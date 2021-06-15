Successfully reported this slideshow.
20210522 raccordement fibre

  1. 1. 25/05/2021 about:blank about:blank 1/4 Sud Ouest - samedi 22 mai 2021 INTERNET 150 000 foyers ruraux sont raccordables à la fibre Nicolas César, n.cesar@sudouest.fr Gironde
  2. 2. 25/05/2021 about:blank about:blank 2/4 Stéphane Richard, PDG d’Orange et Jean-Luc Gleyze, président PS du Conseil départemental de Gironde chez la famille Vitry. THIERRY DAVID / SUD OUEST Le PDG d’Orange s’est invité jeudi au Barp au domicile d’une famille pour célébrer la 150 000e prise de fibre optique posée en Gironde dans le cadre du plan Haut Mega La scène peut surprendre, mais il n’y a rien de plus concret que le « terrain ». Jeudi 20 mai, la famille Vitry au Barp a accueilli dans sa maison, située au cœur du centre bourg du Barp, le
  3. 3. 25/05/2021 about:blank about:blank 3/4 PDG d’O-range, Stéphane Richard et Jean-Luc Gleyze, président du Conseil départemental de Gironde, accompagnés d’un cortège de cadres d’Orange, d’élus locaux et de journalistes. La raison ? Cette famille vient de recevoir la fibre optique (Internet très haut débit), la 150 000e prise déployée par Orange en Gironde (hors Libourne et métropole bordelaise) dans le cadre du réseau d’initiative publique de Gironde Haut Mega, lancé en 2018. « La fibre vous a apporté beaucoup de choses pour le travail durant la crise sanitaire ? », questionne Stéphane Richard. « Oui, ça nous a bien aidés et aussi pour les cours en distanciel de nos deux filles. Nous avions une box 4G avant », rétorque aussitôt, avec le sourire, Stéphane Vitry, cadre commercial à Volkswagen. Sur sa télévision, il affiche fièrement son débit : 900 megabits/seconde. Bien au-dessus des 5 Mb/s nécessaires a minima pour recevoir la télévision par une box Internet. « J’en ai profité pour connecter toute la maison, les volets roulants, les caméras… », souligne Stéphane Vitry. Au total, en comptant les téléphones portables, pas moins de sept objets sont connectés à la fibre optique de la maison. « La moyenne en France, c’est six par foyer », précise Stéphane Richard. « Plus nous avançons, plus ceux qui ne sont pas raccordés sont impatients. Mais, au rythme actuel, nous sommes optimistes » Un chantier colossal Le symbole de cette 150 000e prise de fibre optique est fort, car il ne reste plus « que » deux tiers des 500 000 logements et locaux professionnels de Gironde couverts par Haut Mega à
  4. 4. 25/05/2021 about:blank about:blank 4/4 raccorder. Pas moins de 425 kilomètres de fibre sont déployés chaque mois dans le département, le plus grand en superficie en France métropolitaine. Le contrat entre Orange et le Conseil départemental prévoit que tous les Girondins (hors métropole de Bordeaux et Libourne, qui est à la charge exclusive d’Orange) soient raccordables à l’horizon 2024. Le budget pour y parvenir est colossal : 810 millions d’euros, dont 115 millions cofinancés par le Département, les communautés de communes et d’agglomération, la Région, l’É-tat et l’Europe. « Le problème est que plus nous avançons, plus ceux qui ne sont pas raccordés sont impatients. Mais, au rythme actuel, nous sommes optimistes sur le fait que l’objectif de 2024 soit tenu », estime Jean-Luc Gleyze, qui a salué au passage la mobilisation des équipes d’Orange et de ses sous-traitants. Il est vrai que « les 5 % restant à raccorder en Gironde seront les plus compliqués à faire (problème de génie civil, de remplacements de poteaux…, NDLR). Au total, 24 millions de foyers sont déjà raccordables en France. Le pays est le plus fibré d’Europe. Mais tous les Français ne pourront pas être connectés. Pour certains, il faudra des solutions alternatives : par satellite, avec le réseau mobile 4G, 5G », reconnaît Stéphane Richard.

