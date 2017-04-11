Xv material huacho martes 11 de abril del 2017

1 XV EVALUACIÓN DEL CURSO DE PREPARACION –PARA NOMBRAMIENTO DOCENTE- 2017 – - SEDE HUACHO - APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES:.............
  1. 1. 1 XV EVALUACIÓN DEL CURSO DE PREPARACION –PARA NOMBRAMIENTO DOCENTE- 2017 – - SEDE HUACHO - APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES:............................................................................................. NIVEL Y ESPECIALIDAD:.............................................................................................. FECHA DE EVALUACIÓN: HUACHO, MARTES 11 DE ABRIL 2017 INCORPORANDO ALGUNAS ORIENTACIONES PEDAGÓGICAS PARA EL DESARROLLO DE COMPETENCIAS EN LOS PROCESOS PEDAGÓGICOS Situación 01 El maestro Ricardo Garcia, docente del quinto gradode primaria, promueve la reflexión ensus estudiantes yque estos opinensobre el usoque damos a los aparatos tecnológicos de nuestro entorno, planteandopara ello la situación significativa: “Con el avance de la ciencia y la tecnología, ¿Es posible tener unambiente sano?”;por lotanto inicia la sesiónde aprendizaje preguntandoles:¿Que aparatos tecnológicos sonlos que más utilizan en la actualidad? y ¿Cómo los utilizan?.., ellos respondieron que el celular, el Smartphone , laptop, tablet, computadora;…Además, comentaban sobre la utilidad de los mismos ysobre otros adelantos tecnológicos comonaves espaciales, robots, autos, etc. Se hacían preguntas y repreguntas, pero, en el momentooportuno, el docente lespregunta: ¿Sabes, cuandose inició todo este gran desarrollotecnológico?, ¿Cómo aporta la tecnología en la vida de las personas?, ¿Es siempre la tecnología beneficiosa en la vida del hombre?, ¿Por qué?, ¿Creen ustedes que en los últimos años se nota más el uso de la tecnología enlos espacios públicos?, ¿Cómo?... De la situación descrita, ¿Cuál fue la intención pedagógica de las estrategias usadas por el docente en esta parte de la sesión? a. Activar los saberes previos que permitan al docente conocer cuánto saben sus estudiantes sobre la revolución industrial. b. Promover una situación desafiante que genere conflicto cognitivo en los estudiantes durante el proceso pedagógico denominado problematización. c. Recoger los saberes previos de sus estudiantes para constrastar o refutar lo que saben sus estudiantes sobre la revolución industrial. d. Promover la problematización, partiendo de una actividad relevante que genere expectativa y desafios como hilo conductor de la sesión. Situación 02 El maestro Ricardo toma uno de los ejemplos citados por sus estudiantes y manifiesta: “Las primerascomputadoras se crrearon entre 1950 y 1951. Eran muy grandes, utilizaban gran cantidadde electricidad, generabanmuchocalor yeransumamente lentas. Aunque carasyde uso limitado, lascomputadoras fueronaceptadasrápidamente por las compañías privadas y por los Gobiernos que contabancon los recursos para adquirirlas. La más éxitosa de aquella época fue la IBM 50”. A continuación, les pregunta: “¿Cómo ha cambiado este recurso tecnológico a través del tiempo?... les comenta que estas y otras interrogantes serán resueltasdurante el desarrollode la sesiónde aprendizaje. Dado lo descrito, es evidente que el propósito de aprendizaje de esta sesión es: a. Que los estudiantesidentifiquen cambios y permanencias en distintas épocas. b. Que los estudiantes construyan interpretaciones históricas c. Que los estudiantesidentifiquen cambios y permanencias de la tecnología y su impacto en la vida de las personas en distintas épocas. d. Que los estudiantesentiendan la evoluciónde la tecnología ysus beneficios para la humanidad. Situación 03 La maestra Flor Morales, es maestra delcuarto grado de primaria, saluda a sus estudiantes y conversa conellos sobre lotrabajado en las sesión anterior: “El impacto de la actividad humana enlos ambientes naturales y construidos de nuestra localiad”. Les solicita que mencionen en qué casos se puede desequilibrar un ecosistema por acción del hombre. Además, lesrecuerda la