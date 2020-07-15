Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Server Location Processor Hard Drive RAM Price Intel Xeon E3-1240 v5 3.5 GHz4 cores 2× 240 GB (SSD SATA)or2× 1 TB (HDD SAT...
Dedicated Server in Perth Why choose Dedicated Servers? Almost everyone running a business tries to provide their potentia...
We would always like to hear what your requirements are. So, in case,you are interested in having a dedicated hosting serv...
What are the types of Dedicated Servers in Perth available? For Perth,you get six different configurations of dedicated se...
All in all,if most of your clients and the related traffic are from Perth, irrespective of whether your business is in the...
+1323 412 9457 Give us a Ca ll sales@ hostingultraso.com Send us Messa ge Live Cha t Get a ll the inform a tion Top Sellin...
PDFmyURL.com - convert URLs, web pages or even full websites to PDF online. Easy API for developers! Home About Us Contact...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Perth Dedicated Server

25 views

Published on

https://hostingultraso.com/dedicated-server/Perth

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Perth Dedicated Server

  1. 1. Server Location Processor Hard Drive RAM Price Intel Xeon E3-1240 v5 3.5 GHz4 cores 2× 240 GB (SSD SATA)or2× 1 TB (HDD SATA) 16 GB DDR3 $509.00 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1241 v3 3.5 GHz4 cores 2× 1 TB (HDD SATA) 32 GB DDR3 $563.00 See Deta ils Intel Xeon E3-1240 v5 3.5 GHz4 cores 2× 1 TB (HDD SATA)or2× 240 GB (SSD SATA) 32 GB DDR3 $563.00 See Deta ils Intel Core i7-6700K 4 GHz4 cores 2× 240 GB (SSD SATA) 16 GB DDR3 $653.00 See Deta ils Intel Core i7-6700K 4 GHz4 cores 2× 240 GB (SSD SATA) 32 GB DDR3 $707.00 See Deta ils Intel Core i7-6700K 4 Ghz4 cores 2× 240 GB (SSD SATA) 32 GB DDR3 Chat Live With Us $756.00 See Deta ils Perth Perth Perth Perth Perth Perth Shopping Cart Dedicated Server in Perth Choose Dedicated Server from our Best Dedicated Server in Perth Data Center Get Lowest Latency Rate W hen Your Dedicated Server in Perth Customer Visit Your Mission Critical Application sales@hostingultraso.com 24/7/365 Support Login DedicatedServer Game Server Specialized Server Data Center Colocation Special Features Contact us
  2. 2. Dedicated Server in Perth Why choose Dedicated Servers? Almost everyone running a business tries to provide their potential consumers with the best possible user experience. Adaptability and flexibility are key characteristics for such businesses. It would be better for you to go for a dedicated server if you want your business to have those characteristics. For those of us running a growing business, we want the assurance that our website will be stable when a lot of traffic enters the site. You get that assurance with dedicated servers. Although shared servers being cheaper, it doesnÃ¢Â€Â™t guarantee us that stability. Hence, go for dedicated servers if you want reliability and security for your websites. Business and Technology in Perth: Perth is the capital of Western Australia. Australia is one of the developed nations who are constantly looking to implement technological improvements. There are quite a few top, established companies that have set up their offices in the city. Some of them include WAPET, CSBP, J. & E. Ledger, and Avita Medical. Optus, the largest telecom operator in Australia,has launched 5G network services in some parts of the country including a few in Perth. There are numerous locations across the globe where Hosting Ultraso provides dedicated servers. One of those cities is Perth. Our dedicated servers are available in the cities of Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney in Australia. Depending on our customerÃ¢Â€Â™s needs,we can customize such servers. You can take help from our billing staff, technical team,and sales executives. They are always present to guide you, in case you have any queries or problems regarding the availability of dedicated servers and their configurations. Our help desk usually will assist you via email only. You can get in touch with them at any time you want as they are available 24x7. To ensure the safety of the premises where the dedicated servers are,there is tight security. Several measures are taken including biometric and keycard access. Regular video surveillance and periodic CCTV monitoring are also present. An active alarm system will help in case of emergencies. Why choose Dedicated Servers in Perth? It is possible that most of the traffic that your business is receiving is from Perth. And it may also happen that the traffic coming to your site is constantly rising to. If your business falls in the same category,then irrespective of where your business is located,you should consider a dedicated server hosting from Perth. For only low traffic businesses shared hosting is good. But for high traffic, high impact sites,having a dedicated server hosting is essential. If you certainly believe that the traffic is going to rise further, then getting a dedicated server in place of a shared server is important to keep the website smooth and stable. The location where your business is established is unimportant. All you need is a dedicated server hosting from Perth. This will help your website give an effortless experience to your consumers. Because Hosting Ultraso provides dedicated servers in 119+ cities including Perth in Australia we are the best fit for you. One of the perks of getting a dedicated server from us is that we provide you the lowest latency rate when your clients from Perth visit your site.
