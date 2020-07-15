Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
See Deta ils Intel Core i3-2120 3.3 GHz2 cores 2× 500 GB (HDD SATA) 8 GB DDR3 $291.00 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1220 v2 3...
What is a Dedicated Server? A dedicated server is a very smart one and compelling too. It intensifies the performance of a...
Ubuntu A Linux distribution and compatible with Debian that is open-source and free. Debian It is known as Debian GNU also...
Option for Managed Dedicated Servers: We have the managed dedicated hosting facility for special business needs. Extra IP ...
+1323 412 9457 Give us a Ca ll sales@ hostingultraso.com Send us Messa ge Live Cha t Get a ll the inform a tion
PDFmyURL.com - convert URLs, web pages or even full websites to PDF online. Easy API for developers! Top Selling Dedica te...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Redding Dedicated Server

27 views

Published on

https://hostingultraso.com/dedicated-server/Redding

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Redding Dedicated Server

  1. 1. See Deta ils Intel Core i3-2120 3.3 GHz2 cores 2× 500 GB (HDD SATA) 8 GB DDR3 $291.00 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1220 v2 3.1 GHz4 cores 1× 500 GB (HDD SATA) 4 GB DDR3 $299.20 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1220 v2 3.1 GHz4 cores 2× 500 GB (HDD SATA) 8 GB DDR3 $336.20 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E5-2620 v2 2.1 GHz6 cores 1× 500 GB (HDD SATA) 8 GB DDR3 $409.20 See Deta ils Dedicated Server In Redding Redding Redding Redding Contact us Shopping Cart Best Dedicated Server in Redding Server Location Processor Hard Drive RAM Price Intel Core i3-2120 3.3 GHz2 cores 1× 500 GB (HDD SATA) 4 GB DDR3 $243.20 Choose Dedicated Server from our Best Best Dedicated Server in Redding Data Center Get Lowest Latency Rate W hen Your Best Dedicated Server in Redding Customer Visit Your Mission Critical Application Redding Redding sales@hostingultraso.com 24/7/365 Support Login DedicatedServer Game Server Specialized Server Data Center Colocation Special Features Chat Live With Us
  2. 2. What is a Dedicated Server? A dedicated server is a very smart one and compelling too. It intensifies the performance of any website making it operate very fast and smoothly. The huge set of resources, applications, all come dedicated entirely. The IP address is also dedicated solely to making the server fully reliable and more professional than the shared one. Business and Technology around Redding It is the city situated in California,USA. The city has a diverse economic base due to its healthcare, retail,and tourism businesses that are running impactfully. The technology is also advancing and doing a buzz. Hosting Ultraso is all set with a solid dedicated server hosting service here in the city. The company is operating globally and has a wide range of dedicated servers from several data centers spread in more than 119 countries and delivering a quality hosting service. Why do you need a Dedicated Server in Redding? In this competitive business world,all you look to expand with your business and grow more. Hence a business that aims to grow with huge traffic to the business site, is likely to have the hosting server which is robust, fast,and powerful. The dedicated server here fits the requirement easily. It will give your internet site an extra boost to perform even in a better way. Our dedicated server in Redding is designed with a gigantic resource set that is fully accessible by you, providing the much-needed flexibility and scalability. The smart CPanel loaded with advanced applications and tools that are fully customizable letting the web operation happen in an easier way. Our dedicated server in Redding is also coming with a solid and robust security system to secure all your resources from any cyber-attacks. The dedicated IP makes the website secure from the SEO issues. The IPM I/KVM technology making the remote access so easy for your server and also takes care of the server’s physical health. We assure you of the lowest latency rate with our dedicated server in Redding and the data center is working amazingly by handling the load balancing factor and providing a proper server uptime. We have an expert technical team that will solve all of your issues carefully with dedicated professionalism and will provide you 24/7 support. Different Operating Systems that we provide CentOs A free platform compatible with Red Hat Enterprise and it is one of popular Linux distributions with a huge community.
  3. 3. Ubuntu A Linux distribution and compatible with Debian that is open-source and free. Debian It is known as Debian GNU also. It is one of very popular Linux distribution that is free and open-source. Fedora A Linux distribution and powerful platform supported by the large Fedora community. Free BSD A Unix based platform originated from Berkeley Software Distribution and it is also free. W indows Server All Operating Systems provided by W indows Branded as W indows server and no other products here included except the OS. Different types of Dedicated Server in Redding that we provide We are mainly providing the unmanaged dedicated hosting and in such a plan the server needs to be self-managed. We also provide a managed dedicated server on special business needs. We can also avail you of a cheap dedicated server. Our W indows dedicated server and Linux dedicated server both are running high in demand. Configurations of our Dedicated Servers Our dedicated server in Redding comes with quality Intel Xeon E5 and E3 processors. The bandwidth is 100 M bps 10 TB Fair Usage. There are 4 and 8 Gb DDR3 RAMs available to make the system fast. The hard drives come with various storage options. We provide and extra IP address with no setup charge. If you need more,please contact us. We do support both IPV4 and IPV6 address formats and there is the option of server clustering so that you can make your own customized server. What are the benefits that you get from us with our Dedicated Server in Redding? Buy a dedicated server from Hosting Ultraso and have some awesome benefits that will definitely suit any of your dedicated web hosting plans that you choose.
  4. 4. Option for Managed Dedicated Servers: We have the managed dedicated hosting facility for special business needs. Extra IP address facility: The IP address is attached with every active website and We facilitate with an additional free IP address. If you need more,please,let us know. Bitcoin Payment option: Don’t worry,we also have the Bitcoin payment facility to serve you an even better way. Moneyback Guarantee: We value money and in any case, if you find any dispute, we pay you back with your money. IPMITechnology: Intelligent Platform Monitoring Interface or IPMI is a smart technology that takes care of server health and also makes the remote access to your server possible with authenticity. We have this option for our dedicated server in Redding.
  5. 5. +1323 412 9457 Give us a Ca ll sales@ hostingultraso.com Send us Messa ge Live Cha t Get a ll the inform a tion
  6. 6. PDFmyURL.com - convert URLs, web pages or even full websites to PDF online. Easy API for developers! Top Selling Dedica ted Server Paris,France NewYork,USA Tokyo,Japan Vienna,Austria California,USA Amsterdam,Netherlands Frankfurt,Germany NewJersey,USA Phoenix, USA Toronto, Cananda Dedica ted Server in Our Best Da ta Center USA,NorthAmerica Canada, NorthAmerica Germany,Europe UK,Europe China,Asia Singapore,Asia Poland, Europe Spain, Europe Switzerland, Europe Follow Us Home About Us Contact Blog Help Terms Privacy Policy Career Site map © 2020 All rightsreserved. HostingUltraso

×