entrevista que realizaron días antespara indagar sobre los problemas ambientales de nuestra localidad. Finalmente les pregunta: “De todos los problemas escuchados, ¿Cuál es el problema ambiental másfrecuente de nuestra localidad? Atendiendo a los procesos pedagógicos ¿Cómo calificas la práctica pedagógica de la maestra Flor? a. Adecuada porque describe el desarrollode la sesión de aprendizaje planteando actividades que promuevenla reflexión, el razonamiento yel usodel pensamiento crítico. b. Adecuada porque lasactividades propuestas por la maestra, indagaron en las experiencias de aprendizaje de la sesión anterior generando mayor interés y predisposición de los estudiantes para el recojode saberes previos y promover la reflexión. c. Adecuada porque describe el inicio de la sesión de aprendizaje formulando actividades de alta demanda que generan retos y desafios en los estudiantes. d. Adecuada porque describe el inicio de la sesiónde aprendizaje y las actividades que plantea promueve la indagaciónde los saberes previos retomando la sesión anterior. Situación 04 La maestra Flor promueve la reflexiónsobre el tema de la sesiónmediante pregunta s como estas:“¿Por qué creenque la basura es unproblema ambiental?, ¿A dónde van a parar la basura que producimos?, ¿Qué podemos hacer para que la basura no contamine nuestra localidad ni afecte los ecosistemas de nuestroambiente? Anota sus respuestas en la pizarra. Es evidente que la última interrogante planteada por la maestra constituye: a. Una disonancia cognitiva b. La problematización c. El conflicto cognitivo d. La actividad desafiante que se les plantea Situación 05
  2. 2. 2 La maestra comunica a sus estudiantes del cuarto gradode primaria que hoy leerán el texto “El problema de la basura” con el finde que conozcan más sobre el tema y puedan emitir opiniones con juicio crítico. Atendiendo a los procesos dídácticos para la comprensión de textos, una estrategia pertinente para la construcción del significado antes de la lectura es: a. El subrayadoyel planteamiento de preguntaspara determinar las ideas principales respondiendo a las interrogantes:¿De quiéno de qué se habla en cada párrafo?, ¿Qué se dice sobre él o ello? b. El parafraseo, es decir que si nose entiende una palabra o expresiones del texto, las releenylas relacionencon aquellas palabras cercanas según su contexto. c. La anticipación yel planteamientode preguntas:“¿Qué relaciónencuentran entre el título ylas imágenes que muestra el texto?, ¿De qué creen que trata el texto?, ¿Por qué creen que la basura sea un problema? Esccribe en la pizarra o en papelote las hipótesis que mencionan los estudiantes. d. La sustentación de opinionesargumentadasproponiendosoluciones para que la basura deje de ser un problema ambiental. Situación 06 Marcos es docente del área de matemática, durante el monitoreorealizadose pudo observar que el docente asigna una tarea grupal yles solicita a los es tudiantes que trabajen en los mismos grupos de siempre. Los niños procedena resolver los ejercicios de adición. Terminada la actividadsalen a la pizarra yel profesor procede a corregir los errores para luego pedirles que anotenlos ejercicios en sus cuadernos. Atendiendo a los procesos pedagógicos ¿Cómo calificas la práctica pedagógica de Marcos? a. Inadecuada pues no utiliza el error como oportunidad de aprendizaje. b. Inadecuada pues solo brinda una retroalimentación elemental. c. Inadecuada pues brinda una retroalimentación inadecuada d. Inadecuada porque no asume el enfoque de resolución de problemas. Situación 07 Maribel, maestra delquintogradosolicita a sus estudiantesubiquenla página 32 del libro de comunicación ypide a los grupos que leanenforma silenciosa yluego a nivel grupal. Cuando la docente se aleja dicen los niños “Esto está papayita, la maestra siempre nos deja lomismo, eso queda para Luchoque no sabe leer”. Mientrastodos leen, Luis mira las páginas del libro, sin lograr ubicar la página indicada… Asumiendo las orientaciones pedagógicas para el desarrollo de competencias, ¿Cuál consideras la principal dificultad que muestra Maribel en su práctica pedagógica? a. Maribel