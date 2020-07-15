Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1230 3.20 Ghz 2x1000 GB 16 GB $270.00 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1270 v6 3.8 GHz4 cores 2× 1 TB...
Intel Xeon E5-2620 2 GHz6 cores 4× 1 TB (HDD SATA)or4× 120 GB (SSD SATA) 32 GB DDR3 $322.20 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-127...
It is seen when the business is in the escalation mode with rapid growth and high traffic to the business website then the...
Different types of Dedicated Server in Phoenix that we provide We are here mainly providing the unmanaged dedicated hostin...
PDFmyURL.com - convert URLs, web pages or even full websites to PDF online. Easy API for developers! +1323 412 9457 Give u...
Phoenix Dedicated Server
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Phoenix Dedicated Server

23 views

Published on

https://hostingultraso.com/dedicated-server/Phoenix

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Phoenix Dedicated Server

  1. 1. See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1230 3.20 Ghz 2x1000 GB 16 GB $270.00 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1270 v6 3.8 GHz4 cores 2× 1 TB (HDD SATA)or2× 120 GB (SSD SATA) DedicatedServer Game Server Specialized Server Data Center Colocation Contact us Shopping Cart Dedicated Server in Phoenix Server Location Processor Hard Drive RAM Price Intel PentiumG6950 2.8 GHz2 cores 1× 1 TB (HDD SATA) 4 GB DDR3 $70.20 See Deta ils Intel Xeon X3440 2.5 GHz4 cores 1× 1 TB (HDD SATA) 8 GB DDR3 $81.00 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1230 3.2 GHz4 cores 2× 1 TB (HDD SATA)or2× 120 GB (SSD SATA) 16 GB DDR3 $160.20 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1270 3.4 GHz4 cores 2× 1 TB (HDD SATA)or2× 120 GB (SSD SATA) 16 GB DDR3 $250.20 16 GB DDR4 Chat Live With Us $279.00 See Deta ils Choose Dedicated Server from our Best Dedicated Server in Phoenix Data Center Get Lowest Latency Rate W hen Your Dedicated Server in Phoenix Customer Visit Your Mission Critical Application Phoenix Phoenix Phoenix Phoenix Phoenix Phoenix sales@hostingultraso.com 24/7/365 Support Login Special Features
  2. 2. Intel Xeon E5-2620 2 GHz6 cores 4× 1 TB (HDD SATA)or4× 120 GB (SSD SATA) 32 GB DDR3 $322.20 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1270 V23.40 GHz 1x1000 GB 32 GB $351.00 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1270 V23.40 GHz 2x1000 GB 32 GB $369.00 See Deta ils 2xIntel Xeon E5-2620 2.00 GHz 2x2000 GB 32 GB $466.20 See Deta ils 2xIntel Xeon E5-2620 2.00 GHz 2x2000 GB 32 GB $520.20 See Deta ils 2xIntel Xeon E5-2620 2.00 GHz 3x3000 GB 64 GB $756.00 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E5-2650 v4 2 GHz12 cores 4× 1 TB (HDD SATA)or4× 120 GB (SSD SATA) 128 GB DDR3 $808.20 See Deta ils Dedicated Server In Phoenix What is a Dedicated Server? A dedicated server is a supreme quality server that enhances the performance of any website by generating the desired level of speed and power for the website making it more flexible and smooth in operations. A huge resource set, applications, tools,and IP address, all come fully dedicated and nothing is shared at all. Business and Technology around Phoenix It is a city situated in the USA. This is the capital city of Arizona. The city is highly populous. More than 500 big named companies running their businesses and manufacturing, health service industries also running successfully. The technology is also modern and high in standard. Hosting Ultraso is looking to provide the best-dedicated server hosting service here in the city. We operate internationally with our big list of dedicated servers from different data centers located in more than 118 countries worldwide. The data centers are performing extremely well. Why do you need a Dedicated Server in Phoenix? Phoenix Phoenix Phoenix Phoenix Phoenix Phoenix Phoenix
