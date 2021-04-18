S16 prim-5-guia-dia-1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Educación Primaria Actividad Analizamos casos de buenas prácticas de respeto a la diversidad cultural SEMANA 16 5.o grado Queridas familias: Tomen en cuenta que no todas las niñas ni todos los niños aprenden de la misma manera y al mismo tiempo. En las semanas anteriores, investigaste sobre cómo se presentan las manifestaciones culturales en tu familia, tu región y nuestro país. En esta semana, indagarás sobre la diversidad cultural del Perú, sus orígenes desde las culturas ancestrales y los aportes de las diversas culturas que llegaron a nuestro territorio. En el mes de julio celebramos las Fiestas Patrias, es decir, renovamos el orgullo de ser peruanas y peruanos, y lo que eso significa para todas y todos. Al respecto, seguramente te has preguntado: ¿Por qué debemos celebrar el aniversario patrio? ¿Qué significa festejar el aniversario patrio? Para encontrar las respuestas, indagarás y reflexionarás sobre las formas de celebrar las Fiestas Patrias y propondrás alternativas para festejarlas considerando nuestra diversidad cultural. De esta manera, el producto de esta semana de aprendizaje, que recoge también los aprendizajes de la semana anterior, será realizar un reportaje sobre la celebración de las Fiestas Patrias con tu familia, expresando la diversidad cultural y tus puntos de vista, lo cual reforzarás con entrevistas y testimonios. Celebramos la riqueza de ser un país diverso DÍA 1
  2. 2. 2 Si tienes alguna dificultad para realizar la actividad, solicita el apoyo de un familiar. ¡Hola a todas y todos! La semana anterior investigaste sobre el origen de las manifestaciones culturales que nos hacen sentir orgullosos de ser peruanos. Hoy analizarás un dilema moral que te permitirá reflexionar sobre la importancia de valorar y respetar la diversidad cultural. Asimismo, identificarás algunos avances que viene desarrollando el Estado peruano y la ciudadanía para salvaguardar el derecho a la igualdad de las personas y la eliminación de la discriminación cultural. Nuestra meta: Expresar tu punto de vista acerca de los retos y desafíos que tenemos los peruanos para convivir respetando y valorando la diversidad cultural. EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 5.o grado Celebramos la riqueza de ser un país diverso RECURSOS PARA LA ACTIVIDAD • Hojas de reúso o cuadernos • Lápiz o lapicero • Texto: “Avances en el Perú para lograr el respeto a la diversidad cultural” (disponible en la sección “Recursos” de esta plataforma) ¡Ahora, vamos a empezar! • Lee el siguiente caso: • En ocasiones nos vemos en situaciones como las que vivió Nicolle, donde ella debe tomar una decisión. Esto es complicado, pues cualquier decisión que tome tendrá consecuencias agradables y desagradables. A este tipo de situaciones se le llaman dilemas morales. • Para resolver un dilema moral, tenemos que evitar tomar decisiones apresuradas. Debemos analizar bien la situación. Para ello, hay que identificar a las personas involucradas y saber cuáles son sus intenciones y problemas. También es importante analizar todas las posibles consecuencias de nuestra decisión y evaluar si somos capaces de hacernos responsables de ellas. EL DILEMA DE NICOLLE Nicolle y Flavia son mejores amigas. Un día Nicolle vio cómo Flavia le hacía bromas a su vecino Rodrigo por el color de su piel. Rodrigo estaba muy molesto, le dijo a Flavia que les contaría a sus papás para que le llamen la atención y pidió a Nicolle que lo acompañe para que sea testigo de lo que ocurrió. Ante esto, Flavia pidió a Nicolle que por favor diga que no vio ni escuchó nada, pues si decía la verdad los papás de Flavia la castigarían. Además, si lo hacía, dejarían de ser amigas. DESARROLLO DE LA ACTIVIDAD
  3. 3. 3 EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 5.o grado Celebramos la riqueza de ser un país diverso Postura 1: Contar la verdad a los papás de Flavia Postura 2: Decir que no ha visto nada • Te proponemos responder algunas preguntas en relación al dilema moral en el que se encuentra Nicolle: - ¿Cuál es la relación entre Nicolle y Flavia? - ¿Qué hizo Flavia? ¿Cómo se sintió Rodrigo? - ¿Cuál es el dilema de Nicolle? - ¿Qué harías tú si estuvieras en el lugar de Nicolle? - ¿Qué debe hacer Nicolle? ¿Debe decir la verdad a los papás de Flavia o debe decir que no ha visto nada? - ¿Qué posibles consecuencias traerá la decisión tomada por Nicolle? - ¿Qué conviene hacer en este caso?, ¿Contar la verdad a los papás de Flavia o decir que no ha visto nada? • Es importante que Nicolle tome una postura: contar la verdad para defender los derechos de Rodrigo o decir que no ha visto nada para mantener la amistad de Flavia. En el siguiente cuadro escribe argumentos para cada postura. Eso ayudará a Nicolle a resolver su dilema moral y tomar una decisión. Ejemplo: • Para tener más argumentos, lee el texto: “Avances en el Perú para lograr el respeto a la diversidad cultural”, disponible en la sección “Recursos” de esta plataforma. Al leer el texto ten en cuenta lo siguiente: - Lee el texto párrafo por párrafo. - Anota las ideas que consideres que te puedan servir como argumentos de la postura 1 o postura 2, respecto al dilema de Nicolle. - Si hay alguna palabra que no conoces, consulta a algún familiar o busca en el diccionario. • Luego de leer el texto, vuelve a completar el cuadro con más argumentos o mejora los que ya escribiste. • Ahora que tienes más argumentos para valorar ambas posturas, responde la pregunta en tu cuaderno: ¿Qué harías tú si fueras Nicolle? ¿Por qué? ¡Muy bien! Has tomado una posición y has expuesto los argumentos que te llevaron a tomar esa decisión.
