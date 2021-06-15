Successfully reported this slideshow.
20210522 vaccination leognan

vaccination LEOGNAN

  1. 1. 25/05/2021 about:blank about:blank 1/3 Sud Ouest - samedi 22 mai 2021 LÉOGNAN Les aspirants à la vaccination de plus de 70 ans étaient encore nombreux aux Halles N. D. Bernard Fath et Laurent Barban ont coorganisé une journée de vaccination. N. D. Une vaste opération de vaccination a été menée mercredi 19 mai aux Halles de Gascogne. Le Vaccibus y a fait escale toute la journée au profit de 186 personnes. Une réussite pour ce dispositif conduit de concert par le Conseil départemental, la municipalité, la Communauté de communes de Montesquieu (CCM) et les praticiens. BORDEAUX RIVE GAUCHE
  2. 2. 25/05/2021 about:blank about:blank 2/3 La Ville a mis à disposition ses locaux et son personnel. C’est en effet le centre communal d’action sociale (CCAS) qui a fait le tour de son réseau par téléphone ou courrier pour proposer un rendez-vous. Les personnes ciblées étaient majoritairement les plus de 70 ans, ne disposant pas de moyen de locomotion ou de matériel numérique pour s’inscrire en ligne. Le Département, par le biais de son conseiller Bernard Fath, a fourni les doses du vaccin Pfizer, en partenariat avec l’Agence régionale de santé, livrées le matin même. Avec l’aide des pompiers Le Vaccibus était bien présent mais devant l’ampleur de la demande, c’est dans les Halles de Gascogne que les injections ont eu lieu, avec la mise en place de deux lignes. Les pompiers ont prêté main-forte aux médecins et infirmiers léognanais mobilisés. La CCM a participé en garantissant la logistique informatique, cruciale pour ce type d’opération. La grande majorité des rendez-vous pris ont été honorés et afin de ne gaspiller aucune dose, le CCAS a prévenu les personnes inscrites sur liste complémentaire. Les primo vaccinés ont salué l’opération et accueilli cette « libération avec émotion ». Le maire, Laurent Barban, a rendu visite à la directrice du CCAS, Carole Foucher, aux agents et professionnels mobilisés, en compagnie de Bernard Fath. Un premier dispositif conduit par le Département en partenariat avec la Ville avait eu lieu à la résidence autonomie de Lignac en mars dernier. En parallèle, la CCM a noué un partenariat avec Cestas pour la vaccination des assesseurs des 13 communes en vue des prochaines élections.
  3. 3. 25/05/2021 about:blank about:blank 3/3 La même organisation sera déployée le 30 juin pour les rappels, de 9 heures à 17 h 45, à raison d’un patient toutes les cinq minutes.