  3. 3. It is seen when the business is in the escalation mode with rapid growth and high traffic to the business website then the hosting server has to be enough capable of handling the load and sustain the performance of the website. Hence you will be more likely to trust on a dedicated server to give you the intended hosting service. Our dedicated server in Phoenix is built with excessive resources that are fully accessible by you with complete scalability and the smart CPanel loaded with advanced software applications and tools also fully customizable. Our dedicated server in Phoenix that is equipped with a robust security system that secures the resource set from intrinsic cyber attacks. The dedicated IP makes the website secure free from SEO issues. The latest IPMI technology not only makes remote access possible from anywhere in the world but also takes care of the server’s physical health. Our assurance is also for the lowest latency rate with our dedicated server in Phoenix. The data center is nicely optimizing the load balancing and providing proper server uptime. We also have an expert technical panel to meet all your issues and solve them in no time by providing 24/7 support. Different Operating Systems that we provide CentOs A free platform compatible with Red Hat Enterprise and it is one of popular Linux distributions with a huge community. Ubuntu A Linux distribution and compatible with Debian that is open-source and free. Debian It is known as Debian GNU also. It is one of very popular Linux distribution that is free and open-source. Fedora A Linux distribution and powerful platform supported by the large Fedora community. Free BSD A Unix based platform originated from Berkeley Software Distribution and it is also free. W indows Server All Operating Systems provided by W indows Branded as W indows server and no other products here included except the OS.
  4. 4. Different types of Dedicated Server in Phoenix that we provide We are here mainly providing the unmanaged dedicated hosting and in that plan, the server needed to be self-managed. We also provide the managed dedicated server for special business needs. We have a cheap dedicated server hosting plan too. Our W indows dedicated server and Linux dedicated server both are running in high demand. Configuration of our Dedicated Servers Our dedicated server in Phoenix is coming with superb Intel Xeon E5, E3 processors with a 1 Gbps 110 TB bandwidth support, starting from 4 to 128 GB DDR3 and DDR4 RAMs. the SSD and HDD hard drives are also coming in several storages option. We also provide an extra free IP address free of cost installation. We do support both IPV4 and IPV6 address formats. There is an option for server clustering so that you can get a fully customized server. What are the benefits that you get from Hosting Ultraso with our Dedicated Server in Phoenix? Buy a dedicated server from Hosting Ultraso and get some suitable benefits for your selected dedicated web hosting plan. Option for Managed Dedicated Servers: We have the managed dedicated hosting facility for special business needs. Extra IP address facility: The IP address is attached with every active website and We facilitate with an additional free IP address. If you need more,please,let us know. Bitcoin Payment option: Don’t worry,we also have the Bitcoin payment facility to serve you an even better way. Moneyback Guarantee: We value money and in any case, if you find any dispute, we pay you back with your money. IPMITechnology: Intelligent Platform Monitoring Interface or IPMI is a smart technology that takes care of server health and also makes the remote access to your server possible with authenticity. We have this option for our dedicated server in Phoenix.
  5. 5. PDFmyURL.com - convert URLs, web pages or even full websites to PDF online. Easy API for developers! +1323 412 9457 Give us a Ca ll sales@ hostingultraso.com Send us Messa ge Live Cha t Get a ll the inform a tion Top Selling Dedica ted Server Paris,France NewYork,USA Tokyo,Japan Vienna,Austria California,USA Amsterdam,Netherlands Frankfurt,Germany NewJersey,USA Phoenix, USA Toronto, Cananda Dedica ted Server in Our Best Da ta Center USA,NorthAmerica Canada, NorthAmerica Germany,Europe UK,Europe China,Asia Singapore,Asia Poland, Europe Spain, Europe Switzerland, Europe Follow Us Home About Us Contact Blog Help Terms Privacy Policy Career Site map © 2020 All rightsreserved. HostingUltraso

×