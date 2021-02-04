2 de reyes 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
L2 DE REYES 3 – GUERRA CONTRA MOAB La Piedra Moabita (también llamada la Estela de Mesha) fue descubierta en 1868 y contie...
a. Y fue y envió a decir a Josafat rey de Judá: Josafat era un rey temeroso de Dios (1 de Reyes 22:41-43), quien siguió en...
cuya presencia estoy, que si no tuviese respeto al rostro de Josafat rey de Judá, no te mirara a ti, ni te viera. Mas ahor...
iv. Cavar estanques era algo que el pueblo de Dios podía hacer. Dios no les pidió que hicieran algo que no eran capaces de...
rojas como sangre; y dijeron: ¡Esto es sangre de espada! Los reyes se han vuelto uno contra otro, y cada uno ha dado muert...
a. Entonces arrebató a su primogénito que había de reinar en su lugar, y lo sacrificó en holocausto sobre el muro: Esto no...
muchos estanques, Porque así dice el Señor: No veréis viento, ni veréis lluvia, pero este valle se llenará de agua y beber...
lo transformó en un alimento inofensivo y sano. Y en quinto lugar, Eliseo dio de comer a 100 hombres, de la comida de un s...
De vez en cuando Eliseo pasaba por Sunem y se hospedaba en la casa de esta mujer importante y su esposo. Eliseo apreció la...
era demasiado pequeña para alimentar a 100 hombres. Leamos los versículos 43 y 44: "Su sirviente respondió: ¿Cómo podré se...
están destituidos de la gloria de Dios". No importa cuán buenos son. Todos, estimado oyente, son pecadores ante Dios. Ahor...
Salió, pues, Naamán, llevando consigo treinta mil monedas de plata, seis mil monedas de oro y diez mudas de vestidos, 6y t...
2 Reyes 3 (3) El reino malo de Joram en Israel, 3:1-3. Joram, el noveno rey de Israel e hijo de Acab y Jezabel, heredó e (...
3:15, 16 La música era una parte importante en la vida diaria de los judíos. Las bodas y los funerales era guerra se hacía...
para sentirse tranquilo delante de Dios, y como consecuencia inspirar un estado de ánimo conducente a que mano) de Dios le...
 AZUL ROYAL. Este color significa todo aquello relacionado con la autoridad, sacerdoc  AZUL SAFIRO. Significa aquello qu...
2 Reyes 3 1. Joram, hijo de Acab, comenzó a reinar sobre Israel en Samaria el año decimoctavo de Josafat, rey de Ju 2. E h...
21. Al mismo tiempo los moabitas todos a una, oyendo que aquellos reyes habían salido a campaña contra la guerra, y vinier...
indicó que no estaba dispuesto a atenderle en su petición, por el apoyo de su familia a Baal y a sus profet consultar a Je...
cúltico colocado por Acab o la erección de una estela conmemorativa puesta por Acab en honor de Baal Jeroboam, auspiciando...
hebreo era en la profecía. Samuel dijo a Saúl: “Encontrarás un grupo de profetas descendiendo del lugar a y ellos profetiz...
2 Reyes 3 1. Joram, hijo de Acab, comenzó a reinar sobre Israel en Samaria el año decimoctavo de Josafat, rey de Ju 2. E h...
21. Al mismo tiempo los moabitas todos a una, oyendo que aquellos reyes habían salido a campaña contra la guerra, y vinier...
indicó que no estaba dispuesto a atenderle en su petición, por el apoyo de su familia a Baal y a sus profet consultar a Je...
cúltico colocado por Acab o la erección de una estela conmemorativa puesta por Acab en honor de Baal Jeroboam, auspiciando...
hebreo era en la profecía. Samuel dijo a Saúl: “Encontrarás un grupo de profetas descendiendo del lugar a y ellos profetiz...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2 de reyes 3

46 views

Published on

Sobrela guerra contra Moab.

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2 de reyes 3

  1. 1. L2 DE REYES 3 – GUERRA CONTRA MOAB La Piedra Moabita (también llamada la Estela de Mesha) fue descubierta en 1868 y contiene una inscripción Moabita que confirma muchos de los eventos de 2 de Reyes 3 pero le da un giro claramente pro-Moabita. A. Tres reyes se reúnen contra los Moabitas. 1. (1-3) Un resumen del reino de Joram, hijo de Acab. Joram hijo de Acab comenzó a reinar en Samaria sobre Israel el año dieciocho de Josafat rey de Judá; y reinó doce años. E hizo lo malo ante los ojos de Jehová, aunque no como su padre y su madre; porque quitó las estatuas de Baal que su padre había hecho. Pero se entregó a los pecados de Jeroboam hijo de Nabat, que hizo pecar a Israel, y no se apartó de ellos. a. Joram hijo de Acab comenzó a reinar en Samaria sobre Israel: Joram venía de una familia que iba más allá de lo disfuncional. Su padre Acab fue uno de los peores reyes de Israel que tuvo el reino de Israel del norte y Jezabel ciertamente fue la peor reina que tuvo Israel. b. Aunque no como su padre y su madre: Joram fue mejor que su padre y su madre, pero seguía siendo un hombre perverso. Fue el noveno mal rey sobre el reino del norte, el cual nunca tuvo un rey piadoso. i. “Los ‘pecados de Jeroboam’ que perpetuó Joram no estaban relacionados con la adoración a Baal sino con la falsa adoración a Yahvé bajo las imágenes del becerro (de buey) que Jeroboam estableció sobre Dan y Bet-el. Esta fue principalmente una estrategia política más que una religiosa.” (Dilday) ii. “Él parece haber sido, en cuestiones espirituales, uno de esos indecisos, caracteres neutrales, que desconciertan a la mayoría de los observadores, y que nunca parecen saber en qué posición están o a dónde pertenecen. Quitó la estatua de Baal, hecha por su padre Acab, pero nunca se convirtió en un verdadero creyente de Jehová.” (Knapp) iii. Poole creía que Joram quitó la adoración a Baal por malos motivos – ya sea porque se asustaba cuando recordaba el juicio que vino sobre su padre Acab y su hermano Ocozías, o porque quería impresionar a Josafat para que el rey Judío accediera a una alianza. Eliseo no se impresionó cuando Joram quitó a Baal (2 de Reyes 3:13). 2. (4-5) La rebelión de Moab. Entonces Mesa rey de Moab era propietario de ganados, y pagaba al rey de Israel cien mil corderos y cien mil carneros con sus vellones. Pero muerto Acab, el rey de Moab se rebeló contra el rey de Israel. a. Entonces Mesa rey de Moab era propietario de ganados: Los Moabitas vivieron en el lado este del Mar Muerto, y estaban bajo tributo a Israel. Cuando el rey Acab murió, el rey de los Moabitas vio una oportunidad de escapar a los impuestos que el rey de Israel lo había forzado a pagar. 3. (6-8) Israel y Judá se unen para pelear contra Moab. Salió entonces de Samaria el rey Joram, y pasó revista a todo Israel. Y fue y envió a decir a Josafat rey de Judá: El rey de Moab se ha rebelado contra mí: ¿irás tú conmigo a la guerra contra Moab? Y él respondió: Iré, porque yo soy como tú; mi pueblo como tu pueblo, y mis caballos como los tuyos. Y dijo: ¿Por qué camino iremos? Y él respondió: Por el camino del desierto de Edom.
