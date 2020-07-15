Successfully reported this slideshow.
Portland Dedicated Server

https://hostingultraso.com/dedicated-server/Portland

Published in: Business
Portland Dedicated Server

  1. 1. Hard Drive RAM Price Intel Xeon E5410 2.3 GHz4 cores 1× 2 TB (HDD SATA) 24 GB DDR3 $178.20 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1270 v5 3.6 GHz4 cores 1× 250 GB (SSD SATA)or1× 2 TB (HDD SATA) 32 GB DDR3 $214.20 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1270 v5 3.6 GHz4 cores 1× 250 GB (SSD SATA)or1× 2TB (HDD SATA) 32 GB DDR3 $214.20 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1270 v6 3.8 GHz4 cores 1× 2 TB (HDD SATA)or1× 120 GB (SSD SATA) 32 GB DDR3 $268.20 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1270 v6 3.8 GHz4 cores 1× 2TB (HDD SATA)or1× 120 GB (SSD SATA) 32 GB DDR3 $268.20 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1240 v3 3.4 GHz4 cores 2× 120 GB (SSD SATA)and 2× 500 GB (HDD SATA) 16 GB DDR3 Chat Live With Us $340.20 See Deta ils Portland Portland Portland Portland Portland Portland DedicatedServer Game Server Specialized Server Data Center Colocation Contact us Shopping Cart Dedicated Server in Portland Server Location Processor Choose Dedicated Server from our Best Dedicated Server in Portland Data Center Get Lowest Latency Rate W hen Your Dedicated Server in Portland Customer Visit Your Mission Critical Application sales@hostingultraso.com 24/7/365 Support Login Special Features
  2. 2. Dedicated Server In Portland Concept of a Dedicated Server The dedicated server is a compelling one that enables the maximal speed and power for any website and intensifies the performance making it more soothing and flexible. The resource set is also huge and the various applications,tools,and IP address also come solely dedicated. This feature makes the server highly reliable and worth of expense. Business and Technology around Portland It is a city located in Oregon in the USA and this is also the most populous city. Many businesses around the city have been flourished and continuing its progress. Several industries also settled well. The tech companies are also very successful and Intel being a big and reputed tech company running its business there smoothly and advancing the tech standard. Hosting Ultraso is aiming to set as the best dedicated web hsoting supplier in the city. We are operating internationally with a massive list of dedicated servers from different data centers in more than 119 countries worldwide. The data center here in Portland is working efficiently. Why do you need a Dedicated Server in Portland? There are several businesses that are running high and when such a situation occurs for any business that is dealing with huge traffic to the business website daily with the increased popularity,it becomes necessary to have a good,robust hosting solution and this is possible with only a good dedicated server that not only sustains the performance but also provides an extra boost to the website. Our dedicated server in Portland is delivering its service accurately with a gigantic resource set that is fully accessible by you making the server more scalable and the smarter CPanel loaded with the advanced software applications and tools are also fully customizable making the web operations easier. Our dedicated server in Portland is also coming with a strong security management system that secures the resources from several cyber attacks. The dedicated IP address makes the website secure from the SEO issues. The IPMI/KVM technology makes remote access of the server possible nicely with all-time monitoring of the server’s physical health. We also assure you of the lowest latency rate with our dedicated server and the data center is nicely handling the load balancing with proper server uptime. We have our expert technical team that will solve all your issues carefully with the utmost professionalism,providing 24/7 support. Different Operating Systems that we provide
  3. 3. CentOs A free platform compatible with Red Hat Enterprise and it is one of popular Linux distributions with a huge community. Ubuntu A Linux distribution and compatible with Debian that is open-source and free. Debian It is known as Debian GNU also. It is one of very popular Linux distribution that is free and open-source. Fedora A Linux distribution and powerful platform supported by the large Fedora community. Free BSD A Unix based platform originated from Berkeley Software Distribution and it is also free. W indows Server All Operating Systems provided by W indows Branded as W indows server and no other products here included except the OS. Different types of Dedicated Server in Portland that we provide The company is providing the unmanaged dedicated server that needs to be managed by yourself. We also provide a managed dedicated server for special business needs. There is an option to have a cheap dedicated server from us. Our W indows dedicated server and Linux dedicated server both are running auspiciously. Configurations of our Dedicated Servers We are having a dedicated server in Portland that offers you the quality Intel Xeon E3, E5 processors with 1 Gbps 10 TB Fair bandwidth usage. The DDR3 RAMs are coming with various storage capacities and the SSD hard drives are also coming with several storage options. There is full customization support for you. We provide an extra free IP with the charge-free installation. We also provide both IPV4 and IPV6 addresses. There is the option for server clustering through which you can make your own customized server. What are the benefits that you get from us with our Dedicated Server in Portland?
  4. 4. Buy a dedicated server from us and you can have the amazing benefits with our every dedicated web hosting plan. Option for Managed Dedicated Servers: We have the managed dedicated hosting facility for special business needs. Extra IP address facility: The IP address is attached with every active website and We facilitate with an additional free IP address. If you need more,please,let us know. Bitcoin Payment option: Don’t worry,we also have the Bitcoin payment facility to serve you an even better way. Moneyback Guarantee: We value money and in any case, if you find any dispute, we pay you back with your money. IPMITechnology: Intelligent Platform Monitoring Interface or IPMI is a smart technology that takes care of server health and also makes the remote access to your server possible with authenticity. We have this option for our dedicated server in Portland.