noplanifique su enseñanza enatencióna los intereses y necesidades de sus estudiantes. b. Maribel no promueve actividades de alta demanda que generen interés y disposición para los aprendizajes. c. Maribel no brinda retroalimentación oportuna a sus estudiantes. d. Maribel no problematiza el diseño de su enseñanza. Situación 08 Juan, docente del área de Historia, Geografía yEconomía, les comunica a sus estudiantes que hoyvan a comparar entre las pirámides poblacionales del 2015 y las proyectadas para el 2050, reflexionandosobre todo sobre las causas de estos cambios yen las consecuencias que éstos tendránenel país, proponiéndoles que se organicen en grupos para escribir estas hipótesis enla pizarra. El estudiante Xavier, levanta la mano y dice: “Profe, nosotros vemos que una diferencia entre laspirámideses la forma que tienen”. Elena, otra estudiante, señala: “Sí profe, la del2015 es comountriánguloyla del 2050 es másrecta, comouncilindro. ¿Eso es loque podemos poner? El maestro, les dice: “Muy buena observación!, claro que lo pueden poner…. Si el docente desea promover el desarrollo del razonamiento y pensamiento crítico en sus estudiantes…¿Cuál de estas interrogantes debería plantearles? a. ¿Qué quiere decir que la base de la base de la pirámide del 2015 es másancha que su punta? b. ¿Sabíanque las proyeccionespara el año 2050 calculanque enese añolos adultos mayores serán 25 de cada 100 personas? c. ¿Qué cantidad de niñas tenían entre 0 y 4 años en el año 2015? d. ¿A qué creen que se debe el cambio de las formas de las pirámides? Situación 09 Juan, continúa monitoreando el trabajode los grupos y, finalizado el tiempode la actividad, pide al grupoque hizola comparación de la forma de las pirámides que pase adelante a mostrar sutrabajo. El grupoexplica la diferenciade forma de las pirámides. El docente los felicita ypregunta a la clase: “¿A qué creen que se debe el cambio de la forma de las pirámides?. Elizabethlevanta la mano ydice: “Las diferenciasse debena que las cantidades de personasde cada edadhanvariado”. Luego, el docente dice: “Muy bien, chicos (as) la próxima sesión vamos a conocer sobre las políticas públicas que se deberáinimplementar en el futuropara atender a esta población? De la situación descrita, ¿Consideras que el maestro Juan promovió el desarrollo del razonamiento y pensamiento crítico?, ¿Por qué? a. Sí, porque generó que los estudiantes piensenyrazonenpara proponer hipótesis sobre posibles causas de los cambios en la pirámide. b. No, porque el docente intentó promover el razonamientoensus estudiantes. Sin embargo, las comparaciones entre las piramides poblacionalesdel 2015 y2050 que propone están relacionadas más a aspectos de forma que de contenido, desaprovechándola el potencial de la actividad y las intervenciones de los estudiantes. c. Sí, porque generó que los estudianten razonen y desarrollen el pensamiento crítico, planteándoles establecer lasdiferenciasysemejanzas entre la información de la pirámide poblacional del 2015 y la del 2050. d. No, porque las actividades propuestas estimulan únicamente un aprendizaje comparativo superficialde laspirámidespoblacionalesdel 2015 y2050 sin generar reflexiónsobre lascausasde estos cambios ylas consecuencias que éstos tendrán en el país. Situación 10 Tomandocomo referencia el casoanterior, es evidente que el docente Juan debe monitorear el trabajo de los diferentes grupos para que logren analizar la información de ambas
  3. 3. 3 pirámidesydurante la gestión yacompañamiento de los aprendizajes observe como los grupos establecenrelaciones entrelos elementos de los gráficos e infierendatos adicionales. Dada la situación descrita, ¿Cuál es la estrategia pertinente para comprobar que sus estudiantes logran inferir datos adicionales que expliquen estos cambios poblacionales? a. El docente formule preguntas y repreguntas para ayudarlos a establecer las diferencias y semejanzas éntrelos datos proporcionados en ambos gráficos poblacionales. b. El docente formule preguntas yrepreguntas para ayudarlos a plantear posibles causasyconsecuenciasdel cambio poblacional según datos ofrecidos