  2. 2. a. Y fue y envió a decir a Josafat rey de Judá: Josafat era un rey temeroso de Dios (1 de Reyes 22:41-43), quien siguió en los rectos pasos de su padre Asa (1 de Reyes 15:9-15). Sin embargo Asa peleó contra Israel (1 de Reyes 15:16) mientras que Josafat hizo las paces con el reino del norte (1 de Reyes 22:44). b. ¿Irás tú conmigo a la guerra contra Moab? Aunque el grandioso Israel había sido separado mucho tiempo atrás por una guerra civil, las dos naciones (Judá e Israel) ahora estaban dispuestas a juntarse para pelear contra este enemigo común. c. Y dijo: ¿Por qué camino iremos? Joram de Israel pidió a Josafat de Judá consejo militar porque Josafat tenía más experiencia en batalla que Jeroboam. El Rey de Judá aconsejó a Joram que atacaran Moab desde el sur, pasando a través del seco desierto de los Edomitas. 4. (9-10) Los ejércitos de Israel, Judá, y Edom quedan varados en el desierto sin agua. Salieron, pues, el rey de Israel, el rey de Judá, y el rey de Edom; y como anduvieron rodeando por el desierto siete días de camino, les faltó agua para el ejército, y para las bestias que los seguían. Entonces el rey de Israel dijo: ¡Ah! que ha llamado Jehová a estos tres reyes para entregarlos en manos de los moabitas. a. Anduvieron rodeando por el desierto siete días de camino: Los ejércitos combinados de Judá, Israel y Edom tuvieron que viajar una distancia considerable para atacar a Moab desde el sur. i. “El versículo 9 menciona al rey de Edom, pero ya se nos había dicho en 1 de Reyes 22:47 que en ese tiempo no había rey en Edom. Así que por ‘rey’ aquí se debe referir al vice-regente asignado por el rey de Judá.” (Dilday) b. ¡Ah! que ha llamado Jehová a estos tres reyes para entregarlos en manos de los moabitas: La conciencia culpable de Joram lo convenció de que esta calamidad era el juicio de Dios. Su propio pecado lo hizo pensar que todo lo que sucedía en su contra era el juicio de Dios. B. Eliseo habla de parte del Señor. 1. (11-12) El recto Josafat busca palabra de Dios en el asunto. Mas Josafat dijo: ¿No hay aquí profeta de Jehová, para que consultemos a Jehová por medio de él? Y uno de los siervos del rey de Israel respondió y dijo: Aquí está Eliseo hijo de Safat, que servía a Elías. Y Josafat dijo: Éste tendrá palabra de Jehová. Y descendieron a él el rey de Israel, y Josafat, y el rey de Edom. a. ¿No hay aquí profeta de Jehová, para que consultemos a Jehová por medio de él? Tanto Joram como Josafat creían que había un elemento espiritual, divino en su crisis actual. Joram creía que Dios debía ser evitado debido a la crisis, mientras que Josafat creía que Dios debía ser consultado debido a la crisis. b. Que servía a Elías: Este es un título maravilloso para cualquier siervo de Dios. Eliseo era el humilde y práctico siervo de Elías. Este era servicio espiritual que lo preparó para el servicio espiritual más adelante. c. Y descendieron a él el rey de Israel, y Josafat, y el rey de Edom: Esta fue humildad alentadora de parte de estos tres reyes. Normalmente los reyes demandaban que los otros fueran a verlos. Estos tres estuvieron dispuestos a ir a ver al profeta. 2. (13-15) Eliseo accede a hablar con los tres reyes. Entonces Eliseo dijo al rey de Israel: ¿Qué tengo yo contigo? Ve a los profetas de tu padre, y a los profetas de tu madre. Y el rey de Israel le respondió: No; porque Jehová ha reunido a estos tres reyes para entregarlos en manos de los moabitas. Y Eliseo dijo: Vive Jehová de los ejércitos, en
  3. 3. cuya presencia estoy, que si no tuviese respeto al rostro de Josafat rey de Judá, no te mirara a ti, ni te viera. Mas ahora traedme un tañedor. Y mientras el tañedor tocaba, la mano de Jehová vino sobre Eliseo a. Ve a los profetas de tu padre, y a los profetas de tu madre: El llamado de Eliseo era a continuar con el ministerio de Elías, y aquí él imitó su franqueza hacia la gente poderosa. La franqueza de Eliseo golpeó la conciencia del rey de Israel. i.¿Qué tengo yo contigo? “El modismo Hebreo. . . es comúnmente empleado para expresar negación enfática (cf. 2 de Samuel 16:10) o diferencias de opinión entre las personas involucradas (cf. Juan 2:4).” (Patterson y Austel) b. Si no tuviese respeto al rostro de Josafat rey de Judá, no te mirara a ti, ni te viera: No era que Eliseo estuviera en contra de todos los reyes o personas poderosas. Estuvo dispuesto a hablar con estos tres reyes por el bien de Josafat, el temeroso de Dios rey de Judá. c. Y mientras el tañedor tocaba, la mano de Jehová vino sobre Eliseo: Cuando Eliseo quiso volverse más sensible a la dirección y al hablar del Espíritu Santo, pidió el servicio de un tañedor. Esto demuestra el gran poder espiritual que hay en la música. i. “Esto requiere, que su mente, que había sido perturbada y exacerbada con enojo santo al ver al perverso rey Joram, pudiera tranquilizarse, alegrarse, unirse dentro de sí, y que pudiera emocionarse en una muy ferviente oración a Dios, y alabarle gozosamente; ,para de esta forma estar preparado para recibir anuncio profético.” (Poole) ii. “La manera de ser llenos del Espíritu es edificarnos con Salmos, himnos, y canciones espirituales.” (Trapp) iii. “Este músico anónimo fue dotado con talentos dados por Dios y los usó para el bien de otros. Seguramente nunca se le ocurrió que con su música ayudaría a ganar una victoria militar y a tener un dramático efecto en la historia. Pero cuando compartió su habilidad dada por Dios, el poder de Dios vino sobre el profeta.” (Dilday) 3. (16-19) El mensaje de Dios. Quien dijo: Así ha dicho Jehová: Haced en este valle muchos estanques. Porque Jehová ha dicho así: No veréis viento, ni veréis lluvia; pero este valle será lleno de agua, y beberéis vosotros, y vuestras bestias y vuestros ganados. Y esto es cosa ligera en los ojos de Jehová; entregará también a los moabitas en vuestras manos. Y destruiréis toda ciudad fortificada y toda villa hermosa, y talaréis todo buen árbol, cegaréis todas las fuentes de aguas, y destruiréis con piedras toda tierra fértil. a. No veréis viento, ni veréis lluvia; pero este valle será lleno de agua: Esta fue una promesa extraña de Dios. Agua sería provista, pero sin ninguna lluvia o tormenta aparentes. b. Haced en este valle muchos estanques: Dios prometió enviar agua al valle, pero tenían que cavar los estanques para atrapar lo que Dios proveería. Tenían que cavar los estanques antes de que el agua fuera evidente, para poder beneficiarse de ella cuando llegara. i. “El seco cauce del río debía tener trincheras (Hebreo ‘trincheras trincheras’) cavadas para retener la inundación repentina.” (Wiseman) ii. Cuando los reyes regresaron de su visita a Eliseo y le dijeron a sus comandantes que pusieran a hombres a cavarlos estanques, debió haber sido difícil de escuchar. Hombres sedientos, casi muertos en medio del desierto no esperan con ansias el trabajo duro de cavar estanques en el suelo seco. Sin embargo esta obra era esencial. iii. Esto demuestra el principio de que Dios quiere que nos preparemos para la bendición que quiere traer. Escuchándolo, debemos anticiparnos a su obrar y estar listos para ella.
  4. 4. iv. Cavar estanques era algo que el pueblo de Dios podía hacer. Dios no les pidió que hicieran algo que no eran capaces de hacer. Cuando Dios quiere que nos preparemos para la bendición que traerá, nos da cosas que realmente podemos hacer. v. “Si esperamos obtener la bendición del Espíritu Santo, debemos prepararnos para su recibimiento. ‘Llenen este valle de estanques’ es una orden que me ha sido dada esta mañana para los miembros de esta iglesia; alistémonos para el poder del Espíritu Santo; estén preparados para recibir eso que está a punto de dar; cada hombre en su lugar y cada mujer en su ámbito, llenen esta iglesia de estanques para la recepción de las inundaciones de agua divinas.” (Spurgeon) vi. “Pero la mayoría de las personas dicen, ‘Bueno, claro que ustedes saben, que si Dios envía bendición, entonces debemos extendernos.’ Si, ese es el camino de la incredulidad, y el camino de la maldición. Pero el camino de la fe y el de la bendición es este: Dios lo ha prometido- nosotros nos prepararemos para ello; Dios se ha comprometido a bendecir, ahora nosotros estemos preparados para recibir la bendición. No actúen solamente con la fuerza de lo que tienen, sino con la expectativa de aquello que han pedido.” (Spurgeon) c. Y esto es cosa ligera en los ojos de Jehová: Los reyes vinieron a Eliseo a consultar sobre el agua. Dios quería darles mucho más que su necesidad inmediata. Dios quería darles victoria total sobre sus enemigos. C. La derrota de Moab. 1. (20) Dios suple su necesidad de provisión cuando un agua misteriosa fluye a través del campo. Aconteció, pues, que por la mañana, cuando se ofrece el sacrificio, he aquí vinieron aguas por el camino de Edom, y la tierra se llenó de aguas. a. He aquí vinieron aguas por el camino de Edom: Parece que Dios envió una intensa lluvia sobre las montañas cercanas, y esto provocó una inundación repentina en el desierto de Edom. b. La tierra se llenó de aguas: El agua estuvo disponible solo porque fueron obedientes en cavar los estanques. Los estanques recolectaron el agua de la inundación. i. Si Israel y Judá hubieran desobedecido la palabra de Dios y hubieran fallado en construir los estanques, entonces la bendición de Dios les hubiera pasado de largo. Dios les dijo que se alistaran y prepararan para recibir y alcanzar su bendición. Dios a menudo nos mueve a hacer cosas que pueden tener o no mucho sentido en el momento, pero son cosas que nos prepararán para lo que él hará en el futuro. ii. La medida del agua disponible para estos sedientos hombres estuvo directamente conectada con cuán fieles estuvieron a cavar los estanques. Mientras más y más grandes los estanques, más agua les fue provista. Aunque fue un trabajo duro y desagradable, mientras más hicieron más bendición recibieron. iii. Los estanques no fueron la bendición, y no fueron la victoria, aunque fueron partes esenciales tanto de la bendición como de la victoria. Cuando Dios quiere que hagamos algo para prepararnos para la bendición, no debemos confundir la preparación con la bendición. Sin la milagrosa bendición de Dios, los estanques no significaban nada. 2. (21-25) Los Moabitas atacan el campamento de los tres reyes. Cuanto todos los de Moab oyeron que los reyes subían a pelear contra ellos, se juntaron desde los que apenas podían ceñir armadura en adelante, y se pusieron en la frontera. Cuando se levantaron por la mañana, y brilló el sol sobre las aguas, vieron los de Moab desde lejos las aguas
