xeon E3-1220 3.1 GHz4 cores See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1230 v3 3.3 GHz4 cores 2× 512 GB (SSD SATA) 32 GB DDR3 $289.60 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1220 v5 3 GHz4 cores 2× 2 TB (HDD SATA) 64 GB DDR3 $332.51 See Deta ils Riga Riga Shopping Cart Dedicated Server in Riga Server Location Processor Hard Drive RAM Price Intel PentiumG4560 3.5 GHz2 cores 1× 500 GB (HDD SATA) 8 GB DDR3 $117.99 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1220 3.1 GHz4 cores 2× 1 TB (HDD SATA) 16 GB DDR3 $203.80 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1230 v3 3.3 GHz4 cores 2× 240 GB (SSD SATA) 16 GB DDR3 $233.82 See Deta ils 2× 2 TB (HDD SATA) 32 GB DDR3 $268.15 Choose Dedicated Server from our Best Dedicated Server in Riga Data Center Get Lowest Latency Rate W hen Your Dedicated Server in Riga Customer Visit Your Mission Critical Application Riga Riga Riga Riga sales@hostingultraso.com 24/7/365 Support Login DedicatedServer Game Server Specialized Server Data Center Colocation Special Features Contact us Chat Live With Us
  2. 2. Intel Xeon E3-1220 v5 3 GHz4 cores 2× 512 GB (SSD SATA) 64 GB DDR3 $341.08 See Deta ils Dedicated Server In Riga What is a Dedicated Server? A dedicated server is a server that is highly efficient and talented one, can enhance the performance of any website easily by generating the maximal speed and power for the site. The resources, applications, tools,and even the IP address come completely dedicated. The server is very much reliable and professional. Business and Technology around Riga Riga is the city that is situated in Latvia country. Riga is the main financial and economic center of the country. All the big companies run here, making the economic base stronger. The IT, manufacturing, food production businesses running successfully. The technology is very much modern and well standard. Hosting Ultraso aims to be the most tech-friendly business solution for you with our best-dedicated server hosting service. We are operating globally and have a wide array of dedicated servers from different data centers located in more than 119 countries all around the world. W hy do you need a Dedicated Server in Riga? Definitely you need a good dedicated server for your business website as it is growing successively, having large traffic daily to the business site. A dedicated server can make its performance sustained throughout and even give it an extra boost making it more flexible and soothing. Our dedicated server in Riga is meeting all your business specifications so well. The gigantic resource set that is fully accessible by you giving you the smooth scalability functioning. The smart CPanel loaded with advanced applications and tools coming fully customizable. Our dedicated server in Riga is also giving you a solid and robust security system that secures the resources from several cyber attacks. The dedicated IP is keeping the website secure from SEO issues. The IPMI technology is making the remote operation of the server successful with standard monitoring of the server’s physical health. We assure you of the lowest latency rate with our dedicated server in Riga. The data center is working nicely and handling the load balance in an optimized way. We have a technical team that is highly professional and smart to solve all your issues and provide you 24/7 support. Different Operating systems that we provide Riga
  3. 3. CentOs A free platform compatible with Red Hat Enterprise and it is one of popular Linux distributions with a huge community. Ubuntu A Linux distribution and compatible with Debian that is open-source and free. Debian It is known as Debian GNU also. It is one of very popular Linux distribution that is free and open-source. Fedora A Linux distribution and powerful platform supported by the large Fedora community. Free BSD A Unix based platform originated from Berkeley Software Distribution and it is also free. W indows Server All Operating Systems provided by W indows Branded as W indows server and no other products here included except the OS. Different types of Dedicated Server in Riga that we provide We provide mainly the unmanaged dedicated server hosting and in such a plan the server needs to be self-managed. We also provide a managed dedicated server on special business needs. There is the option to have a cheap dedicated hosting from us. Our W indows dedicated server and Linux dedicated server both running higher in demand. Configurations of our Dedicated Servers The dedicated server in Riga comes with smart Intel Xeon E3 processors and many more. The bandwidth that we provide is unmetered. There are 8 to 64 GB DDR3 RAMs. The SSD SATA hard drives and HDD SATA hard drives coming with several storage options. We are providing an extra free IP address with no installation charge. We do support both IPV4 and IPV6 address formats. We also provide the server clustering that can enable you to have your own customized server. What are the benefits that you get from Hosting Ultraso with our Dedicated Server in Riga?
  4. 4. Buy a dedicated server from us and get some amazing benefits that will suit your dedicated web hosting plan easily. Option for Managed Dedicated Servers: We have the managed dedicated hosting facility for special business needs. Extra IP address facility: The IP address is attached with every active website and We facilitate with an additional free IP address. If you need more,please,let us know. Bitcoin Payment option: Don’t worry,we also have the Bitcoin payment facility to serve you an even better way. Moneyback Guarantee: We value money and in any case, if you find any dispute, we pay you back with your money. IPMITechnology: Intelligent Platform Monitoring Interface or IPMI is a smart technology that takes care of server health and also makes the remote access to your server possible with authenticity. We have this option for our dedicated server in Riga.
  5. 5. +1323 412 9457 Give us a Ca ll sales@ hostingultraso.com Send us Messa ge Live Cha t Get a ll the inform a tion
  6. 6. PDFmyURL.com - convert URLs, web pages or even full websites to PDF online. Easy API for developers! Top Selling Dedica ted Server Paris,France NewYork,USA Tokyo,Japan Vienna,Austria California,USA Amsterdam,Netherlands Frankfurt,Germany NewJersey,USA Phoenix, USA Toronto, Cananda Dedica ted Server in Our Best Da ta Center USA,NorthAmerica Canada, NorthAmerica Germany,Europe UK,Europe China,Asia Singapore,Asia Poland, Europe Spain, Europe Switzerland, Europe Follow Us Home About Us Contact Blog Help Terms Privacy Policy Career Site map © 2020 All rightsreserved. HostingUltraso

×