en ambas pirámides. c. El docente formule preguntas yrepreguntas para ayudarlos a plantear hipótesis que expliquen los cambios entre ambas pirámides poblacionales. d. El docente formula preguntas yrepreguntas para ayudarlos a explicar las posibles causasyconsecuenciasdel aumentoo disminuciónpoblacionalde adultos mayores en el 2050. Situación 11 El estudiante Gonzalo, levanta la mano yseñala que la diferencia entre las pirámides es que la del 2015 es como untriángulo yla del 2050 es más recta, como uncilíndro. El docente Juan responde que esa es una buena observaciónyle pregunta:“¿Qué quiere decir que la base de la pirámide del 2015 es más ancha que su punta?”. A continuación se produce el siguiente diálogo: Estudiante Gonzalo: Que hay muchos jóvenes y menos viejos El docente Juan: ¡Muybien! Por otro lado, mirencuánta gente de másde 70 años hay en la pirámide del2050 en comparación conla cantidadde gente de esa edad que hay en la del 2015. ¿Por qué? Estudiante Elena: Es que la gente va a vivir más años. El docente Juan: ¡Muy bien! ¿Y por qué creen que la gente va a vivir más? Estudiante Xavier: Por los avances de la ciencia y por tener una mejor alimentación De la situación descrita, es evidente que la respuesta del estudiante Xavier es: a. Una hipótesisque explica los cambios entre ambas pirámides poblacionales. b. Una posible causa de por qué habrá mayor cantidad de adultos mayores en el año 2050. c. Una hipótesisque explica el aumento de la poblaciónde adultos mayores enel año 2050. d. Una posible consecuencia de los cambios poblacionales al 2050. Situación 12 El docente Ivan, tiene como propósito que los estudiantes resuelvan situaciones que involucrandescuentos sucesivos. Para elloles muestra unafiche donde se precisa la siguiente información:“20% de descuentoentoda la tienda + 10% adicionalcon tu tarjeta”. Luego, les plantea la siguiente situaciónproblemática “Una cartera de la tienda cuesta S/.300. ¿Cuánto costará luego de aplicar los descuentos?” Un estudiante dice: “Profesor, en total, se le ha hecho undescuentodel 30% por lo que la cartera ya no cuesta 300 sino el 30% menos, es decir, 90 solesmenos. La mayoría de los estudiantes está de acuerdo con dicha respuesta. Entonces el docente comenta:“No puede ser 30% ya que los porcentajes no se pueden sumar. Tienenque hacerlopor separado”. Luego, les solicita que calculen, por unlado, el 30% de 300 y, por otro , el 20% + el 10% de 300 para comparar yverificar si los resultados que se obtienensonlos mismos”. Los estudiantesrealizanlos cálculos y se dan cuenta de que los resultados son diferentes.De lo descrito, se evidencia que en este caso, el docente Iván, ha brindado: a. Una retroalimentación por descubrimiento b. Una retroalimentación reflexiva c. Una retroalimentación descriptiva d. Una retroalimentación elemental Situación 13 Tomandoencuenta la casuística anterior, ante la afirmación del estudiante: “Profesor, en total, se le ha hechoun descuentodel 30% por lo que la cartera ya nocuesta 300 sino el 30% menos, es decir, 90 solesmenos”…ycon la que la mayoría de los estudiantes estuvieron de acuerdo. Si el propósito del docente Ivan, es brindar una retroalimentación por descubrimiento. La interrogante más precisa para ello sería: a. ¿Por qué creenque el descuentofinal es del30%? b. ¿Y por qué creenque colocanlos descuentos separados y no dicen directamente 30%? c. ¿Crees que será lo mismo descontar 20% y, luego, 10% que descontar directamente 30%?, ¿Por qué? d. ¿Qué tal si hacemos descuento por descuento?, Situación 14 Maria Teresa es una maestra de una institucióneducativa multigrado ubicada en el distrito de Huayrapata, provinciade Moho, Región Puno. Ellatrabaja conestudiantes delV Ciclo. Primero desarrollaránla sesión de aprendizaje enel área de Comunicación. Inicia la clase preguntando cuántos de ellos aún usan el Aymara para comunicarse, sea enla escuelao enel hogar. De 28 estudiantes, solo 10 levantan la manoasintiendoello. A quienes nolevantaron la mano les pregunta por qué no usanla lengua originaria. Ellos responden que sus padres no quieren, pues el aymara solo es habladopor personas