  5. 5. rojas como sangre; y dijeron: ¡Esto es sangre de espada! Los reyes se han vuelto uno contra otro, y cada uno ha dado muerte a su compañero. Ahora, pues, ¡Moab, al botín! Pero cuando llegaron al campamento de Israel, se levantaron los israelitas y atacaron a los de Moab, los cuales huyeron de delante de ellos; pero los persiguieron matando a los de Moab. Y asolaron las ciudades, y en todas las tierras fértiles echó cada uno su piedra, y las llenaron; cegaron también todas las fuentes de las aguas, y derribaron todos los buenos árboles; hasta que en Kir-hareset solamente dejaron piedras, porque los honderos la rodearon y la destruyeron. a. Vieron los de Moab desde lejos las aguas rojas como sangre: Los estanques atraparon el agua que salvó a los ejércitos de estos tres reyes de la deshidratación. También fueron los medios de la confusión y la derrota de los enemigos del pueblo de Dios. Cuando vieron al sol brillando sobre el agua recolectada en los estanques, pensaron que era sangre, de los tres reyes que peleaban unos contra otros. b. Pero cuando llegaron al campamento de Israel, se levantaron los israelitas y atacaron a los de Moab, los cuales huyeron de delante de ellos: Dios usó los estanques de una manera totalmente inesperada para suplir una necesidad y derrotar al enemigo. i. El relato completo de la provisión de Dios en el desierto da muchos principios que aplican al liderazgo Cristiano. · Al igual que cavar estanques, el liderazgo es trabajo duro. · Al igual que cavar estanques, el liderazgo es llevado a cabo con fe en el futuro. · Al igual que cavar estanques, el liderazgo es bendecido más allá de las expectativas razonables. · Al igual que cavar estanques, el liderazgo debe utilizar la delegación. · Al igual que cavar estanques, el liderazgo no sirve de nada sin un milagro. · Al igual que cavar estanques, el trabajo de liderazgo a menudo se siente como un trabajo sin recompensa. · Al igual que cavar estanques, el trabajo del liderazgo viene de la revelación de Dios. · Al igual que cavar estanques, el trabajo del liderazgo será criticado y cuestionado. · Al igual que cavar estanques, el liderazgo significa no aceptar el estado actual de sequedad. · Al igual que cavar estanques, el trabajo de liderazgo a menudo parece poco impresionante o poco espectacular. · Al igual que cavar estanques, el trabajo de liderazgo es intencionadamente usado y confiado por Dios. c. Y derribaron todos los buenos árboles: “Pero seguramentelos árboles frutales no son tomados en cuenta aquí; porque ciertamente esto iba en contra de la ley de Dios, Deuteronomio 20:19-20.” (Clarke) 3. (26-27) La desesperada movida del rey de Moab. Y cuando el rey de Moab vio que era vencido en la batalla, tomó consigo setecientos hombres que manejaban espada, para atacar al rey de Edom; mas no pudieron. Entonces arrebató a su primogénito que había de reinar en su lugar, y lo sacrificó en holocausto sobre el muro. Y hubo grande enojo contra Israel; y se apartaron de él, y se volvieron a su tierra.
  6. 6. a. Entonces arrebató a su primogénito que había de reinar en su lugar, y lo sacrificó en holocausto sobre el muro: Esto nos muestra lo desesperado que estaba el rey de Moab después de su derrota en el campo de batalla. Hizo esto para honrar a sus dioses paganos y para mostrar a su propio pueblo su determinación para evitar la derrota. b. Y se apartaron de él, y se volvieron a su tierra: La determinación radical del Rey de Moab convenció a los reyes de Israel, Judá y Edom de que no podrían derrotar por completo a Moab. Se fueron contentos con su victoria casi-completa. i. “Enfermos por el demente espectáculo del sacrificio humano sin sentido, los aliados levantaron el sitio y regresaron a sus casas.” (Patterson y Austel) ©2020 The Enduring Word Comentario bíblico en español de David Guzik – ewm@enduringword.com Estudio bíblico de 2 Reyes 3:15-5:7 Escuchar Descargar audio Programación diaria 2 Reyes 3:15-5:7 Continuamos estudiando hoy, el capítulo 3 de este Segundo Libro de Reyes. Y en nuestro programa anterior, vimos cómo Joram, Josafat y Edom, estos tres reyes, estaban dirigiéndose a atacar a Mesa, rey de los moabitas y se habían quedado sin agua en el desierto. Joram entonces fue consciente de que Dios tenía que ver con el desastre que estaban enfrentando. Entonces Josafat reclamo la presencia de un profeta para que les informara sobre la voluntad de Dios. Parece como si Joram no supiera que Eliseo estaba cerca. Sin embargo, con toda seguridad, Eliseo era muy conocido por su fama. Tanto que uno de los siervos del rey de Israel, sabía que él se encontraba cerca. Eliseo vino entonces, pero si no hubiera sido por la presencia del rey Josafat, rey de Judá, Eliseo no habría respondido a la solicitud del rey Joram. Continuaremos hoy leyendo los versículos 15 y 16, de este capítulo 3, en un párrafo que podríamos titular El agua y la victoria "Pero ahora traedme un músico. Mientras el músico tocaba, la mano del Señor se posó sobre Eliseo, quien dijo: Así ha dicho el Señor: Haced en este valle
  7. 7. muchos estanques, Porque así dice el Señor: No veréis viento, ni veréis lluvia, pero este valle se llenará de agua y beberéis vosotros, vuestras bestias y vuestros ganados. Y como esto es poca cosa a los ojos de Jehová, él entregará también a los moabitas en vuestras manos. Destruiréis toda ciudad fortificada y toda villa hermosa, talaréis todo buen árbol, cegaréis todas las fuentes de aguas y destruiréis con piedras toda tierra fértil. Aconteció, pues, que a la mañana, cuando se ofrece el sacrificio, de la parte de Edom vinieron las aguas y la tierra se inundó." Los estanques permitirían almacenar el agua que vendría. Por su parte, el ejército moabita se preparó para defender a su país de Israel y, a la distancia, observaron a su enemigo. Leamos los versículos 22 y 23: "Cuando se levantaron por la mañana y brilló el sol sobre las aguas, vieron los de Moab desde lejos las aguas rojas como sangre y dijeron: ¡Esto es sangre derramada a espada! Los reyes se han vuelto uno contra otro y cada uno ha dado muerte a su compañero. Conque ¡al botín, Moab!" Pensando que los reyes aliados se habían enfrentado entre sí y que los ejércitos se habían destruido entre ellos, olvidando toda táctica militar se lanzaron a recoger el botín que cada uno pudiera conseguir. Este desorden le dio a Israel una destacada ventaja. Continuemos leyendo los versículos 26 y 27: "Cuando el rey de Moab vio que lo vencían en la batalla, tomó consigo setecientos hombres que manejaban espada para atacar al rey de Edom; pero no pudieron hacerlo. Entonces tomó a su primogénito, que había de reinar en su lugar, y lo sacrificó en holocausto sobre el muro. Esto provocó tan gran enojo contra Israel, que se alejaron de allí y regresaron a su tierra." Los moabitas practicaban ampliamente los sacrificios humanos. Sin duda ofrecieron el sacrificio a su dios Camós, esperando que al ofrecer a su príncipe heredero, Camós les salvaría del enemigo. Sin embargo, ésta fue para Israel una señal de victoria, y una gran impresión general del poder y misericordia del Señor Dios de Israel. Y así concluye nuestro estudio de este capítulo 3 del Segundo Libro de Reyes. Y entramos ahora, a 2 Reyes 4 En este capítulo 4, tenemos 5 milagros realizados por Eliseo. Aunque hay una similitud entre los milagros de Eliseo y Elías, los milagros hechos por Eliseo, fueron más amplios. En primer lugar, la viuda de uno de los profetas se hallaba en circunstancias deplorables; sus dos hijos estaban ya por ser vendidos a la esclavitud. Eliseo intervino entonces y le multiplicó el aceite. En segundo lugar, una mujer principal de Sunem, hospedó a Eliseo y él le prometió que ella tendría un hijo. En tercer lugar, cuando el niño ya había crecido, murió y Eliseo lo levantó de los muertos, empleando el mismo método que Elías. En cuarto lugar, los hijos de los profetas, comenzaron a comer un potaje venenoso, pero Eliseo
  8. 8. lo transformó en un alimento inofensivo y sano. Y en quinto lugar, Eliseo dio de comer a 100 hombres, de la comida de un solo hombre. Comencemos, pues, leyendo el primer versículo de este capítulo 4 del Segundo Libro de Reyes: "Una de las mujeres de los hijos de los profetas clamó a Eliseo diciendo: Tu siervo, mi marido, ha muerto, y tú sabes que tu siervo era temeroso del Señor. Pero el acreedor ha venido para llevarse a dos hijos míos como siervos." La viuda de uno de los profetas se encontraba en circunstancias deplorables. Eliseo aparentemente había conocido a su marido. Ella le recordó que su marido había sido un fiel creyente. Al morir, dejó una deuda sin pagar, que el acreedor había venido a cobrar. Si el deudor no tenía una propiedad personal como garantía, su propia persona o las de los que dependían de él, servirían como garantía. En consecuencia, el acreedor podía legalmente tomar a los hijos de la viuda como pago y hacerlos sus esclavos. Leamos también el versículo 2: "Eliseo le dijo: ¿Qué puedo yo hacer por ti? Dime qué tienes en tu casa. Ella respondió: Tu sierva no tiene ninguna cosa en la casa, sino una vasija de aceite." Eliseo reconoció su responsabilidad de ayudar a esta pequeña familia. La ley de Moisés enfatizaba el cuidado de las viudas y los huérfanos. Continuemos leyendo los versículos 3 al 5: "Él le dijo: Ve y pídeles vasijas prestadas a todos tus vecinos, vasijas vacías, todas las que puedas conseguir. Luego entra y enciérrate junto a tus hijos. Ve llenando todas las vasijas y poniendo aparte las que estén llenas. Se fue la mujer y se encerró con sus hijos. Ellos le traían las vasijas y ella echaba del aceite." La provisión de Dios llenó exactamente la capacidad de las vasijas que tenía y su necesidad. Tuvieron allí una especie de fuente de aceite. Y añaden los versículos 6 y 7: "Cuando las vasijas estuvieron llenas, dijo a uno de sus hijos: Tráeme otras vasijas. No hay más vasijas?respondió él. Entonces cesó el aceite. Ella fue a contárselo al hombre de Dios, el cual dijo: Ve, vende el aceite y paga a tus acreedores; tú y tus hijos vivid de lo que quede." Éste fue quizás un milagro más grande que el que Elías había realizado en la casa de la viuda de Sarepta. Leamos a continuación los versículos 9 y 10, que nos relatan otro milagro, titulado Un hijo para una gran mujer en Sunem "Entonces la mujer dijo a su marido: Mira, yo sé que éste que siempre pasa por nuestra casa es un santo hombre de Dios. Te ruego que hagamos un pequeño aposento de paredes, pongamos allí una cama, una mesa, una silla y un candelabro, para que cuando él venga a visitarnos, se quede en él."