  3. 3. We would always like to hear what your requirements are. So, in case,you are interested in having a dedicated hosting service from the city of Perth, please do contact us. Knowing your needs and requirement would help us suggest you the best configuration. Hosting UltrasoÃ¢Â€Â™s dedicated server hosting is efficient, trustworthy, and one of the best in the market. What are the types of Operating System provided? H o s t i n g U l t r a s o p r o v i d e s v a r i o u s t y p e s o f o p e r a t i n g s y s t e m s a n d y o u c a n c h o o s e b a s e d o n w h a t y o u w a n t t o h a v e. T h es e i n c l u d e : CentOS CentOS A free and community- supported computing platform, CentO S is a Linux distribution platform. This distribution platform is compatible with RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux). Ubuntu Ubuntu Another open source and free Linux distribution platform is Ubuntu. This platform is based on Debian. Debian Debian Yet another open- source platform that belongs to the family of Linux is Debian. It is also known as Debian GNU. Fedora Fedora Developed and supported by the Fedora Project community is Fedora which is also a Linux distribution platform. Free BSD Free BSD A Unix-like platform originated from the Berkeley Software Distribution (BSD) is a Free BSD. W indows Windows Server All the operating systems that W indows provides together are branded as W indows Server. Note that this doesnÃ¢ Â€Â™t include any other W indows products. It only includes the operating systems.
  4. 4. What are the types of Dedicated Servers in Perth available? For Perth,you get six different configurations of dedicated servers. We can also assemble it for you as wanted. Perth Dedicated Server: Intel Xeon and Core processors are provided by Hosting Ultraso for this city. You get several choices when it comes to hard drives,RAM , and bandwidth. All of the choices accessible to you depends on their availability. You get Xeon E3-1240, Xeon E3-1241, and Core i7-6700K. Two types of RAMs provided: 16 GB DDR3 and 32 GB DDR3. Bandwidth accessible is 1 Gbps 5 TB. The hard drives provided are 240 GB (SSD SATA) and 1 TB (HDD SATA). You should also know that we provide you with one additional IP address. In case,you need more IPs, please submit a request beforehand. There is no added setup fee. Also, unmanaged servers are what we mainly provide. So,you must be comfortable with self-organizing and maintaining it. The server location is in Perth,Australia. There may be times when the demand for dedicated servers in this city is high. Then, if you are interested,you will have to pre- book it with a backorder. Pre-booking is necessary because we will be allocating that server for your business as soon as it becomes available. What are the Benefits of Having a Dedicated Server in Perth from Hosting Ultraso? We at Hosting Ultraso receive a lot of long-lasting clients. Some of them are repeat customers as well. This shows that our dedicated hosting services are one of the most dependable, effective,and affordable. We are sure that choosing a dedicated server in Perth from us will be key to your growing business. Some of the benefits of having a dedicated server from us: Additional IP: You get an extra IP address or Internet Protocol address for your site. An IP address is a unique address that every active site has. Managed Dedicated Server: Both basic and advanced management services are provided to you for your dedicated servers when you take those services from us. Money-Back Guarantee: We provide you a money-back guarantee on the time left on your subscription if you are not satisfied with our service. Bitcoin Payment: We accept all types of payments including Bitcoin. 24/7 Support: Our management team will always be actively providing you and your business the support you need at any point in time. IPMIAccess: Our dedicated servers come with IPMI (Intelligent Platform Management Interface). Operating System: You get to choose from a wide range of operating systems based on your requirements and your knowledge.
  5. 5. All in all,if most of your clients and the related traffic are from Perth, irrespective of whether your business is in the city or not,you can choose one of our dedicated servers to provide the best possible service for your consumers.
  6. 6. +1323 412 9457 Give us a Ca ll sales@ hostingultraso.com Send us Messa ge Live Cha t Get a ll the inform a tion Top Selling Dedica ted Server Paris,France NewYork,USA Tokyo,Japan Vienna,Austria California,USA Amsterdam,Netherlands Frankfurt,Germany NewJersey,USA Phoenix, USA Toronto, Cananda Dedica ted Server in Our Best Da ta Center USA,NorthAmerica Canada, NorthAmerica Germany,Europe UK,Europe China,Asia Singapore,Asia Poland, Europe Spain, Europe Switzerland, Europe Follow Us
  7. 7. PDFmyURL.com - convert URLs, web pages or even full websites to PDF online. Easy API for developers! Home About Us Contact Blog Help Terms Privacy Policy Career Site map © 2020 All rightsreserved. HostingUltraso

×