que noprogresan. Además, es probable que, cuandoacabensus estudios, vayan a la capitalde la provincia o, de repente, a la ciudad de Puno, yahí no necesitarán de sulengua materna. Entonces, la maestra les comenta que, hace unos días, unmaestrode la Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú, Mg. Roger Gonzalo, puneño, tradujoEl Principito, novela corta de Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, a la lengua Aymara. Los niños ylas niñas nolocreían. Decían:“¿Sí, maestra? ¿Esta segura de eso? A lo que la maestra les dijoque sí, que Roger Gonzalo había estudiadoen una escuela como la suya, y que hablaba Aymar cuando era niño. Ahora él estaba preocupado porque su lengua, su cultura no se pierdan, sinomás bien se revaloren. Dada la situación descrita ¿Qué enfoque transversal y qué valores está priorizando Maria Teresa? a. El enfoque inclusivoyde atención a la diversidad-El valor de respetoa las diferencias. b. El enfoque intercultural- El valor de respeto a la IdentidadCultural c. El enfoque enDerechos- El valor del diálogoyla concertación
  4. 4. 4 d. El enfoque intercultural- El valor de la justicia Situación 15 Maria Teresa comunica a sus estudiantes que durante la sesión de aprendizaje, participaran en un debate. Por unlado, un grupodefendería las postura de los padres que dicen que sus hijos ya nodeben hablar el Aymara, sinosoloCastellano; por otra parte, el se gundo grupo sustentaría la opiniónde que es importante valorar la cultura ylas lenguas originarias yseguir usándola, además del castellano. Dada la situación descrita ¿Qué enfoque transversal y qué valores está priorizando Maria Teresa? a. El enfoque inclusivoyde atención a la diversidad-El valor de respetoa las diferencias. b. El enfoque intercultural- El valor de respeto a la IdentidadCultural c. El enfoque enDerechos- El valor del diálogoyla concertación d. El enfoque intercultural- El diálogointercultural Situación 16 El debate se llevó a cabo. Julio, un niño que siempre participaba poco, en esta ocasión, argumentóque sí debían uasar su lengua Aymara, porque eso les da una identidad y pertenencia a un grupo cultural. Él dijo: “Si ya no hablamos Aymara, es como si no respetáramos a nuestros abuelitos que siempre estaban orgullosos de ser Aymaras”. Pedrito, un niñoque se opinía a esta postura, usó el siguiente argumento:“Si solohablamos Aymara, nos vamos a perder de todas las cosas que la sociedad de afuera nos brinda. Yo diría que mejor hablemos solocastellano para llegar a salir a a las ciudades como Puno, Juliaca o a la capitaldel Perú, Lima , como el maestro Roger Gonzalo”. En este caso, ¿Qué desempeño evaluaría Maria Teresa? a. Participa conseguridadyconfianza en las tradiciones, costumbres y prácticas culturales que caracterizana su familiae institucióneducativa y muestra aprecio por ellas. b. Delibera sobre asuntos de interés públicopara proponer yparticipar en actividades colectivas orientadas al bien común. c. Argumenta supostura en stuacionespropiasde suedad, realeso simuladas, que involucranun dilema moral, considerando como éstas afectana él y a los demás. d. Opina comohablante yoyente sobre ideas, hechos ytemas en su ámbito escol ar y/o social, justificandosu posición, considerandosu experiencia yel contextoen el que se desenvuelve. Situación 17 En el departamento de Lambayeque se estánproduciendo lluvias comoefecto delfenómeno del Niño, la población deldistritode Reque se está viendoafectada dado que la crecida del Río del mismonombre impide el ingresoa la ciudadde Chiclayo. Esta interrupciónorigina la subida de los precios de los productos de primera necesidad;asimismo, el incremento de los pasajes y la proliferación de enfermedades infectocontagiosas en la comunidad, especialmente enlos niños yniñasquienesno asisten de forma regular a las escuelas. En este caso, es evidente que se está describiendo: a. Una situación significativa b. Una situación problemática del contexto c. Una situacióndesafiante d. Una actividad de alta demanda Situación 18 En la Ciudadde Reque las fuertes lluviastrajeron como consecuencia la crecida del Río del mismonombre, afectandola