  9. 9. De vez en cuando Eliseo pasaba por Sunem y se hospedaba en la casa de esta mujer importante y su esposo. Eliseo apreció la generosidad de este hogar, que estaba siempre abierto para él. Y un día, mientras descansaba, resolvió recompensar de alguna manera a esta mujer tan considerada por su amabilidad, y entonces llamó a su criado. Veamos lo que hablaron en los versículos 14 al 17: "¿Qué, pues, haremos por ella? dijo él. Y Giezi respondió: Ella no tiene hijos y su marido es viejo. Llámala, dijo Eliseo. Él la llamó y ella se paró en la puerta. Entonces Eliseo le dijo: El año que viene, por este tiempo, sostendrás un hijo en tus brazos. Ella dijo: No, señor mío, varón de Dios, no te burles de tu sierva. Al año siguiente, la mujer concibió y dio a luz un hijo, en el tiempo que Eliseo le había dicho." Sin embargo, al pasar el tiempo, el niño enfermó y murió, pero La vida le fue restaurada al hijo de la sunamita Lo cual podrá usted comprobar al leer los versículos 18 al 37. Eliseo le restauró utilizando el mismo método que Elías había usado (1 Reyes 17). Es decir, que el contacto personal con el niño muerto le trajo la vida. El gran principio, que se relacionan con otros pasajes de la Biblia, es que nosotros estábamos muertos en nuestras maldades y pecados, pero el contacto personal con el Señor Jesucristo nos trajo la vida. En el tenemos la vida eterna, porque El es la vida. Pasamos ahora a otro milagro, aquel relacionado con La comida envenenada El cuarto milagro de este capítulo (relatado entre los versículos 38 al 41) se refiere a la comida de los hijos de los profetas que eran realmente, estudiantes de teología. Durante una época de hambre, uno de ellos salió a recoger algunos vegetales y trajo algunos frutos. Entonces prepararon un guiso. Veamos lo que sucedió leyendo los versículos 40 y 41: "Después sirvió para que comieran los hombres. Pero sucedió que al comer ellos de aquel guisado, empezaron a gritar: ¡Hombre de Dios, hay muerte en esa olla! Y no se lo pudieron comer. Entonces Eliseo dijo: Traed harina. La esparció en la olla y dijo: Da de comer a la gente. Y no había ya ningún mal en la olla." Y así vemos como el milagro de Eliseo consistió en sanear la comida. Finalmente, los versículos 42 al 44 nos presentan el milagro en que Cien hombres fueron alimentados de forma sobrenatural Un hombre, fiel seguidor de la Ley de Moisés, trajo los primeros frutos de la cosecha a los hijos de los profetas, ya que Jeroboam había expulsado a los sacerdotes levitas fuera del país. El problema consistía en que aquella provisión
  10. 10. era demasiado pequeña para alimentar a 100 hombres. Leamos los versículos 43 y 44: "Su sirviente respondió: ¿Cómo podré servir esto a cien hombres? Pero Eliseo insistió: Da a la gente para que coma, porque así ha dicho el Señor: Comerán y sobrará. Entonces el criado les sirvió, ellos comieron y les sobró, conforme a la palabra del Señor." Este milagro nos recuerda las veces en que el Señor alimentó a multitudes de 4.000 y de 5.000 personas con unos pocos panes y peces. Y así llegamos al final de este capítulo 4 del segundo libro de los Reyes. Pasemos a 2 Reyes 5:1-7 Este es uno de los capítulos más interesantes en la vida del profeta Eliseo. Nos revela que este profeta era probablemente tan duro y decidido como Elías, y tenía un buen sentido del humor. Uno no puede menos que sonreír al leer este episodio, aunque trata sobre un hombre en una situación muy desesperada. Leamos el versículo 1, que inicia el relato de La curación de Naamán "Naamán, general del ejército del rey de Siria, era un hombre que gozaba de gran prestigio delante de su señor, quien lo tenía en alta estima, pues por medio de él había dado el Señor salvación a Siria. Era este un hombre valeroso en extremo, pero leproso." Aquí se nos ofrece un esbozo conciso de Naamán, general del ejército de Siria. Aunque pagano en sus creencias, era un hombre importante y honorable. Por medio de él, el Señor había dado liberación a Siria, lo cual ya era un hecho extraordinario. Podemos decir que el Señor usó a este hombre. Ahora, usted encontrará que el Señor también utiliza a los hombres que no son cristianos. Esto podría parecer un poco extraño, pero, uno no tiene que leer mucho de la Palabra de Dios para darse cuenta que Dios usó a hombres como Faraón, Nabucodonosor, Ciro y Alejandro Magno. Y usó a Naamán en esta ocasión. También se nos dice que Naamán era un hombre muy valiente. Todas estas cosas tienen su valor en la Corte Suprema del cielo. Dios no menosprecia estas características. Lo cierto fue que este pagano fue usado por Dios para liberar a un pueblo. Pero, además de todas estas facetas positivas tenemos que añadir la negativa, y es que era leproso. Hay muchas personas en el mundo hoy, de quienes se puede decir muchas cosas buenas, aunque no sean cristianas. Se puede decir que grandes hombres y mujeres han hecho cosas buenas, positivas, aunque no son cristianos. Pero también debe añadirse que son pecadores. Como dice el apóstol Pablo en su carta a los Romanos, capítulo 3, versículo 23: "por cuanto todos pecaron, y
  11. 11. están destituidos de la gloria de Dios". No importa cuán buenos son. Todos, estimado oyente, son pecadores ante Dios. Ahora, los leprosos no estaban excluidos de la sociedad en las naciones paganas. Es interesante recordar que Dios dio a Israel una ley en cuanto a la segregación de los leprosos, que impidió la propagación de la enfermedad. Hoy, para evitar el contagio, se acostumbra a colocar a los leprosos en hospitales y colonias, para aislarlos de la sociedad. Dios registró estas instrucciones en Su Libro siglos antes de que cualquier nación pagana pensara que ello era necesario. Y hay que considerar este detalle, estimado oyente. Y no es sino hasta llegar a lo que nosotros llamaríamos tiempos civilizados, que los seres humanos decidieron aislar a los leprosos del resto de la sociedad. La lepra en las Escrituras, es una figura del pecado. Era incurable mediante los medios humanos. Sólo Dios puede curar el pecado y salvar a un pecador. Naamán, pues, un hombre que tenía buenas cualidades era, sin embargo, un pecador. Trató de encubrir su lepra, pero no la pudo curar. Y así también, muchos hoy intentan encubrir en vano sus pecados. Lo que necesitan es ser espiritualmente limpiados y sólo Cristo puede hacer eso. Avancemos ahora, leyendo el versículo 2 de este capítulo 5: "De Siria habían salido bandas armadas que se llevaron cautiva de la tierra de Israel a una muchacha, la cual se quedó al servicio de la mujer de Naamán." Ahora, ésta fue uno de esos personajes desconocidos y sin nombre en la Biblia. Era sierva, una joven hebrea, y una gran persona. Para nosotros, ella fue tan grande como la reina Esther, como Rut la moabita, como Betsabé o como Sara, Rebeca y Raquel. Dice aquí que estaba al servicio de la mujer de Naamás. Y el versículo 3 dice: "Ésta dijo a su señora: Si rogara mi señor al profeta que está en Samaria, él lo sanaría de su lepra." Esta muchacha hebrea no estaba en ninguna posición para dar órdenes, pero un buen día dio un suspiro y dijo: "¡Ojalá mi Señor fuera a ver al profeta en Samaria! Él sí lo sanaría de su lepra". Y esto demuestra que Eliseo tenía mucha fama. Pues, bien, alguien oyó lo que esta muchacha dijo y la noticia llegó hasta el rey de Siria. Y leemos en el versículo 4: "Naamán fue y se lo relató a su señor diciendo: Esto y esto ha dicho una muchacha que es de la tierra de Israel." El rey de Siria estaba encantado de oír que se podía hacer algo por este hombre tan valioso e inmediatamente le envió al rey de Israel con una carta de presentación y un valioso regalo. Continuemos leyendo los versículos 5 al 7: "Y el rey de Siria le respondió: Está bien, ve y yo enviaré una carta al rey de Israel."
