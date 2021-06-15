Successfully reported this slideshow.
20210525 election canton de la brede

  1. 1. 25/05/2021 about:blank about:blank 1/3 Sud Ouest - mardi 25 mai 2021 CANTON DE LA BRÈDE La majorité présidentielle veut renverser la majorité socialiste Jérôme Jamet Johann Arroseres, les titulaires Eugénie Barron et Dominique Claverie, et Béatrice Canada-Darboagg. J. J. Bordeaux Agglo
  2. 2. 25/05/2021 about:blank about:blank 2/3 Dominique Claverie et Eugénie Barron espèrent détrôner le PS en tête depuis plus de deux décennies « En démocratie, il est important de renouveler les têtes. Les mêmes qui dirigent la Communauté de communes sont aussi depuis plus de vingt ans à la tête du canton. C’est plan- plan, on a fait neuf ronds-points, on est entre copains, content de soi. » Dominique Claverie, maire de Martillac et candidat de la majorité présidentielle (Changer d’ère) aux élections départementales (20 et 27 juin) sur le canton de La Brède, n’accorde aucun bon point à ses adversaires socialistes Bernard Fath et Corinne Martinez. Le quatrième collège en construction ? « Il arrive trop tard. Il en faudrait déjà un cinquième », plaide Eugénie Barron, titulaire aux côtés de Dominique Claverie. Le duo réclame aussi que les collectivités s’unissent pour construire un premier lycée public. « En Gironde, on a toujours un coup de retard. La fibre, on l’attend encore », pointe Dominique Claverie qui, en miroir, met en avant l’efficacité avec laquelle il estime gérer sa commune. Mineurs isolés Autre dossier sur lequel ils attaquent les socialistes, la gestion des mineurs non accompagnés confiés au Département. Dominique Claverie et la députée Modem Sophie Mette racontent comment ils sont intervenus pour sortir « 65 gamins logés dans des conditions insalubres par Emmaüs » au centre de l’Hermitage à Martillac. Élue à La Brède depuis 2008, Eugénie Barron, 39 ans, est juriste spécialisée dans le droit des sociétés. Encartée à la République en marche, elle veut développer les Maisons France Services, favoriser le maintien des personnes âgées à domicile, les circuits courts dans l’alimentation, etc.
  3. 3. 25/05/2021 about:blank about:blank 3/3 Les candidats remplaçants sont Johann Arroseres, élu à Léognan dans l’opposition, et Béatrice Canada-Darbo (Modem). Ancienne adjointe au maire de Cabanac-et-Villagrains, aujourd’hui engagée dans une association contre les violences intrafamiliales, elle se présente comme une élue de la ruralité sur un canton de plus en plus métropolitain. « Bernard Fath et Corinne Martinez ont traité un seul dossier pour notre commune. Cabanac-et-Villagrains, ils ne connaissent pas. »

