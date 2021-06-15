Successfully reported this slideshow.
News & Politics
22 views
Jun. 15, 2021

20210524 election canton de la brede

élection canton de la brède (divers droite)

20210524 election canton de la brede

  1. 1. 25/05/2021 about:blank about:blank 1/3 Sud Ouest - lundi 24 mai 2021 CANTON DE LA BRÈDE (LÉOGNAN, CADAUJAC) Céline Vidal de Sousa et Gabriel Boyreau pour la droite Arnaud Dejeans Céline Vidal de Sousa et Gabriel Boyreau représentent la liste Gironde Avenir. GIRONDE AVENIR Quatre binômes sont sur la ligne de départ dans ce canton. Le duo Les Républicains- divers droite veut contester les sortants socialistes Bordeaux Agglo
  2. 2. 25/05/2021 about:blank about:blank 2/3 Les élections départementales se tiendront les 20 et 27 juin prochains. Sur le canton de La Brède, à droite, Céline Vidal de Sousa (LR) et Gabriel Boyreau (Divers droite) voudront battre le binôme sortant socialiste Corinne Martinez-Bernard Fath. « Nous représentons Gironde Avenir, le seul groupe politique d’opposition à la majorité socialiste du Département », précise Céline Vidal de Sousa. Si la déléguée de circonscription des Républicains insiste sur ce point, c’est que la concurrence sera rude avec un binôme centriste (Barron-Claverie) et un autre d’extrême droite du Rassemblement national (Lataste- Obrador). Céline Vidal de Sousa et Gabriel seront épaulés sur le terrain par les remplaçants Alexine Roques et Jean Guitteny. Ils sont soutenus par l’ancien maire de Bordeaux Nicolas Florian, les sénatrices Florence Lassarade et Nathalie Delattre, le président des LR de Gironde Benoît Rautureau. De 25 à 72 ans Leurs thèmes de campagne ? « Travail, développement économique, sécurité, et solidarité », énumère la candidate LR avant de détailler : « Il faut rénover en priorité le collège de Léognan, aider les entreprises locales et créer une police intracommunautaire. Les polices municipales agissent uniquement sur leur commune. Il faudrait agir à l’échelle cantonale. » Céline Vidal de Sousa a 42 ans. Elle est originaire de Villandraut. Elle est conseillère municipale d’opposition à Saint-Selve depuis 2020 et déléguée de la 9e circonscription depuis 2016 et secrétaire départementale adjointe pour Les Républicains (LR) en Gironde. Gabriel Boyreau a 26 ans. Il est issu d’une famille de vignerons exploitante depuis 1693 à Saint-Morillon. Il est directeur d’un centre médico-social.
  3. 3. 25/05/2021 about:blank about:blank 3/3 Du côté des remplaçants, Alexine Roques a 25 ans. Elle est assistante de direction et conseillère municipale de Cadaujac. Jean Guitteny a 72 ans. Il est retraité analyste informatique. Ancien élu majoritaire de Saucats, il est trésorier depuis près de vingt années du secteur pastoral des Graves et secrétaire de l’association du Mémorial de Richemont.

