El arte como ecpresion no verbal

El arte como expresión no verbal, documento

El arte como ecpresion no verbal

  1. 1. El arte como expresión emocional no  verbal  El arte, a lo largo de la historia, significó una expresión que  representaba cada momento social y cultural de la humanidad. A  través de la producción artística fue posible en muchos casos  reconstruir las vicisitudes, usos y costumbres de cada época, las  características de cada construcción social y las modalidades de  expresión y comunicación del hombre. Presupone una manera de  comunicación donde en el artista convergen simultáneamente el  deseo de dar a conocer la cultura que lo habita y el poder decir y  expresar los sentimientos que  provienen de su andamiaje  interno.  El arte se puede expresar de diferentes formas (música, danza,  dibujo, pintura, escultura, literatura) e implica en cualquiera de  estas variantes tener en cuenta la noción de creatividad. La  creatividad estimula la capacidad de transformar, que se expresa en  el proceso creativo, a través de poder generar algo nuevo para la  persona.  La utilización del arte, en sus diferentes manifestaciones, ocupa un  lugar importante en la estrategia terapéutica en el Área de  Psiquiatría y Salud Mental del Instituto de Neurociencias Buenos  Aires (Ineba). Es una herramienta que facilita la expresión y  comunicación de aspectos internos de las personas con trastornos  mentales, apelando a formas de comunicación no verbales.  La comunicación no verbal predomina desde el nacimiento en el  bebé, que se expresa a través de sus emociones. La sonrisa o el  llanto le sirven como medio para manifestar lo que siente. En el  transcurso de su vida, el hombre se expresa por la palabra y el  cuerpo, desde lo psicológico y lo endocrinológico. Es por eso que el  arte puede servir como herramienta terapéutica válida no solo para  aquellas patologías donde la palabra no alcanza, sino también como  espacio de expresión emocional no verbal. 
  2. 2. El trastorno mental provoca muchas veces una actitud de  aislamiento que dificulta el acceso a la palabra pero que tiene  expresión corporal, lo que justifica la utilización de otras  modalidades terapéuticas que no incluyen la palabra como  instrumento de mediación con el otro. Es por ello que el uso de  otros lenguajes, como el corporal, musical, plástico o teatral,  favorece la comunicación y promueve la socialización.  La ciencia y el arte en la psiquiatría no se pueden separar pues son  partes inseparables de la terapéutica. Permite abordar tanto el  andamiaje interno del sujeto como sus vínculos familiares y  sociales. Le posibilita un contacto consigo mismo que le permite  construir una narrativa diferente sobre su “locura” y una  posibilidad distinta de vínculo social. La experiencia de cada uno de  los talleres artísticos terapéuticos de Ineba demuestra la posibilidad  de encontrar un instrumento más apto para el conocimiento del  mundo y de si mismo.  Entendidas terapéuticamente las diferentes actividades asociadas al  arte, al cuerpo y al quehacer grupal, cumplen una función en el  devenir del tratamiento de un paciente, que permite ampliar no solo  una visión desde la clínica sino una mirada distinta y particular de  acuerdo al espacio en que éste participe. Los talleres, en tanto  dispositivos de intervención, representan dispositivos terapéuticos  no convencionales que tienen en cuenta los aspectos “sanos “del  sujeto, y aportan para que éste se implique en su padecer y otorgue  a ese padecimiento un sentido diferente del que hasta entonces le  daba.  La implementación del arte como instrumento terapéutico facilita a  que los pacientes puedan conectarse y lidiar con sus emociones. El  taller terapéutico los puede ayudar a que se expresen las partes  inconscientes de la mente y las experiencias ocultas y sin voz. A  través de las diferentes modalidades del arte pueden encontrar  nuevas maneras para expresar los aspectos del ser que por lo 
  3. 3. general quedan en silencio. El arte no es sólo la autoexpresión, sino  también la autocreación.  El lenguaje creativo no verbal utilizado como herramienta  terapéutica es un espacio de construcción común entre pacientes y  terapeutas. Aquí el sentido principal no está en el producto  artístico, sino en lo que se va logrando a lo largo del trabajo en  conjunto con cada paciente. En definitiva no es el objetivo la calidad  de lo producido, sino la expresión de la emoción humana en el  proceso de su producción.  El arte en el devenir terapéutico conjuga psiquismo con  endocrinología, porque no solo es expresión del teatro de la mente,  sino que también pone en juego el cuerpo como campo primordial  donde confluyen y se condicionan todas las experiencias. Deshace el  cuerpo instituido, preexistente, inventando uno nuevo en todas sus  conexiones. Un cuerpo sensible. Un cuerpo que no está ni en el  espacio ni en el tiempo, sino que él es espacio y tiempo.