  12. 12. Salió, pues, Naamán, llevando consigo treinta mil monedas de plata, seis mil monedas de oro y diez mudas de vestidos, 6y también le llevó al rey de Israel una carta que decía: Cuando recibas esta carta, sabrás por ella que yo te envío a mi siervo Naamán para que lo sanes de su lepra. "Luego que el rey de Israel leyó la carta, rasgó sus vestidos y dijo: ¿Acaso soy yo Dios, que da vida y la quita, para que este me envíe a un hombre a que lo sane de su lepra? Considerad ahora y ved cómo busca ocasión contra mí." Esta carta del rey de Siria pidiendo que el capitán de su ejército fuera sanado de la lepra molestó y preocupó al rey de Israel. Y entonces exclamó: "¡Yo no soy Dios. No puedo sanarlo!" Es que el mensaje había sido dirigido a la persona equivocada. El rey de Israel no sabía qué hacer con ese mensaje, que tendría que haber sido enviado a Eliseo. Porque Eliseo estaba en contacto con el Gran Médico divino. Así que el rey de Israel llegó a la conclusión de que el rey de Siria estaba intentando provocarle para pelearse con él. De otra manera, ¿por qué habría enviado a un capitán de su ejército con este pedido imposible? Y tenía toda la razón. Se trataba de un pedido imposible. ¿Quién sería capaz de borrar de la piel de aquel hombre las marcas indelebles de la lepra? Y, de la misma manera nos preguntamos hoy, ¿quién podrá borrar del alma humana esas manchas del pecado, la maldad, la depravación? Se trata de manchas que se pueden ocultar momentáneamente, se pueden maquillar, pero no se pueden borrar. De una forma u otra afloran a la superficie y se hacen tristemente visibles. Por ello, desde la remota antigüedad nos llega la categórica afirmación del patriarca Job en 14:4: "¿Quién hará limpio lo impuro? ¡Nadie!" Pero la reflexión entre lo imposible y lo posible, nos recuerda un incidente de la vida de Jesús, registrado en Lucas 18, en el que algunas personas estaban reflexionando sobre las dificultades para entrar en el reino de Dios. Finalmente, y en un tono escéptico se preguntaron: "¿Quién, pues, podrá ser salvo?" Entonces Jesús les respondió: "Lo que es imposible para los hombres, es posible para Dios". Sí, estimado oyente, y si usted por la fe acepta al Señor Jesucristo como su Salvador, comprobará en sí mismo la verdad de aquella declaración de la primera carta del apóstol Juan 1:7: "la sangre de Jesucristo, el Hijo de Dios, nos limpia de todo pecado."
  13. 13. 2 Reyes 3 (3) El reino malo de Joram en Israel, 3:1-3. Joram, el noveno rey de Israel e hijo de Acab y Jezabel, heredó e (1:1-18), quien era su hermano de padre y madre. Desobedeció a Dios durante su reinado de 12 años, pero porque quitó uno de los ídolos construidos por Acab y años más tarde Jehú quitó el otro (1Ki 10:26-27). Pi colocado por Acab o la erección de una estela conmemorativa puesta por Acab en honor de Baal. No obsta auspiciando la adoración en la capilla de Betel (y Dan) donde estaba el becerro de oro. De modo que sie motivaciones políticas. ¿Fue esa la razón para su derrocamiento por medio de Moab? La continuación de que durante esos años el predominio de su madre Jezabel ejercía influencia contra Jehová y en favor de poder en Moab,1Ki 3:4-27. Al morir Acab, Mesa, el rey de Moab y vasallo de Israel, como claramente demues lugar a duda que dicha piedra necesariamente se refiere a la guerra de este capítulo), rehusó seguir pagand intenciones claras de rebelarse contra Israel, país que lo había dominado como territorio desde los tiemp conquista por Omri (2 Crón. 20) unos 40 años antes. La pérdida ecónomica fue algo serio para Israel. Contr gran seriedad, primero inspecionando todo su ejército y segundo haciendo contacto con su aliado Josafat, en la guerra para someter de nuevo a Moab. Se determinó que la ruta de ataque no sería la más directa, lo pasar por el territorio de los amonitas. Probablemente en parte esta decisión se debió a las fortificaciones d la ruta más larga y difícil al sur del mar Muerto a través de Edom. Esto a la vez les permitiría incrementar su Después de siete días de viaje se les acabó el agua. Probablemente el desvío forzoso los atrasó más de lo Jehová por el dilema, Josafat quería consultar a uno de sus profetas (ver 1 Rey. 22), ya que en el pasad necesidad (comp. el caso de Moisés en Exo 17:1-4). La fe de Joram y Josafat era muy diferente. Joram no d voluntad hacia ellos. Josafat tenía fe en un Dios que revelaba sus propósitos cuando se le preguntaba y qu de Joram le informó de la presencia de Eliseo, el cual se identificó como el ayudante o siervo de Elías. La de de Elías (v. 11), y el acto en sí fue un gesto de deferencia, respeto y servicio debido a la costumbre de lavar los dos reyes de los reinos divididos fueron a ver al profeta; el rey de Edom, que en realidad probablemente acompañó. Por primera vez Eliseo se envuelve en asuntos políticos jugando un papel crítico como media narración bíblica de un profeta junto con los soldados en un campamento militar. Al principio Eliseo se dirig respondió a su madre en Caná de Galilea (Juan 2). Así, con desprecio y con palabras cortantes, el varón de en su petición, por el apoyo de su familia a Baal y a sus profetas. No obstante, Joram insistió en que había quien había preparado una trampa para destruir a los tres reyes; por eso tendría que ser él quien les resolv sería impotente contra el poder de Jehová y que el Señor es un Dios que solo sirve para castigar? Solo por l de Dios una solución al dilema. Obviamente, para el profeta el joven rebelde ya se encontraba fuera de la probablemente era monótona y rítmica, hizo contacto con Dios (comp. 1Sa 10:1-16 y 16:14-23). Aunque algu evidencia de que los profetas solían inducir un estado estático, es posible que debido a las circunstancia para sentirse tranquilo delante de Dios, y como consecuencia inspirar un estado de ánimo conducente a que mano) de Dios le sobrevino, pronunció la palabra profética con sus dos promesas: primera, los aliados tend tempestad alguna, pero tendrían que hacer muchos estanques; segunda, su misión militar en Moab tendría palabra profética se cumplió la siguiente mañana. Con una superabundancia de agua dondequiera (evid causadas por una lluvia torrencial en los montes distantes), se llenaron los estanques y debido a los rayo rojo, los moabitas se convencieron de que los tres aliados que en otros tiempos eran enemigos, se habían hora del flujo del agua fue al momento del amanecer, el momento de la oblación de la manaña y también de (Edom) probablemente se relacionaba con el color de la piedra caliza. Los moabitas atacaron el campamen por ende sufrieron la derrota. Los aliados siguieron una política de arrasarlo todo en violación a las normas manos moabitas la ciudad capital de Quirjaréset, que se encontraba sitiada por fuerzas superiores a las s contra Edom, el aliado menos convencido, sin lograr una victoria. Como último recurso, el desalentado Mes a la vista de todos, incluso de la tropa de los tres aliados (compare la acción de Acaz un siglo más tarde,De retirada de los ejércitos de Israel, Judá y Edom de la lucha contra Moab. Algunos teólogos sugieren que h indignación y consternación personales de Israel. Perdieron, pues, ánimo y valentía por los horrores prolon sitio. Otros lo ven como la causa para estimular a los moabitas a desatar un ataque con fuerzas renovadas. atribuir la ira a Quemós que hizo que los israelitas abandonaran el país con pánico, porque, según la creenc de Moab. Pero la palabra para enojo o ira en heb. -quetsef7110-(Num 18:5; Deu 29:27; Jos 9:20; Jos 22:20) no los malhechores. La situación se parece a lo ocurrido en la protección divina de Samaria (Jos 7:6-7) y Jeru Dios como el soberano de la historia; está claro que Jehová controla los eventos tanto adentro como af operación militar, alentada por el profeta de Dios, pero fracasada, el juicio final de Dios sobre la apostasía d
