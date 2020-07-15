Successfully reported this slideshow.
Reykjavik Dedicated Server

https://hostingultraso.com/dedicated-server/Reykjavik

Published in: Business
Reykjavik Dedicated Server

  1. 1. Shopping Cart Dedicated Server in Reykjavik Server Location Processor Hard Drive RAM Price Intel Xeon E3-1220 v3 3.1 GHz4 cores 1× 500 GB (HDD SATA) 4 GB DDR3 $568.48 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1220 v3 3.1 GHz4 cores 2× 500 GB (HDD SATA) 8 GB DDR3 $705.78 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1220 v3 3.1 GHz4 cores 2× 750 GB (HDD SATA) 16 GB DDR3 $847.37 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E5-2403 1.8 GHz4 cores 2× 1 TB (HDD SATA) 32 GB DDR3 $984.65 See Deta ils Dedicated Server in Reykjavik What is a Dedicated Server? A dedicated server is a competent server that smartly maximizes the speed and power of any website making its performance more effective. The resources, applications, tools,IP address all come dedicated solely with the server and this feature really makes it more professional and reliable. Chat Live With Us Choose Dedicated Server from our Best Dedicated Server in Reykjavik Data Center Get Lowest Latency Rate W hen Your Dedicated Server in Reykjavik Customer Visit Your Mission Critical Application Reykjavik Reykjavik Reykjavik Reykjavik sales@hostingultraso.com 24/7/365 Support Login DedicatedServer Game Server Specialized Server Data Center Colocation Special Features Contact us
  2. 2. Business and Technology in Reykjavik This is the capital city of Iceland and also considered to be the largest city. It is the financial hub of the country and has several companies running smoothly. The city is also maintaining the high-tech standard. Hosting Ultraso looking to settle here as a best-dedicated server hosting supplier. The company operates internationally and has a wide array of dedicated servers from efficient data centers situated in more than 118 countries worldwide. Why do you need a Dedicated Server in Reykjavik? As the business is fast-growing and expanding more and more with huge traffic daily to the business website,it needs a strong hosting server and the solution is a dedicated server. A dedicated server doesn’t only sustain the performance but also provide the desired breakthrough. Our dedicated server in Reykjavik is designed for meeting all the business criteria well. The giant resource set is made fully accessible by you and the smart CPanel is loaded with advanced software applications and tools that are also fully customizable making the web operations easier,more flexible,and more scalable. Our dedicated server in Reykjavik is ensuring a robust security management technique. The resources made all secure from several cyber attacks. The IP address keeps the website free from SEO issues. The IPMI technology monitors the server’s physical health frequently and also makes the remote access of the server successful. Our dedicated server in Reykjavik is designed to provide the lowest latency rate and we taking the guarantee for that. The data center is handling the load balance nicely. We also have a smart,professional,and a solid technical team that will be there to provide 24/7/365 support and will solve the issues with the utmost care. Different Operating Systems that we provide CentOs A free platform compatible with Red Hat Enterprise and it is one of popular Linux distributions with a huge community. Ubuntu A Linux distribution and compatible with Debian that is open-source and free. Debian It is known as Debian GNU also. It is one of very popular Linux distribution that is free and open-source. Fedora A Linux distribution and powerful platform supported by the large Fedora community.
  3. 3. Free BSD A Unix based platform originated from Berkeley Software Distribution and it is also free. W indows Server All Operating Systems provided by W indows Branded as W indows server and no other products here included except the OS. Different types of Dedicated Server in Reykjavik that we provide We mainly provide the unmanaged dedicated server that needs to be self-managed. We also provide the managed dedicated hosting for the special business specifications. We do have a cheap dedicated server hosting plan for you keeping your budget in mind. Our W indows dedicated server and Linux dedicated server are running high in demand. Configurations of our Dedicated Servers The dedicated server in Reykjavik that we offer comes with a quality processing option with Intel Xeon processors. The bandwidth is 1 Gbps 20 TB. You will get 8 to 32 GB DDR3 RAMs. The hard drives are also coming with several storage capacities. We are providing an additional free IP address with no setup charge. If you need more IP’s then let us know, please. There is the option for server clustering through which you can make your own server. We are supporting both IPV4 and IPV6 address formats. What are the benefits that you get from Hosting Ultraso with our Dedicated Server in Reykjavik? Buy a dedicated server from us and get some amazing benefits that will suit your dedicated web hosting plan effectively. Option for Managed Dedicated Servers: We have the managed dedicated hosting facility for special business needs. Extra IP address facility: The IP address is attached with every active website and We facilitate with an additional free IP address. If you need more,please,let us know. Bitcoin Payment option: Don’t worry,we also have the Bitcoin payment facility to serve you an even better way. Moneyback Guarantee: We value money and in any case, if you find any dispute, we pay you back with your money.
  4. 4. IPMITechnology: Intelligent Platform Monitoring Interface or IPMI is a smart technology that takes care of server health and also makes the remote access to your server possible with authenticity. We have this option for our dedicated server in Reykjavik.