entrada a la Ciudad de Chiclayo la cual se realiza a través del puente Reque. Este hecho hizo imposible la comunicaciónvial entre ambas ciudades, lo que generódiversos problemas, tales como:el alza de precios de los pasajes yla proliferación de enfermedades infectocontafiosas enla comunidad. Entonces, a los estudiantesde la I.E. “San Martin de Tours de Reque se les propone el reto de elaborar trípticos informativos con la intenciónde concientizar a la población en general sobre los efectos de los desastres naturales y la importancia de sus prevención. En este caso, es evidente que se está describiendo: a. Una situación significativa b. Una situación problemática del contexto c. Una situacióndesafiante d. Una actividad de alta demanda Situación 19 ¿En cuál de las siguientes situaciones el error es formular el reto como desafio para el docente? a. En el centropobladode Tocache se aprecia mucha contaminación de los ríos por ello se propone que los niños realicen acciones para limpiar las riberas… b. El reto de elaborar trípticos informativos con la intención de concientizar a la poblaciónengeneral sobre los efectos de los desastres naturalesyla importancia de sus prevención. c. En la comunidad de Chucuito se evidencia la falta de compromiso de los estudiantes consus valoresculturales comola música; por lo tanto, el reto será promover la identidad cultural de las niñas y niños de la escuela. d. El reto es elaborar periódicos murales contextos informativos e instructivos sobre los desastres naturales. Situación 20 Juan Carlos, maestrodel 3er. Gradode EducaciónSecundaria, saluda a suestudiantes yluego les manifiesta: “La prensa y televisión nacional nos bombardean con información permanente. El uso de información porcentual, estadística, numérica, relativa a unidades y medidases constante. Sinun conocimientobásico de los términos en los que se basa este lenguaje, noes posible acceder a sus claves ni mantener una actitudcrítica con relación a los intereses desde los que se proyectanhacia la gente”. Seguidamente les plantea las siguientes interrogantes:¿Qué piensansobre el impacto de los medios en la sociedad?, Desde tu perspectiva ¿Cómo aportaría la formación matemática a este reto?.. Es evidente que, atendiendo al perfil de egreso que espera que: “ El estudiante interprete la realidad y tome decisiones a partir de conocimientos matemáticos que aporten a su contexto”, el propósito de Juan Carlos, es:
  5. 5. 5 a. Enfatizar enla formaciónde ciudadanos que se cuestionenante los hechos, datos y situaciones sociales, que puedaninterpretar información porcentual, estadística y numérica para evaluar la manera enque la matemática se utiliza en su entorno político y social. b. Expresar que lassociedades modernas estánreguladaspor sistemas matemáticos. c. Enfatizar cómoaporta la matemática en este nuevo siglo caracterizado por el impacto de los medios de comunicación. d. Enfatizar enla formación de ciudadanos políticamente activos y críticos, que cuestionen la manera enque la matemática se utiliza ensu entornopolítico ysocial preparandose para vivir en sociedades democráticas . . Situación 21 Implementar en las aulas el enfoque de resolución de problemas para enseñar y aprender matemática implica: a. Partir de unproblema retador ydesafiante, de interés de los estudiantes que conlleve a desarrollar conceptos matemáticos yademás implique desarrollar las competencias y capacidades matemáticas. b. Iniciar una nueva sesión con un problema desafiante que los rete, resolverlo aplicandolos cuatropasos de Polya, problematizando a los estudiantes para desarrollar la competencia y capacidades matemáticas. c. Partir de una situaciónsignificativa desafiante que movilice de manera combinada capacidades matemáticas para el logro de la competencia. d. Enseñar los cuatro pasos de resolución de problemas propuesto por Polya: Comprender el problema, trazar un planpara resolverlo, poner enpráctica el plany comprobar los resultados. Situación 22 El maestro Efrainpropone a sus estudiantes realizar unproyecto de Seguridad Vial. De ello que los niños piensanconstruir una maqueta con