  14. 14. 3:15, 16 La música era una parte importante en la vida diaria de los judíos. Las bodas y los funerales era guerra se hacían tocar instrumentos para llamar a la batalla. La Biblia menciona que la música además del u para apartar espíritus malos (1Sa 16:23). El rey Darío, después de que Daniel fuese encerrado en el foso de para calmar su angustia (Dan 6:18). Otro uso frecuente de la música en el pueblo hebreo era en la profecí profetas descendiendo del lugar alto, precedidos de liras, panderos, flautas y arpas; y ellos profetizando” (1 dice que ante el pedido de la profecía de los tres reyes, mandó que le trajeran un músico, y cuando el mú Eliseo y profetizó (2Ki 3:15-16). Los profetas revestían sus enseñanzas con imágenes y utilizaban los género (Isa 2:3) e himnos (Isa 40:10-17; Isa 43:16-28; Isa 44:23). Los sacrificios humanos en el pueblo azteca 3:27; 1 del pueblo azteca a la civilización mundial fue su calendario. Los aztecas tenían dos calendarios, uno relig primer año los calendarios no estaban sincronizados, tardaban 52 años en volver a coincidir en sus respec que al final de cualquier ciclo de 52 años era posible que el mundo llegara a su fin o que los dioses le conce su destino celebraban la ceremonia del fuego. En la última noche del año número 52, los sacerdotes azte México. Allí vigilaban la marcha de los astros para ver si la constelación llamada “Las cabritas” llegaría a terminaría por lo menos en otros 52 años más. Cinco días antes se había apagado todo fuego en todo el im cinco noches reinaba la oscuridad. Pero estaban listos para encender el fuego otra vez. Al observar que “La sacerdotes sujetaban a una víctima humana sobre el altar. Con un cuchillo de piedra volcánica le sacaban dos palos secos hasta producir una hoguera en el pecho de la víctima sacrificada. Al encenderse la hogue con un pedazo de ocote en la mano. Encendían sus ocotes en el fuego sagrado que ardía en el pecho de la para encender de nuevo el fuego en los templos y en los hog (3) El reino malo de Joram en Israel, 3:1-3. Joram, el noveno rey de Israel e hijo de Acab y Jezabel, heredó e (1:1-18), quien era su hermano de padre y madre. Desobedeció a Dios durante su reinado de 12 años, pero porque quitó uno de los ídolos construidos por Acab y años más tarde Jehú quitó el otro (1Ki 10:26-27). Pi colocado por Acab o la erección de una estela conmemorativa puesta por Acab en honor de Baal. No obsta auspiciando la adoración en la capilla de Betel (y Dan) donde estaba el becerro de oro. De modo que sie motivaciones políticas. ¿Fue esa la razón para su derrocamiento por medio de Moab? La continuación de que durante esos años el predominio de su madre Jezabel ejercía influencia contra Jehová y en favor de poder en Moab,1Ki 3:4-27. Al morir Acab, Mesa, el rey de Moab y vasallo de Israel, como claramente demues lugar a duda que dicha piedra necesariamente se refiere a la guerra de este capítulo), rehusó seguir pagand intenciones claras de rebelarse contra Israel, país que lo había dominado como territorio desde los tiemp conquista por Omri (2 Crón. 20) unos 40 años antes. La pérdida ecónomica fue algo serio para Israel. Contr gran seriedad, primero inspecionando todo su ejército y segundo haciendo contacto con su aliado Josafat, en la guerra para someter de nuevo a Moab. Se determinó que la ruta de ataque no sería la más directa, lo pasar por el territorio de los amonitas. Probablemente en parte esta decisión se debió a las fortificaciones d la ruta más larga y difícil al sur del mar Muerto a través de Edom. Esto a la vez les permitiría incrementar su Después de siete días de viaje se les acabó el agua. Probablemente el desvío forzoso los atrasó más de lo Jehová por el dilema, Josafat quería consultar a uno de sus profetas (ver 1 Rey. 22), ya que en el pasad necesidad (comp. el caso de Moisés en Exo 17:1-4). La fe de Joram y Josafat era muy diferente. Joram no d voluntad hacia ellos. Josafat tenía fe en un Dios que revelaba sus propósitos cuando se le preguntaba y qu de Joram le informó de la presencia de Eliseo, el cual se identificó como el ayudante o siervo de Elías. La de de Elías (v. 11), y el acto en sí fue un gesto de deferencia, respeto y servicio debido a la costumbre de lavar los dos reyes de los reinos divididos fueron a ver al profeta; el rey de Edom, que en realidad probablemente acompañó. Por primera vez Eliseo se envuelve en asuntos políticos jugando un papel crítico como media narración bíblica de un profeta junto con los soldados en un campamento militar. Al principio Eliseo se dirig respondió a su madre en Caná de Galilea (Juan 2). Así, con desprecio y con palabras cortantes, el varón de en su petición, por el apoyo de su familia a Baal y a sus profetas. No obstante, Joram insistió en que había q quien había preparado una trampa para destruir a los tres reyes; por eso tendría que ser él quien les resol sería impotente contra el poder de Jehová y que el Señor es un Dios que solo sirve para castigar? Solo por l de Dios una solución al dilema. Obviamente, para el profeta el joven rebelde ya se encontraba fuera de la probablemente era monótona y rítmica, hizo contacto con Dios (comp. 1Sa 10:1-16 y 16:14-23). Aunque algu evidencia de que los profetas solían inducir un estado estático, es posible que debido a las circunstancia
  15. 15. para sentirse tranquilo delante de Dios, y como consecuencia inspirar un estado de ánimo conducente a que mano) de Dios le sobrevino, pronunció la palabra profética con sus dos promesas: primera, los aliados tend tempestad alguna, pero tendrían que hacer muchos estanques; segunda, su misión militar en Moab tendría palabra profética se cumplió la siguiente mañana. Con una superabundancia de agua dondequiera (evid causadas por una lluvia torrencial en los montes distantes), se llenaron los estanques y debido a los rayo rojo, los moabitas se convencieron de que los tres aliados que en otros tiempos eran enemigos, se habían hora del flujo del agua fue al momento del amanecer, el momento de la oblación de la manaña y también de (Edom) probablemente se relacionaba con el color de la piedra caliza. Los moabitas atacaron el campamen por ende sufrieron la derrota. Los aliados siguieron una política de arrasarlo todo en violación a las normas manos moabitas la ciudad capital de Quirjaréset, que se encontraba sitiada por fuerzas superiores a las s contra Edom, el aliado menos convencido, sin lograr una victoria. Como último recurso, el desalentado Mes a la vista de todos, incluso de la tropa de los tres aliados (compare la acción de Acaz un siglo más tarde,De retirada de los ejércitos de Israel, Judá y Edom de la lucha contra Moab. Algunos teólogos sugieren que h indignación y consternación personales de Israel. Perdieron, pues, ánimo y valentía por los horrores prolon sitio. Otros lo ven como la causa para estimular a los moabitas a desatar un ataque con fuerzas renovadas. atribuir la ira a Quemós que hizo que los israelitas abandonaran el país con pánico, porque, según la creenc de Moab. Pero la palabra para enojo o ira en heb. -quetsef7110-(Num 18:5; Deu 29:27; Jos 9:20; Jos 22:20) no los malhechores. La situación se parece a lo ocurrido en la protección divina de Samaria (Jos 7:6-7) y Jeru Dios como el soberano de la historia; está claro que Jehová controla los eventos tanto adentro como af operación militar, alentada por el profeta de Dios, pero fracasada, el juicio final de Dios sobre la apostasía d 3:15, 16 La música era una parte importante en la vida diaria de los judíos. Las bodas y los funerales era guerra se hacían tocar instrumentos para llamar a la batalla. La Biblia menciona que la música además del u para apartar espíritus malos (1Sa 16:23). El rey Darío, después de que Daniel fuese encerrado en el foso de para calmar su angustia (Dan 6:18). Otro uso frecuente de la música en el pueblo hebreo era en la profec profetas descendiendo del lugar alto, precedidos de liras, panderos, flautas y arpas; y ellos profetizando” (1 dice que ante el pedido de la profecía de los tres reyes, mandó que le trajeran un músico, y cuando el mú Eliseo y profetizó (2Ki 3:15-16). Los profetas revestían sus enseñanzas con imágenes y utilizaban los género (Isa 2:3) e himnos (Isa 40:10-17; Isa 43:16-28; Isa 44:23). Los sacrificios humanos en el pueblo azteca 3:27; 1 del pueblo azteca a la civilización mundial fue su calendario. Los aztecas tenían dos calendarios, uno relig primer año los calendarios no estaban sincronizados, tardaban 52 años en volver a coincidir en sus respec que al final de cualquier ciclo de 52 años era posible que el mundo llegara a su fin o que los dioses le conce su destino celebraban la ceremonia del fuego. En la última noche del año número 52, los sacerdotes azte México. Allí vigilaban la marcha de los astros para ver si la constelación llamada “Las cabritas” llegaría a terminaría por lo menos en otros 52 años más. Cinco días antes se había apagado todo fuego en todo el i cinco noches reinaba la oscuridad. Pero estaban listos para encender el fuego otra vez. Al observar que “La sacerdotes sujetaban a una víctima humana sobre el altar. Con un cuchillo de piedra volcánica le sacaban dos palos secos hasta producir una hoguera en el pecho de la víctima sacrificada. Al encenderse la hogue con un pedazo de ocote en la mano. Encendían sus ocotes en el fuego sagrado que ardía en el pecho de la para encender de nuevo el fuego en los templos y en los hog Definición. El significado bíblico de los colores se refiere a aquellos colores que tienen u tipo de evento o estado. Vamos a conocer el significado bíblico de los colores por separado  AMARILLO. Vamos a empezar con este color que consideramos de los más importantes representa la "Gracia y Gloria" de Dios.  AMBAR. Este color significa la Unción. La expresión de la Consagración en si. Es un  NARANJA. El significado de este color está relacionado con las alabanzas, con la adora manifestación de afecto.  AZUL CLARO. Significa la parte celestial, y también el Espíritu Santo. Está relacion simbología clara a la eternidad del cielo.
