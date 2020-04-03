Tarea electricidad (2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA ELECTRICIDAD Y LA ELECTRONICA ISABELLA VIAFARA S�NCHEZ GRADO 10-1 GUILLERMO MONDRAG�N CASTRO Mag. En Tecnolog�a e Infor...
LA ELECTRICIDAD La electricidad es el conjunto de fen�menos f�sicos relacionados con la presencia y flujo de cargas el�ctr...
El generador o pila es el operador que proporciona la energ�a el�ctrica. Ejemplos: pilas, bater�as, ... Los conductores so...
aislantes: son aquellos materiales que impiden el paso de la corriente el�ctrica. Ejemplos: el vidrio, �mbar, seda, madera...
POLEA Una polea es una m�quina simple, un dispositivo mec�nico de tracci�n, que sirve para transmitir una fuerza. Consiste...
  1. 1. LA ELECTRICIDAD Y LA ELECTRONICA ISABELLA VIAFARA S�NCHEZ GRADO 10-1 GUILLERMO MONDRAG�N CASTRO Mag. En Tecnolog�a e Inform�tica INSTITUCI�N EDUCATIVA LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL �REA DE TECNOLOG�A E INFORM�TICA SANTIAGO DE CALI 2020
  2. 2. LA ELECTRICIDAD La electricidad es el conjunto de fen�menos f�sicos relacionados con la presencia y flujo de cargas el�ctricas. Se manifiesta en una gran variedad de fen�menos como los rayos, la electricidad est�tica, la inducci�n electromagn�tica o el flujo de corriente el�ctrica. Es una forma de energ�a tan vers�til que tiene un sin numero de aplicaciones, por ejemplo: transporte, climatizaci�n, iluminaci�n y computaci�n. Corrientes Corriente Alterna: Es un tipo de corriente el�ctrica, en la que la direcci�n del flujo de electrones va y vienen intervalos regulares o ciclos. La corriente que fluye por las l�neas el�ctricas y la electricidad disponible normalmente en las casas procedentes de enchufes de la pared es corriente alterna. Corriente Continua: Es la corriente que fluye de manera constante en una direcci�n, como la que fluye en una linterna o en cualquier otro aparato con bater�as es corriente continua. EL CIRCUITO ELECTRICO Es el conjunto de operadores o elementos unidos entre si permiten una circulaci�n de electrones (corriente el�ctrica). Si una corriente el�ctrica circula desde un punto de partida, recorre in camino y vuelve a ese mismo punto, podemos decir que se ha establecido un circuito el�ctrico. En todo circuito el�ctrico podemos observar tres elementos fundamentales: generador, conductores y receptores.
  3. 3. El generador o pila es el operador que proporciona la energ�a el�ctrica. Ejemplos: pilas, bater�as, ... Los conductores son los operadores que transportan la energ�a el�ctrica. Camino por el cual circulan los electrones. Ejemplos: hilos y cables. Los receptores son operadores diversos que sirven para transformar la energ�a el�ctrica recibida en otro u otros tipos de energ�a. TIPOS DE CIRCUITO ELECTRICO Circuito En Serie: define un circuito serie como aquel circuito el�ctrico en el que la corriente el�ctrica tiene un solo camino para llegar al punto de partida, sin importar los elementos intermedios. En el caso concreto de solo arreglos de resistencias la corriente el�ctrica es la misma en todos los puntos del circuito. Circuito Paralelo: Se define un circuito paralelo como aquel circuito en el que la corriente el�ctrica se bifurca en cada nodo. Su caracter�stica m�s importante es el hecho de que el potencial en cada elemento del circuito tiene la misma diferencia de potencial. Circuito Mixto: Un Circuito Mixto es un circuito el�ctrico que tiene una combinaci�n de elementos tanto en serie como en paralelos. Para la soluci�n de estos problemas se trata de resolver primero todos los elementos que se encuentran en serie y en paralelo para finalmente reducir a un circuito puro, bien sea en serie o en paralelo. TRANSPORTE DE LA CORRIENTE EL�CTRICA los materiales que se emplean para el transporte de energ�a son de 2 tipos: conductores y aislantes conductores: son aquellos materiales que ofrecen poca resistencia al paso de la corriente el�ctrica. ejemplos: todos los metales (plata, oro, cobre, aluminio, etc.).
  4. 4. aislantes: son aquellos materiales que impiden el paso de la corriente el�ctrica. Ejemplos: el vidrio, �mbar, seda, madera, porcelana, aire seco... T�RMINOS B�SICOS Intensidad De Corriente: Es el n�mero de electrones que pasan por un punto cualquiera del conductor en la unidad de tiempo (en segundo) I=N/T Fuerza Electromotriz: Es la fuerza que mueve los electrones Resistencia El�ctrica: Es la oposici�n al paso de la corriente el�ctrica. Los metales ofrecen menos resistencia, se debe tener en cuenta los materiales, clase de material, longitud, calibre, temperatura. Algunos semiconductores como: fosforo, germanio, silicio. Potencia: capacidad para transformar energ�a el�ctrica en otro tipo de energ�a. Ley De OHM: la intensidad de corriente el�ctrica es directamente proporcional a la fuerza e inversamente proporcional a la resistencia (menos corriente a mayor resistencia) I=E/R Ley De WATT: la potencia el�ctrica es directamente proporcional a la fuerza y la intensidad que la recorre. P=E X Y TABLA DE MAGNITUDES
  5. 5. POLEA Una polea es una m�quina simple, un dispositivo mec�nico de tracci�n, que sirve para transmitir una fuerza. Consiste en una rueda con un canal en su periferia, por el cual pasa una cuerda que gira sobre un eje central. MOTOR EL�CTRICO El motor el�ctrico es un dispositivo que convierte la energ�a el�ctrica en energ�a mec�nica de rotaci�n por medio de la acci�n de los campos magn�ticos generados en sus bobinas. Son m�quinas el�ctricas rotatorias compuestas por un estator y un rotor. PI�ONES Pi��n, en mec�nica, es la rueda m�s peque�a de un par de ruedas dentadas o a la rueda de un mecanismo de cremallera o la rueda peque�a en la transmisi�n por cadena o por correa.

