20210525 inauguration fete de la nature

  25/05/2021 about:blank about:blank 1/4 Sud Ouest - mardi 25 mai 2021 LÉOGNAN De nouveaux aménagements inaugurés dans l'écrin de Pontaulic lors de la Fête de la nature Nadia Derbikh Bordeaux rive gauche
  25/05/2021 about:blank about:blank 2/4 Laurent Barban a inauguré la nouvelle passerelle, domaine de Pontaulic. N. D. La municipalité a organisé la Fête de la nature autour d'animations, notamment le weekend des 22 et 23 mai, au cœur du domaine de Pontaulic. Il s'agissait de la deuxième participation de la commune (la première a eu lieu en 2019), menée par l'adjointe à la transition écologique Véronique Perpignaa Goulard.
  25/05/2021 about:blank about:blank 3/4 Parmi les temps forts, le projet de forêt comestible a été officiellement lancé. Lauréat de l'appel à projets du Département à destination des jeunes, Julien Couturier était présent pour créer une émulation autour de son idée. Des habitants intéressés ont profité de l'occasion pour en discuter et peut-être monter une association. La forêt comestible de 500 m2 comptera de nombreuses plantes, arbustes, arbres et champignons, créant un écosystème quasi-autonome et pérenne, « un espace de promenade et nourricier ». Le Département participe à hauteur de 80 % sur un total de 20 000 euros et la Ville pour le reste. La conseillère départementale Corinne Martinez qui a porté le dispositif a rappelé que le Département se tient à disposition des lauréats pour les accompagner dans le domaine technique. Son binôme et président de la Communauté de communes de Montesquieu (CCM) Bernard Fath était aussi présent. La plaque explicative du projet a été dévoilée, en présence des élus dont le maire Laurent Barban. L'occasion pour lui de lancer officiellement la manifestation, affichant sa satisfaction de pouvoir « se retrouver ». Nouvelle passerelle Le lancement s'est poursuivi avec une balade autour des stands et d'un nouvel aménagement porté par l'adjoint Philippe Danglade avec la participation active des services techniques et des espaces verts. Une portion de 350 mètres dédiée aux déplacements doux a été dévoilée et une passerelle de 11 mètres traversant l'Eau Blanche inaugurée. La CCM a procédé à un important travail de nettoyage des berges mettant en valeur le site et a participé pour moitié au coût de 70 000 euros nécessaires à l'ouvrage. Elle permet de couper à travers le parc par des cheminements doux, notamment pour les élèves. L'idée étant aussi de rejoindre la Boucle verte, jusqu'au Lac Bleu.
  4. 4. 25/05/2021 about:blank about:blank 4/4