  4. 4. 4 Recuerda: El 28 de julio de 1821, don José de San Martín proclamó la independencia del Perú ante miles de personas reunidas en la Plaza Mayor de Lima, enunciando las siguientes palabras: “Desde este momento, el Perú es libre e independiente por la voluntad general de los pueblos y por la justicia de su causa que Dios defiende”. Este momento significó el fin de la dominación española en el Perú, y el comienzo de una nueva época, llena de esperanza para las ciudadanas y los ciudadanos peruanos. EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 5.o grado Celebramos la riqueza de ser un país diverso • Lo que hizo Flavia es una falta de respeto a otra persona debido a su color de piel, lo que se conoce como discriminación. Respetar la diversidad cultural de nuestro país y eliminar la discriminación es un desafío que tenemos como peruanas y peruanos en la actualidad. • Estamos próximos a celebrar las Fiestas Patrias, este 28 de julio y el próximo año el bicentenario. Este debe ser uno de los motivos para hacer esfuerzos y asumir compromisos para contribuir al respeto y valoración de nuestra diversidad. Una de esas formas de respeto y valoración es contribuir a la disminución de la discriminación. • Esta fecha es una fiesta, motivo de festejo para todo el Perú. Es momento para celebrar nuestros logros como nación y mirar al futuro. Es así que, durante todo el mes de julio, se iza la bandera peruana en nuestros hogares, instituciones, comercios y otros; asimismo, se realizan diversas celebraciones en las distintas ciudades del país. En estas celebraciones se dan a conocer y comparten distintas actividades culturales que dan cuenta de nuestra diversidad cultural. • Ahora que estamos próximos a celebrar las Fiestas Patrias, reflexiona y responde en tu cuaderno u hojas de reúso: - ¿Por qué las peruanas y los peruanos celebramos el aniversario de nuestra patria? - ¿Cómo festejan el aniversario patrio en tu comunidad y familia? ¿Cómo debería ser este año? - ¿Qué deberíamos hacer para que la celebración del aniversario patrio se desarrolle con respeto y valoración a nuestra diversidad cultural? - Algunas personas dicen que el respeto a la diversidad cultural y la lucha contra la discriminación es un desafío que debe afrontar el Perú. ¿Qué opinas al respecto? ¿Por qué? En familia • Comenta a tus familiares el dilema de Nicolle y la postura que tomaste al respecto. Explícales los argumentos que te llevaron a tomar esa postura. • Ahora, reflexionen y respondan juntos a la pregunta: - ¿Qué manifestaciones culturales compartirán en familia por el aniversario patrio? - ¿Qué deberíamos hacer para que la celebración de nuestra independencia se desarrolle con respeto y valoración a la diversidad cultural? • Juntos escriban una frase que aliente a las personas y que las motive a respetar y valorar la diversidad cultural para publicarlo por el 199 aniversario de la independencia del Perú, este 28 de julio.
  5. 5. 5 EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 5.o grado Celebramos la riqueza de ser un país diverso Reflexiona • Utiliza la siguiente lista de cotejo para reflexionar sobre tus aprendizajes: PREGUNTAS ¿QUÉ NECESITAS PARA MEJORAR? SÍ NO ¿Analizaste el dilema de Nicolle y tomaste una postura explicando los argumentos que te llevaron a tomarla? ¿Propusiste acciones orientadas a respetar y valorar la diversidad cultural? ¿Explicaste tu opinión sobre el desafío que tenemos de respetar la diversidad cultural y eliminar la discriminación? Organiza lo trabajado en tu portafolio. Te servirá para que lo revises y mejores; así como para formular argumentos y defender tu postura frente a los desafíos que tenemos los peruanos para convivir respetando y valorando la diversidad. ¡Recuerda!
  6. 6. 6 • La niña o el niño con trastorno por déficit de atención con hiperactividad (TDAH) o con alguna dificultad para concentrarse y recordar hechos o conceptos, requiere que se le brinde apoyos visuales o auditivos. Recomendamos, por ejemplo, que graben la lectura del caso “El dilema de Nicolle” y después permítanle que lo escuche las veces que sea necesario. • La niña o el niño con trastorno por déficit de atención con hiperactividad (TDAH) o con alguna dificultad para concentrarse puede saltarse algunos puntos de la actividad. Por ello, recomendamos que le brinde ayuda para organizar y seguir la secuencia. Por ejemplo, en las preguntas que se formulan después del caso “El dilema de Nicolle” colóquele un número para que responda una por una, en el orden marcado. Así evitará que deje de responder alguna. • Si la niña o el niño tiene dificultades para retener o memorizar, eviten decirle: “Ya te expliqué” o “Ya te dije cómo hacerlo”. Recuerden que requiere apoyo para realizar sus trabajos escolares. • Revisen la secuencia de actividades y acompañen a la niña o al niño a realizar cada paso. Pregúntenle: “¿Y ahora qué sigue?”. Luego, lean juntas o juntos la nueva indicación y pídanle que la repita. ORIENTACIONES DIRIGIDAS A LAS FAMILIAS PARA EL APOYO EDUCATIVO DE LAS ESTUDIANTES Y LOS ESTUDIANTES CON NECESIDADES EDUCATIVAS ESPECIALES EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 5.o grado Celebramos la riqueza de ser un país diverso El presente documento tiene fines exclusivamente pedagógicos y forma parte de la estrategia de educación a distancia gratuita que imparte el Ministerio de Educación. 6