  16. 16.  AZUL ROYAL. Este color significa todo aquello relacionado con la autoridad, sacerdoc  AZUL SAFIRO. Significa aquello que es una Revelación Divina. Es un color de purez  BLANCO. Es el color puramente de la justicia, de la pureza, de la luz y de la verdad.  BRONCE. Simboliza aquello que tiene la capacidad y el deber de soportar un juicio, arre  MARRÓN CAFÉ. Este color simboliza el Cuerpo de Cristo, el Pan, y en si representa a  COBRE. En el significado de los colores, este color simboliza aquello que es el perdón, y  GRIS. Este color tiene la peculiaridad de simbolizar sobretodo la madurez, pero en si re años.  NEGRO. Es el color de la muerte, del pecado, de la maldad y la miseria. Se considera u  ORO. Representa a todo aquello que es divino, celestial, y también hace referencia a la p perseverancia en las pruebas que se nos presentan.  PLATA. Significa aquello que es la consecuencia, por ejemplo : una rendición, un pago,  PÚRPURA. Está intimamente relacionado con la realeza, con el poder.  ROJO. Simboliza la Sangre de Cristo, está relacionado con el sacrificio y también con e  ROSA. Es un color que significa la unión, la hermandad, el amor...  TURQUESA. Se considera aquello que está relacionado con la guerra espiritual.  VERDE. Es el color de la esperanza, significa la vida nueva, la vida eterna...  VINO. Se considera aquello que es un pacto, la Comunión, el compromiso, etc...  VIOLETA. Este color significa todo aquello que no podemos ver o entender, lo sobrena  TOPACIO. Es el color de las ganancias, y de la abundancia. Podemos añadir que el significado bíblico de los colores depende también del contexto, de generales sean estos. Cada color, tiene una historia y sobretodo una simbología o significado. Es lectura de ellos con calma y sin ser literal. Los colores hoy en día, tienen unos significados basta El significado bíblico de los colores es en si una mezcla de lectura bíblica, y lectura tradicio forma de expresividad y simbología que representa situaciones y estados. VERSÍCULOS DE LOS COLORES Podemos encontrar la palabra los colores en algunos de esto Génesis 20 . "Así concebían las ovejas delante de las varas; y parían borregos listados, pin 2 Samuel 13. "Y llevaba ella un vestido de diversos colores, traje que vestían las hijas vírgene y cerró la puerta tras ella". Ezequiel 16. "y tomaste tus vestidos de diversos colores y las cubriste; y mi aceite y m COMENTARIOS SOBRE EL SIGNIFICADO
  17. 17. 2 Reyes 3 1. Joram, hijo de Acab, comenzó a reinar sobre Israel en Samaria el año decimoctavo de Josafat, rey de Ju 2. E hizo el mal delante del Señor; mas no como su padre y madre; pues quitó las estatuas de Baal, que ha 3. No obstante imitó los pecados de Jeroboam, hijo de Nabat, que hizo pecar a Israel; y no se apartó de ell 4. Es de saber que Mesa, rey de Moab, criaba muchos ganados, y pagaba al rey de Israel cien mil cordero 5. Pero muerto Acab, rompió la alianza que tenía con el rey de Israel. 6. Por esta causa el rey Joram salió entonces de Samaria, y pasó revista de todo Israel. 7. Y envió a decir a Josafat, rey de Judá: El rey de Moab se me ha rebelado; ven conmigo a hacerle guerr mi pueblo es pueblo tuyo, y mis caballos tuyos son. 8. Y añadió: ¿Qué camino tomaremos? A lo que le respondió Joram: El camino del desierto de Idumea. 9. Marcharon, pues, el rey de Israel, el rey de Judá y el rey de Idumea, y anduvieron rodeando siete días d para las bestias que llevaban detrás. 10. Dijo entonces el rey de Israel: ¡Ay, ay, ay de nosotros! El Señor nos ha juntado aquí tres reyes para ent 11. Pero dijo Josafat: ¿No hay aquí algún profeta del Señor, para implorar por medio de él el socorro del S de Israel: Aquí está Eliseo, hijo de Safat, que daba aguamanos, o servía, a Elías. 12. Dijo Josafat: El Señor habla por su boca. Fueron, pues, a encontrarlo el rey de Israel, y Josafat, rey de 13. Mas Eliseo dijo al rey de Israel: ¿Qué tienes tú que ver conmigo? Anda, ve a los profetas de tu padre habrá juntado el Señor estos tres reyes para entregarlos en manos de Moab? 14. Vive el Señor de los ejércitos, en cuya presencia estoy, respondió Eliseo, que si no respetara a Jos siquiera mirándote la cara. 15. Mas ahora traedme acá uno que taña el arpa. Y mientras éste cantaba al son del arpa, la virtud del Se 16. Esto dice el Señor: Cavad en la madre de este torrente, haciendo fosas y más fosas; 17. pues el Señor dice así: No veréis viento, ni lluvia, y la madre de este torrente se henchirá de aguas, y bestias. 18. Y esto aun es lo de menos en los ojos del Señor; porque además entregará también a Moab en vuestra 19. Y destruiréis todas las plazas fuertes, y todas las ciudades principales, y cortaréis todos los árboles fru y sembraréis de piedras todos los campos más fértiles. 20. En efecto, llegada la mañana, al tiempo que suele ofrecerse el sacrificio, ya las aguas venían corriendo aquel terreno.
