Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WHO AM I? DESCRIBING PEOPLE Read and match.
I have got curly black hair, a big nose and a small moustache.
I am old. I have got big blue eyes and grey hair.
I have got red spiky hair and some freckles.
I am young. I have got pigtails. My nose and my eyes are small.
I have got long wavy hair, a round face and red lips.
I have got big brown eyes and a square face.
I am bald and wear glasses. I have a moustache.
My hair is fair and short. I have got a small fringe.
I’ve got long hair, small eyes and a big mouth.
I’ve got an oval face and medium-length hair.
I’m middle-aged. I’ve got brown hair and a moustache.
I’ve got long straight hair and big blue eyes.
I’m bald but I have got a beard.
I’ve got a round face and a ponytail.
I’ve got short straight black hair and big eyes.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Describing people-game-conversation-topics-dialogs

34 views

Published on

it's useful to describe people and have fun with game

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Describing people-game-conversation-topics-dialogs

  1. 1. WHO AM I? DESCRIBING PEOPLE Read and match.
  2. 2. I have got curly black hair, a big nose and a small moustache.
  3. 3. I am old. I have got big blue eyes and grey hair.
  4. 4. I have got red spiky hair and some freckles.
  5. 5. I am young. I have got pigtails. My nose and my eyes are small.
  6. 6. I have got long wavy hair, a round face and red lips.
  7. 7. I have got big brown eyes and a square face.
  8. 8. I am bald and wear glasses. I have a moustache.
  9. 9. My hair is fair and short. I have got a small fringe.
  10. 10. I’ve got long hair, small eyes and a big mouth.
  11. 11. I’ve got an oval face and medium-length hair.
  12. 12. I’m middle-aged. I’ve got brown hair and a moustache.
  13. 13. I’ve got long straight hair and big blue eyes.
  14. 14. I’m bald but I have got a beard.
  15. 15. I’ve got a round face and a ponytail.
  16. 16. I’ve got short straight black hair and big eyes.

×