Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Description Arnie âœ”8220;the Farmerâœ”8221; Beswick was called âœ”8220;the consummate underdogâœ”8221; by Hot Rod magazin...
Book Details ASIN : 1982142227
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Arnie 'The Farmer' Beswick, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
DOWNLOAD OR READ Arnie 'The Farmer' Beswick by click link below GET NOW Arnie 'The Farmer' Beswick OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
EBOOKS
READ
DOWNLOAD
EPUB
KINDLE
BESTSELLER
PAPERBACK
HARDCOVER
IPAD
ANDROID
THANK YOU
download⚡(PDF)✔ Arnie 'The Farmer' Beswick
download⚡(PDF)✔ Arnie 'The Farmer' Beswick
download⚡(PDF)✔ Arnie 'The Farmer' Beswick
download⚡(PDF)✔ Arnie 'The Farmer' Beswick
download⚡(PDF)✔ Arnie 'The Farmer' Beswick
download⚡(PDF)✔ Arnie 'The Farmer' Beswick
download⚡(PDF)✔ Arnie 'The Farmer' Beswick
download⚡(PDF)✔ Arnie 'The Farmer' Beswick
download⚡(PDF)✔ Arnie 'The Farmer' Beswick
download⚡(PDF)✔ Arnie 'The Farmer' Beswick
download⚡(PDF)✔ Arnie 'The Farmer' Beswick
download⚡(PDF)✔ Arnie 'The Farmer' Beswick
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Lifestyle
3 views
Apr. 10, 2021

download⚡(PDF)✔ Arnie 'The Farmer' Beswick

Arnie ✔8220;the Farmer✔8221; Beswick was called ✔8220;the consummate underdog✔8221; by Hot Rod magazine. While there was good reason, there is much more to his unbelievable career. Born a third-generation farmer in the small town of Morrison, Illinois, Arnie Beswick✔8217;s driving career began not behind the wheel of a straight-line terror but that of a tractor. On local dusty roads, Arnie✔8217;s budding reputation grew with street cars, as the ✔8220;flying farmer✔8221; was coined to describe his driving style. When drag racing began in the Midwest in the early 1950s, Arnie was one of the pioneers who campaigned Dodges and Oldsmobiles. In 1960, he purchased his first Pontiac and never looked back. At the beginning, he didn✔8217;t like the ✔8220;farmer✔8221; nickname, but he quickly learned to utilize the name to lull his competition into complacency. After all, what could a simple farmer know of the world of high-performance drag racing? Throughout the 1960s, Arnie✔8217;s Mr. B's Passionate Poncho, Mystery Tornado, Star of the Circuit I and II, Tameless Tiger, and Super Judge all contributed to dispel the myth that a simple farmer couldn✔8217;t dominate straight-line racing. Arnie was an innovator, fierce competitor, entertainer and showman who always gave fans their money✔8217;s worth at the track. He is still brand loyal--sticking with Pontiac long after production models ceased. Arnie has always been a fan favorite for this reason, and he continues to exhilarate fans at the track with his cast of potent Pontiacs.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

download⚡(PDF)✔ Arnie 'The Farmer' Beswick

  1. 1. Description Arnie âœ”8220;the Farmerâœ”8221; Beswick was called âœ”8220;the consummate underdogâœ”8221; by Hot Rod magazine. While there was good reason, there is much more to his unbelievable career. Born a third-generation farmer in the small town of Morrison, Illinois, Arnie Beswickâœ”8217;s driving career began not behind the wheel of a straight-line terror but that of a tractor. On local dusty roads, Arnieâœ”8217;s budding reputation grew with street cars, as the âœ”8220;flying farmerâœ”8221; was coined to describe his driving style. When drag racing began in the Midwest in the early 1950s, Arnie was one of the pioneers who campaigned Dodges and Oldsmobiles. In 1960, he purchased his first Pontiac and never looked back. At the beginning, he didnâœ”8217;t like the âœ”8220;farmerâœ”8221; nickname, but he quickly learned to utilize the name to lull his competition into complacency. After all, what could a simple farmer know of the world of high-performance drag racing? Throughout the 1960s, Arnieâœ”8217;s Mr. B's Passionate Poncho, Mystery Tornado, Star of the Circuit I and II, Tameless Tiger, and Super Judge all contributed to dispel the myth that a simple farmer couldnâœ”8217;t dominate straight-line racing. Arnie was an innovator, fierce competitor, entertainer and showman who always gave fans their moneyâœ”8217;s worth at the track. He is still brand loyal--sticking with Pontiac long after production models ceased. Arnie has always been a fan favorite for this reason, and he continues to exhilarate fans at the track with his cast of potent Pontiacs.
  2. 2. Book Details ASIN : 1982142227
  3. 3. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Arnie 'The Farmer' Beswick, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD OR READ Arnie 'The Farmer' Beswick by click link below GET NOW Arnie 'The Farmer' Beswick OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
  5. 5. EBOOKS
  6. 6. READ
  7. 7. DOWNLOAD
  8. 8. EPUB
  9. 9. KINDLE
  10. 10. BESTSELLER
  11. 11. PAPERBACK
  12. 12. HARDCOVER
  13. 13. IPAD
  14. 14. ANDROID
  15. 15. THANK YOU

×