TRABAJO DE TECNOLOGIA E INFORMATICA LA ELECTRICIDAD Y DERIVANTES ISABELA LLANOS ARBELAEZ 10 – 6 GUILLERMO MONDRAGÓN CASTRO
En el presente trabajo hablaremos sobre la electricidad y temas derivantes a ella. La electricidad es un fenómeno físico a...
Ahora que tenemos clara la información anterior podemos hablar de los términos básicos relacionados al tema, tales como: -...
Trabajo de tecnologia e informatica
  1. 1. TRABAJO DE TECNOLOGIA E INFORMATICA LA ELECTRICIDAD Y DERIVANTES ISABELA LLANOS ARBELAEZ 10 – 6 GUILLERMO MONDRAGÓN CASTRO I.E LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL ÁREA DE TECNOLOGIA E INFORMATICA. SANTIAGO DE CALI 2020
  2. 2. En el presente trabajo hablaremos sobre la electricidad y temas derivantes a ella. La electricidad es un fenómeno físico asociado al movimiento de las cargas eléctricas. Cuando una carga se encuentra en reposo produce fuerzas sobre otras situadas en su entorno. Si la carga se desplaza produce también fuerzas magnéticas. Hay dos tipos de cargas eléctricas, llamadas positivas y negativas, estas al ser de igual carga se repelen y las que tienen diferente carga se atraen. El aprovechamiento de la electricidad consiste en generar y canalizar el movimiento de las cargas eléctricas. La corriente es el flujo de una carga eléctrica a través de un material conductor, debido al desplazamiento de los electrones dentro de su estructura molecular, lo cual genera al mismo tiempo un campo eléctrico a su alrededor. Corriente continua (CC). También llamada corriente directa (CD), consiste en un flujo de electricidad que no cambia su sentido en el tiempo, es decir, que se produce en base a una diferencia de potencial eléctrico (voltaje) cuyos terminales de mayor y menor potencial no son intercambiables. Dicho de otro modo, su sentido de circulación es siempre el mismo. Corriente alterna (CA). A diferencia de la continua, se trata de una forma de electricidad cuyo sentido de flujo varía cíclicamente, formando ondas senoidales de corriente. Es este el tipo de electricidad es mucho más fácil de transformar que la continua, razón por la cual la reciben los hogares y las empresas. Fue inventada por Nikola Tesla a finales del siglo XIX. Un circuito es una interconexión de componentes eléctricos que transporta corriente eléctrica a través de por lo menos una trayectoria cerrada. Circuito en serie. Es un tipo de circuito eléctrico provisto de un único camino para la corriente, que debe alcanzar a todos los terminales conectados en la red de manera sucesiva conectando sus puntos de salida con el de entrada del siguiente. Circuito en paralelo. Se refiere a una conexión de dispositivos colocados de manera tal que tanto los terminales de entrada de cada uno, como sus terminales de salida, coincidan entre sí. El circuito en paralelo es el modelo empleado en la red eléctrica de todas las viviendas, para que todas las cargas tengan el mismo voltaje. Circuito mixto. Un Circuito Mixto es un circuito eléctrico que tiene una combinación de elementos tanto en serie como en paralelos. Ahora, la forma en que se trasporta la corriente eléctrica; es el medio que permite trasferir la energía hasta los centros de consumo, funciona a través de líneas de transporte a tención elevadas, que junto con subestaciones eléctricas forman la red de transporte. Esta red esta telecontrolada, pueden detectar y aislar desde el centro de control el movimiento de la energía.
  3. 3. Ahora que tenemos clara la información anterior podemos hablar de los términos básicos relacionados al tema, tales como: - Tensión o voltaje. - Tensión continua. - Intensidad de corriente. - Corriente continua. - Corriente alterna. - Resistencia específica. - Importancia de la resistividad. - Resistencia eléctrica. - Energía eléctrica. - Conexión serie. - Conexión paralelo. A continuación encontramos una tabla de magnitudes que nos permitirán tener claridad de ellas.

