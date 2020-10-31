Mapas mentales urbanismo, isaias carreras

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Urbanismo Origen de las ciudades desde la prehistoria hasta la revolución industrial Realizado por: Carreras Isaias 26.501.236 Arquitectura COD. 41
  2. 2. Introducción aplicada a nuestro mapa conceptual sobre los conocimientos de la ciudad. La ciudad comunica y la arquitectura la lee, la interpreta y la representa. La ciudad y los espacios creados por la arquitectura son una realidad relacional, que surge de la naturaleza asociativa del ser humano. Cada espacio esta condicionado por la perspectiva, la manera de habitar, comunicarse y expresarse del individuo inmerso en él. La arquitectura funge como la herramienta facilitadora entre el ser humano y su realidad. Bardet, G. (1977): “Una ciudad es una obra de arte en la que han cooperado generaciones de habitantes al irse adaptando más o menos a lo que existía antes de ellos. Boullón, Roberto. “La ciudad es un ambiente artificial inventado y construido por el hombre cuyo fin práctico es habitar en sociedad.” Oriente Alejandro Magno funda Alejandría, la ciudad presentaba un trazo de planta cuadricula de tipo colonial con una superficie de 1300 ha y calles angostas, aunque estaba flexible a albergar a una población mayor posible. En 129 AC se obedecía al sistema de trazo circular. Roma antigua La aplicación del campamento militar nace con la idea de la ciudad romana con su estructura llamada “Castrum”. Este tipo de estructura constituye una tipología del ritual militar del imperio romano. La tipolgía trata de una avenida principal (Cardo) y una perpendicular (Decamanus) que daba al acceso principal; un terreno entre 40 o 50 ha, algunas alcanzando las 100 ha. China En China se encuentra característica muy similar a Roma. se construyen ciudades cuadradas con 3 puertas en cada lado, 9 calles de oriente a poniente y otras 9 perpendiculares a éstas. Por el centro ocupa el palacio imperial, la ciudadela de aproximadamente 325 ha (9 li). En Changán (580 DC) mide 15 x 18 li (9,991 x 8,446 m) T’ang, organiza su trazo en 86 distritos amurallados. El modo de distribución fue impuesto de forma ortogonal en el suelo para la prevención de inundaciones yde establecer cierta armonía India y Persia La distribución de India fue muy desigual en las 9 localidades que se formaron. Sus grandes urbes fueron regidos por Rahás y Marahás, adoradores de Shiva. Su organización era muy desigual, no logró satisfacer las condiciones sociales Se puede decir que la arquitectura japonesa fue la construcción naval en la tierra (Noboru, 1990). América Desde 1573 se atribuye la traza de las ciudades según un reglamento dictado por Felipe II. La traza se dicta de forma cuadricular regular establecida a partir de una plaza central encuadrada de 12 ha y 8 manzanas circundantes. Se trazan ciudades como Detroit (1701), Mobile (1711) y Nueva Orleáns (1722); en 1683 se traza Filadelfia con una retícula con una retícula de calles da 15 m de anchura sobre una superficie total de 512 ha dividida en cuatro barrios. 1 Ciudades desde la prehistoria hasta la revolución industrial. 1475- 1358 A.C Siglo VIII A.C 1122- 256 A.C 1500 A. C Desde 1573
  3. 3. Europea antigua Se sabía muy poco acerca del urbanismo, Entre 1606 y 1620 se construye Charleville: Por el lado poniente se localiza el palacio y toda la ciudad se divide en cuatro partes con grandes calzadas que cortan por la mitad a cada lado de la ciudad. El modelo de trazo cuadricular adaptado a la condición topográfica de la zona, y la diversidad de las ciudades daban como resultado a que sean menos poblados y mas pequeñas como consecuencia. Revolución industrial Se destinan principalmente a la explotación de recursos, industria, servicios situados en las cercanías. De hecho la ciudad se crea para guardar o albergar la fuerza de trabajo a fin de maximizar la producción y evitar al máximo el ruido. se fundan dos ciudades planificadas durante el siglo XVIII: Jekaterinburg en 1730y las Salinas de Chaux en 1770, ambas especializadas en la fundición de cañones. Se situaban las plantas de producción en el centro rodeadas por las viviendas de los trabajadores; por tanto se dio una protección a éstos para vivir en buenas condiciones Casi simultáneamente de las ciudades antiguas, también en Inglaterra se planea una ciudad que podía albergar 10,000 personas Ilamada Victoria. 2 Lo rural y lo Urbano Desde que la sociedad industrial se definió como un proceso civilizatorio, uno de cuyos elementos fundamentales fue la urbanización, lo rural nunca se ha definido, quedando como residuo de lo-que-aún-no-es-urbano. Del mismo mo- do que, desde que hace algo más de un siglo se inició la reflexión sociológica sobre las consecuencias de la Revolución Industrial, con su acumulación de masas de población en las ciudades La forma y el aspecto de la aglomeración ha sido utilizado como criterio esencial -aunque sin gran convicción y, desde luego, sin mucho éxito- por algunos autores. Un ejemplo podría ser el de H.
  4. 4. 5 modelos y características que sintetizan el desarrollo histórico del sistema urbano de Venezuela. 1. Conquista y poblamiento El desarrollo de actividades económicas y productivas fue un factor decisivo que dio características a particulares al patrón inicial de asentamientos. Al comienzo del período colonial, la búsqueda de perlas condujo a la fundación de asentamientos como Cubagua, Cumaná y la Asunción, en la costa oriental del país. La isla de . Margarita, donde 2. Agro-exportador Al comienzo del siglo XX el espacio económico de Venezuela estaba, de esta manera, caracterizado por tales economías regionales semi- aisladas, organizadas en términos de la demanda externa por productos agrícolas y materias primas 3. Petrolero Durante el período petrolero inicial, surgieron, como ya se vio, nuevas áreas de poblamiento en función de la actividad petrolera, y se desarrollaron nuevas actividades como consecuencia de la reinversión de la renta petrolera, principalmente en la región centro- norte-costera 4. Sustitución de importaciones Esta estructura básica, ya descrita a comienzos de los años sesenta por Friedmann (1963), tendió a general, funcionamiento y organización del caracterizar, en el sistema urbano venezolano durante la mayor parte del período sustentado en la sustitución de importaciones y la renta petrolera 5. Promoción de exportaciones no tradicionales Dentro de este contexto, el hecho más resaltante es la tendencia a la concentración de la población en centros urbanos de tamaño grande e intermedio y a la selectividad regional del crecimiento demográfico El cambio más important tiene que ver con el crecimiento absoluto y relativo de la población que reside en el estrato comprendido entre 100,000 y 500,000 habitantes, 3

×