lascalles yseñales de tránsito. Comoprimer pasorealizanuninventariode los objetos y materiales que necesitan. Es evidente que el maestro está incidiendo en la competencia “Resuelve problemas de cantidad” ¿En cuál de las siguientes actividades se evidencia el desarrollo de las capacidades matemáticas? a. Conversan sobre las señales de tránsito, investigan y escriben las normas principales de seguridad vial, elaboran una maqueta y vivencian el proceso de seguridad vial mediante el juego de roles. b. Representanel diseño de sumaqueta en unpapel, conversan sobre los materiales que van a necesitar, dibujanlos objetos ylas formas que necesitan y estiman sus costos. c. Identificandatos expresando lascantidades enuna lista simple, comunican los resultados enforma oral yescrita haciendousode los numerales, piensan en una estrategia y los recursos más económicos para elaborar la maqueta. d. Comprenden el desafio planteado identificando medidas de la maqueta, representan su diseño en papel, conversan sobre los materiales que van a necesitar, finalmente estimancostos para utilizar los recursos más económicos para su elaboración. Situación 23 Alejandroesta desarrollando una sesión en el área de comunicación. Se ha propuesto desarrollar consus estudiantesuna sesión de aprendizaje para desarrollar la oralidad, generando unclima de confianza, plantea actividadessencillas para que los estudiantes nose inhiban. Por ejemplo, Pedro, es un estudiante muy participativo y casi siempre dice las respuestas a las preguntas formuladas; Mariana, otra niña, también responde lo que el maestro pregunta. Sinembargo haytres niñas que provienen delámbito rural, zonas andinas que casi nunca expresansus ideas. Si tomamos en cuenta las características socio-culturales de las estudiantes se puede afirmar que: a. El docente, sin darse cuenta, no considera el enfoque de igualdad de género. b. Es frecuente que las niñas en ámbitos rurales, seaen zonas andinas, costeñas o amazónicas, nose expresenconfrecuencia e incluso sientan temor en hacerlo delante de los compañeros de aula. c. El docente tiene limitaciones para sistematizar enla planificación de actividades relacionadas con el desarrollo de la oralidad en sus estudiantes. d. El docente muestra limitaciones para brindar condiciones para que las niñas se expresen oralmente en su lengua materna. Situación 24 La maestra Lucygenera una situacióncomunicativa para que los niños interactúen con un texto informativo:Una noticia. Así, inicia la sesión de aprendizaje mostrándoles el titular de la noticia:CAYÓ “PERICO”. A continuación, la maestra pregunta:¿De qué creen que tratará el texto? Ella anota enla pizarra lasrespuestas que le proporcionansus estudiantes: José dice: Trata de unpihuicho o loirto que se cayó, Julia, trata de un pescadoque cayó en una red de pescadores;Rubén dice: Trata de unladrón que fue capturado;la niña Sara afirma: Trata de un niñollamadoPericoque se cayó yRichard dice: Trata de un boxeador que fue noqueado. La maestra acoge. Dada la situación descrita es evidente que los niños están: a. Planteando estrategias de anticipación a la lectura. b. Formulando hipótesis sobre el contenido global de la noticia. c. Formulandohipótesis para deducir el nivel de conocimientos previos que presenta cada uno sobre el contenido de la lectura. d. Se estánanticipandoa la lectura para identificar las características del protagonista de la historia. Situación 25 En una I.E. de la RegiónLlima Provincias, como parte de la programación curricular del IV Bimestre, se concretóunconcursode argumentaciónydebate titulado“Todos juntos contra la inseguridadciudadana”, enel cual alumnos representantes de cada sección del nivel secundario emitían juicios, reflexiones yopinionescríticascon argumentos sobre el tema de la inseguridadciudadana, determinando causas, consecuencias y posibles alternativas de solución. ¿Cuál fue el propósito de la actividad programada? a. Contextualizar el diseño de la enseñanza. b. Transferir lo aprendido a nuevos contextos. c. Priorizar enlos estudiantes el desarrollo delrazonamiento, pensamiento crítico yla riqueza del lenguaje.
