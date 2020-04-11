Successfully reported this slideshow.
GUION DE CONTENIDOS Principios para la selección y utilización de medios TIC A) Principios para la selección de medios TIC
• Principio de selección 11: La complementariedad, es decir, en la medida de lo posible seleccionar medios~TIC que puedan ...
sistemas simbólicos, elementos semánticos de organización de los contenidos, componentes pragmáticos de utilización..., su...
  1. 1. GUION DE CONTENIDOS Principios para la selección y utilización de medios TIC A) Principios para la selección de medios TIC: • Principio de selección 1: La selección de las TIC debe hacerse teniendo en cuenta los objetivos y contenidos que se desean alcanzar y transmitir - Definición: es necesario analizar qué queremos conseguir y qué queremos transmitir antes de elegir las TIC. • Principio de selección 2: Las predisposiciones que el alumnado y el profesorado tengan hacia las TIC, pueden condicionar los resultados que se obtengan, y en consecuencia debe ser uno de los criterios a movilizar para su puesta en acción - Definición: la actitud, tanto del docente como del discente, influye en el resultado de aprendizaje, por lo que hay que tenerlo en cuenta. • Principio de selección 3: No olvidarnos de las características de los receptores: edad, nivel sociocultural y educativo, tecnologías a las que tienen acceso... - Definición: hay que tener en cuenta las características socioculturales, educativas, y evolutivas de quien recibe el contenido transmitido mediante las TIC. • Principio de selección 4: El contexto instruccional y físico puede resultar un elemento condicionador - Definición: el contexto en el que se encuentra el receptor al recibir la información de las TIC puede influir en su resultado. • Principio de selección 5: Las diferencias cognitivas entre los estudiantes pueden condicionar los resultados a alcanzar y las formas de utilización, facilitando o dificultando la inserción del medio - Definición: los resultados y la utilización de las TIC se ven condicionados por la variación intelectual de los estudiantes. • Principio de selección 6: Deben propiciar la intervención del alumno sobre el medio TIC para convertirlo en un procesador activo de la información - Definición: la participación de los alumnos en las TIC hará que tramiten ellos mismos la información activamente. • Principio de selección 7: Las características técnicas y sémicas del medio, además de sus parámetros de calidad, constituyen también otra dimensión a considerar - Definición: hay que tener en cuenta cuáles son las características técnicas y sémicas, así como su nivel de calidad. • Principio de selección 8: En la medida de lo posible seleccionar TIC que permitan la participación del profesorado y el alumnado en la construcción de los mensajes - Definición: se ha de primar la utilización de TIC en las que los docentes y los discentes puedan crear los mensajes mediante su participación. • Principio de selección 9: No olvidarnos que los contenidos no sólo transmiten información sino también diferentes valores - Definición: debemos tener en cuenta que de la mano de la información se transmiten valores. • Principio de selección 10: Fijarnos en su facilidad de manejo y versatilidad de usos y aplicaciones didácticas - Definición: debemos ver el grado de facilidad para manejar la TIC y si es polivalente en cuanto a su uso y aplicación didáctica.
  2. 2. • Principio de selección 11: La complementariedad, es decir, en la medida de lo posible seleccionar medios~TIC que puedan relacionarse-interaccionar con otros - Definición: se debe primar la selección de recursos TIC que sean fáciles de complementar con otros. B) Principios para la utilización de medios TIC: • Principio de utilización 1: Cualquier tipo de medio, desde el más complejo al más elemental es simplemente un recurso didáctico, que deberá ser movilizado cuando el alcance los objetivos, los contenidos, las características de los estudiantes, en definitiva, el proceso comunicativo en el cual estemos inmersos, lo justifique - Definición: las TIC son recursos didácticos que se deben utilizar cuando sea propicio para el aprendizaje. • Principio de utilización 2: El aprendizaje no se encuentra en función del medio, sino fundamentalmente sobre la base de las estrategias y técnicas didácticas que apliquemos sobre él - Definición: el aprendizaje no se consigue por el mero hecho de utilizar una herramienta TIC, sino mediante las técnicas didácticas que usemos sobre la misma. • Principio de utilización 3: El profesor es el elemento más significativo para concretar el medio dentro de un contexto determinado de enseñanza-aprendizaje. Él con sus creencias y actitudes hacia los medios en general y hacia medios concretos, determinará las posibilidades que puedan desarrollar en el contexto educativo - Definición: es el profesor, con su propia predisposición hacia las TIC, quien decide qué tipo de herramienta se ha de utilizar, cuándo y cómo. • Principio de utilización 4: Antes de pensar en términos de qué medio debemos plantearnos para quién, cómo lo vamos a utilizar y qué pretendemos con él - Definición: debemos pensar quién va a ser el receptor de la herramienta, cuándo y cómo utilizarla para poder elegirla. • Principio de utilización 5: Todo medio no funciona en el vacío sino en un contexto complejo: psicológico, físico, organizativo, didáctico... De manera que el medio se verá condicionado por el contexto y simultáneamente condicionará a éste - Definición: el medio TIC está inmerso en un contexto determinado y es influenciado por él a la vez que lo influencia. • Principio de utilización 6: Los medios son transformadores vicariales de la realidad, nunca son la realidad misma - Definición: las herramientas TIC sirven como sustitutas de la realidad. • Principio de utilización 7: Los medios por sus sistemas simbólicos y formas de estructurarlos, determinan diversos efectos cognitivos en los receptores, propiciando el desarrollo de habilidades cognitivas específicas. - Definición: las TIC provocan una serie de respuestas cognitivas y desarrollan habilidades intelectuales en los receptores. • Principio de utilización 8: El alumno no es un procesador pasivo de información, es un receptor activo y consciente de la información mediada que le es presentada, de manera que con sus actitudes y habilidades cognitivas determinará la posible influencia cognitiva, afectiva o psicomotora del medio - Definición: el alumno, activamente, determina la influencia que el medio crea en él. • Principio de utilización 9: No debemos pensar en el medio como globalidad sino más bien como la conjunción de una serie de componentes internos y externos:
  3. 3. sistemas simbólicos, elementos semánticos de organización de los contenidos, componentes pragmáticos de utilización..., susceptibles cada uno de ellos, en interacción e individualmente, de provocar aprendizajes generales y específicos - Definición: las herramientas TIC son una amalgama de componentes que son capaces, individualmente, de provocar el aprendizaje. • Principio de utilización 10: Los medios por sí sólos no provocan cambios significativos ni en la educación, en general, ni en los procesos de enseñanza- aprendizaje, en particular - Definición: las TIC son meras herramientas, y por sí solas no provocan cambios en el aprendizaje. • Principio de utilización 11: No hay medios mejores que otros, su utilidad depende de la interacción de una serie de variables y de los objetivos que se persigan, así como de las decisiones metodológicas que apliquemos sobre los mismos. La complementariedad e interacción de medios debe ser un principio y estrategia a utilizar por los profesores a la hora de la selección y puesta en práctica en el diseño instruccional de los medios - Definición: no hay ningún medio que sea mejor que el resto. Lo idóneo es saber combinar y complementar los distintos medios TIC como medio de transmisión de los contenidos.