  6. 6. 6 d. Realizar el trabajo pedagógico a partir de situaciones desafiantes y retadoras. Situación 26 Miss Josefina pregunta a sus niños yniñassobre la estructura de la nota. Los estudiantes respondenyla docente, a través de la repregunta, consigue que estos sustenten las razones de sus respuestas, estableciendo relaciones y extrayendo conclusiones. Por ejemplo, la docente señala una parte de la nota yle pregunta a una niña qué parte será;la estudiante no le contesta. Es evidente que Josefina, tendrá que retroalimentar para que esta niña logré identificar la parte de la nota, …en ese sentido, ¿Cuál es la mejor estrategia adecuada para ello? a. Leer la nota “Hola niños y niñas” y precisarle que es el cálido saludo de la subdirectora de la escuela. b. Solicitarle a la niña que lea, ella lo hace: “Hola niños yniñas” y preguntarle: ¿Qué parte del texto es? c. Solicitarle a la niña que lea, ella lo hace: “Hola niños yniñas” yrepreguntarle: ¿Qué parte será? d. Decirle a la niña que lea, ella lohace: “Hola niños yniñas” yprecisarle: “Te diste cuenta, es el saludode nuestra subdirectora” Situación 27 Dado el caso anterior, Josefina evidencia que los estudiantesconstruyen sus aprendizajes de manera progresiva pues unestudiante, respectoa la pregunta formulada por la docente, dice que es “el saludo”. De elloque Josefina repregunta:“¿Cómosaben que e s el saludo?” Otro estudiante señala que es “porque te dice hola”;entonces, la docente añade…”porque te dice hola, porque si yo te digochau, ¿Qué es?... Una estudiante dice que es una despedida y otro estudiante espontáneamente da otro ejemplo de despedi da: “Hasta luego, damas y caballeros”…Es evidente que Josefina, ha logrado que sus estudiantes: a. Obtengan información del texto escrito. b. Infierane interpreteninformacióndel textoescrito. c. Reflexionen yevalúenel contenido deltexto escrito. d. Organicenydesarrollenideascoherentes ycohesionadas enuntexto. Situación 28 La maestra Josefina solicita a los estudiantes que adivinenquién creen que los visitará. Los estudiantes mencionan libremente diversas posibilidades (la UGEL, la directora, la subdirectora, unprofesor de otro salón, alumnos, la secretaría, los padres, un policía, etc.) ..luego pega unpapelote que contiene una nota enla pizarra ysolicita a los estudiantes que organizados enparejasanalicen el contenidode la misma. Luego de untiempo prudente, la docente revisa las respuestas de unpar de grupos a la pregunta:“¿Para qué nos visitará la directora?” yencuentra que estas están erradas: (“para saludarnos” en un caso y “para felicitarnos” en el otro). Es evidente que Josefina, tendrá que retroalimentar …en ese sentido, ¿Cuál es la estrategia adecuada para ello? a. Leer la nota con ellos y señalar puntualmente la respuesta : “Para ver como estamos”. b. Repreguntarles a los niños:“¿Es lo que dice la directora en el texto?”, “Para qué visitará el aula”? c. Preguntarles a los niños:“¿En qué parte del texto la directora afirma ello?”, “¿Se equivocaron?”, “Bueno, ahora corrijan el error yprecisenla información”. d. Solicitar a los niños que leannuevamente una parte específica de la nota en la pizarra yque los mismos estudiantes, luego de hacerlo, señalen la respuesta correcta: “para ver como estamos” Situación 29 Luego de un tiempoprudente, la docente revisa las respuestas de un par de grupos a la pregunta:“¿Para qué nos visitará la directora?” yencuentra que estasestán erradas: (“para saludarnos” enuncasoy“para felicitarnos” enel otro). De ello, que Josefina, solicita a los niños que leannuevamente una parte específica de la nota en la pizarra y que los mismos estudiantes, luego de hacerlo, señalenla respuesta correcta:“para ver como estamos” .De lo descrito, se evidencia que la docente Josefina, ha brindado: a. Una retroalimentación por descubrimiento b. Una retroalimentación reflexiva c. Una retroalimentación descriptiva d. Una retroalimentación elemental Situación 30 Teresa recibió de regalounos colores nuevos, ella los lleva a la I.E.y los muestra a sus compañeros. Sara los observa con mucha curiosidad. Teresa los guarda ensu mochila y Sara, aprovechandola hora delrecreo ysinpermisoalguno, los toma yse ponde a pintar con ellos. Teresa al regresar al aula, observa la situación yse enoja mucho, ella le exige a Sara que le devuelva sus colores. Sara se niega, insulta a Teresa y le grita que no lo hará, que es una egoísta yque se los preste un ratito. Teresa se enfurece más, reacciona empujandoy jalando muyfuerte el cabelloa Sara hasta hacerlallorar yde esamanera Teresa recupera sus colores, un grupo de compañeros que observanla escena se burlan de Sara yaplaude n a Teresa, en ese momento ingresa la profesora María yuno de los niños le dice brevemente lo que pasa. Dada la situación descrita ¿Qué actitud debe asumir la maestra Maria? a. Asumir el conflictocomouna oportunidad de aprendizaje para el desarrollo de la empatía y comunicación asertiva. b. Regular la conducta de ambas niñas recordándoles las normas de convivencia c. Demostrar su principiode autoridad diciéndoles:“Con ustedes no se puede, así que todos se sientan que vamos a iniciar” d. Asumir el conflictocomouna oportunidad de aprendizaje regulando conductas. Mag. Isela Guerrero Pacheco FACILITADORA