  18. 18. 21. Al mismo tiempo los moabitas todos a una, oyendo que aquellos reyes habían salido a campaña contra la guerra, y vinieron a esperarlos en las fronteras. 22. Y habiéndose levantado al apuntar el día, luego que los rayos del sol brillaron sobre las aguas, les pare 23. Por lo cual dijeron: Sangre de batalla es; los reyes han peleado contra sí, y se han acuchillado unos a o 24. En efecto, corrieron al campamento de Israel; mas los israelitas, puestos sobre las armas, dieron cont fueron tras ellos los vencedores, y destrozaron a Moab; 25. destruyeron sus ciudades; llenaron de piedras, que cada uno echaba, los campos más fértiles; cegaro todos los árboles frutales; de suerte que solamente quedaron los muros de ladrillos o el castillo; mas la ciu derribada. 26. Habiendo visto, pues, el rey de Moab que los enemigos prevalecían, tomó consigo setecientos hombr campo del rey de Idumea, y escaparse: pero no pudo lograr su intento. 27. Y arrebatando a su hijo primogénito, que debía sucederle en el reino, lo ofreció en holocausto sobre la m y así al punto se retiraron de allí volviendo a sus casas. × 2 Reyes 3 (3) El reino malo de Joram en Israel, 3:1-3. Joram, el noveno rey de Israel e hijo de Acab y Jezabel, heredó (1:1-18), quien era su hermano de padre y madre. Desobedeció a Dios durante su reinado de 12 años, pe 33), porque quitó uno de los ídolos construidos por Acab y años más tarde Jehú quitó el otro (1Ki 10:26 cúltico colocado por Acab o la erección de una estela conmemorativa puesta por Acab en honor de Baal Jeroboam, auspiciando la adoración en la capilla de Betel (y Dan) donde estaba el becerro de oro. De m parte por motivaciones políticas. ¿Fue esa la razón para su derrocamiento por medio de Moab? La continu hace claro que durante esos años el predominio de su madre Jezabel ejercía influencia contra Jehová recuperación del poder en Moab,1Ki 3:4-27. Al morir Acab, Mesa, el rey de Moab y vasallo de Israel, com puede determinar sin lugar a duda que dicha piedra necesariamente se refiere a la guerra de este capítul vecino. Así demostró sus intenciones claras de rebelarse contra Israel, país que lo había dominado como posiblemente desde su conquista por Omri (2 Crón. 20) unos 40 años antes. La pérdida ecónomica fue a actuó inmediatamente y con gran seriedad, primero inspecionando todo su ejército y segundo haciendo c estaba dispuesto a acompañarlo en la guerra para someter de nuevo a Moab. Se determinó que la ruta de requerido cruzar el río Jordán y pasar por el territorio de los amonitas. Probablemente en parte esta decisió la frontera norteña; optaron por la ruta más larga y difícil al sur del mar Muerto a través de Edom. Esto a la refuerzos del otro aliado, Edom. Después de siete días de viaje se les acabó el agua. Probablemente el calculado. Mientras Joram culpaba a Jehová por el dilema, Josafat quería consultar a uno de sus profetas suplido agua en momentos de necesidad (comp. el caso de Moisés en Exo 17:1-4). La fe de Joram y Josa de Dios, únicamente de su buena voluntad hacia ellos. Josafat tenía fe en un Dios que revelaba sus propós para vencer en la vida. Un oficial de Joram le informó de la presencia de Eliseo, el cual se identificó como que solía verter agua en las manos de Elías (v. 11), y el acto en sí fue un gesto de deferencia, respeto y s antes y después de comer. En seguida los dos reyes de los reinos divididos fueron a ver al profeta; el rey virrey nombrado por el rey de Judá, no los acompañó. Por primera vez Eliseo se envuelve en asuntos políti palabra de Jehová. También es la única narración bíblica de un profeta junto con los soldados en un camp rey de Israel, respondiendo como Jesús respondió a su madre en Caná de Galilea (Juan 2). Así, con des
  19. 19. indicó que no estaba dispuesto a atenderle en su petición, por el apoyo de su familia a Baal y a sus profet consultar a Jehová debido a que era el Señor quien había preparado una trampa para destruir a los tres rey su situación peligrosa. ¿Sugiere él que Baal sería impotente contra el poder de Jehová y que el Señor es presencia de Josafat, Eliseo consintió en buscar de Dios una solución al dilema. Obviamente, para el prof ayuda de Dios. Con la ayuda de una música, que probablemente era monótona y rítmica, hizo contacto c algunos interpretan la presencia de un músico como evidencia de que los profetas solían inducir un estado e trágicas Eliseo quería música suave y calmada para sentirse tranquilo delante de Dios, y como consecuenc Dios le revelara su voluntad. Cuando el poder (la mano) de Dios le sobrevino, pronunció la palabra prof tendrían una superabundancia de agua sin presenciar tempestad alguna, pero tendrían que hacer mucho tendría éxito y dejaría la tierra abrasada o chamuscada. La palabra profética se cumplió la siguiente mañana (evidentemente debido a inundaciones repentinas causadas por una lluvia torrencial en los montes distante del sol de la madrugada que reflejaban el color rojo, los moabitas se convencieron de que los tres aliados destruido entre ellos en una batalla sangrienta. La hora del flujo del agua fue al momento del amanecer, e de la guerra santa (Exo 14:24; Job 46:5). El color rojo (Edom) probablemente se relacionaba con el co campamento israelita solo para descubrir su equivocación y por ende sufrieron la derrota. Los aliados sigu las normas de la ley (Deu 20:19-20) hasta que solo quedó en manos moabitas la ciudad capital de Quirjarése a las suyas. En desesperación, Moab lanzó un ataque contra Edom, el aliado menos convencido, sin lograr Mesa sacrificó al príncipe heredero a su dios Quemós a la vista de todos, incluso de la tropa de los tres tarde,Deu 16:3). La ira resultante produjo la secuela de la retirada de los ejércitos de Israel, Judá y Edom de que hay que entender el desenlace en términos de la indignación y consternación personales de Israel. P prolongados y espantosos de la batalla y en especial del sitio. Otros lo ven como la causa para estimular renovadas. Algunos intérpretes prefieren la otra alternativa de atribuir la ira a Quemós que hizo que los is según la creencía de su época, era el dios que controlaba la tierra de Moab. Pero la palabra para enojo o Jos 9:20; Jos 22:20) normalmente describe la visitación de Jehová sobre los malhechores. La situación s Samaria (Jos 7:6-7) y Jerusalén (Jos 19:35-36). En cada caso, se presenta a Dios como el soberano de la h tanto adentro como afuera de la tierra prometida. ¿Vislumbraba esta operación militar, alentada por el prof sobre la apostasía de la familia de Acab? La música y el uso profético 3:15, 16 La música era una parte im y los funerales eran acompañados por música, también durante la guerra se hacían tocar instrumentos p música además del uso religioso, también fue utilizada como un medio para apartar espíritus malos (1Sa 1 encerrado en el foso de los leones, se negó a que le trajeran los músicos para calmar su angustia (Dan 6: hebreo era en la profecía. Samuel dijo a Saúl: “Encontrarás un grupo de profetas descendiendo del lugar a y ellos profetizando” (1Sa 10:5-6). Con respecto al profeta Eliseo, la Biblia dice que ante el pedido de la pr músico, y cuando el músico comenzó a tocar el Señor se posesionó de Eliseo y profetizó (2Ki 3:15-16). Los y utilizaban los géneros póeticos corrientes: canciones de peregrinación (Isa 2:3) e himnos (Isa 40:10-17; en el pueblo azteca 3:27; 16:3; 23:10 Una de las contribuciones más notables del pueblo azteca a la civilizac dos calendarios, uno religioso de 260 días y uno civil de 365. Después del primer año los calendarios no e a coincidir en sus respectivas fechas para año nuevo. Los aztecas creían que al final de cualquier ciclo de o que los dioses le concedieran un nuevo ciclo. Para determinar cuál sería su destino celebraban la cerem 52, los sacerdotes aztecas subían al cerro de la estrella, en el valle de México. Allí vigilaban la marcha de cabritas” llegaría a su cenit. Creían que si así sucedía el mundo no terminaría por lo menos en otros 52 añ fuego en todo el imperio azteca. Ni casa ni templos tenían luz, por cinco noches reinaba la oscuridad. Pero observar que “Las cabritas” habían alcanzado el cenit del cielo, los sacerdotes sujetaban a una víctima volcánica le sacaban el corazón. Luego un guerrero empezaba a frotar dos palos secos hasta producir una encenderse la hoguera, empezaban a acercarse corredores, cada uno con un pedazo de ocote en la mano ardía en el pecho de la víctima sacrificada para luego partir a sus pueblos para encender de nuevo el fuego (3) El reino malo de Joram en Israel, 3:1-3. Joram, el noveno rey de Israel e hijo de Acab y Jezabel, heredó (1:1-18), quien era su hermano de padre y madre. Desobedeció a Dios durante su reinado de 12 años, pe 33), porque quitó uno de los ídolos construidos por Acab y años más tarde Jehú quitó el otro (1Ki 10:26
  20. 20. cúltico colocado por Acab o la erección de una estela conmemorativa puesta por Acab en honor de Baal Jeroboam, auspiciando la adoración en la capilla de Betel (y Dan) donde estaba el becerro de oro. De m parte por motivaciones políticas. ¿Fue esa la razón para su derrocamiento por medio de Moab? La contin hace claro que durante esos años el predominio de su madre Jezabel ejercía influencia contra Jehová recuperación del poder en Moab,1Ki 3:4-27. Al morir Acab, Mesa, el rey de Moab y vasallo de Israel, com puede determinar sin lugar a duda que dicha piedra necesariamente se refiere a la guerra de este capítul vecino. Así demostró sus intenciones claras de rebelarse contra Israel, país que lo había dominado como posiblemente desde su conquista por Omri (2 Crón. 20) unos 40 años antes. La pérdida ecónomica fue a actuó inmediatamente y con gran seriedad, primero inspecionando todo su ejército y segundo haciendo c estaba dispuesto a acompañarlo en la guerra para someter de nuevo a Moab. Se determinó que la ruta de requerido cruzar el río Jordán y pasar por el territorio de los amonitas. Probablemente en parte esta decisió la frontera norteña; optaron por la ruta más larga y difícil al sur del mar Muerto a través de Edom. Esto a la refuerzos del otro aliado, Edom. Después de siete días de viaje se les acabó el agua. Probablemente e calculado. Mientras Joram culpaba a Jehová por el dilema, Josafat quería consultar a uno de sus profetas suplido agua en momentos de necesidad (comp. el caso de Moisés en Exo 17:1-4). La fe de Joram y Josa de Dios, únicamente de su buena voluntad hacia ellos. Josafat tenía fe en un Dios que revelaba sus propós para vencer en la vida. Un oficial de Joram le informó de la presencia de Eliseo, el cual se identificó como e que solía verter agua en las manos de Elías (v. 11), y el acto en sí fue un gesto de deferencia, respeto y s antes y después de comer. En seguida los dos reyes de los reinos divididos fueron a ver al profeta; el rey virrey nombrado por el rey de Judá, no los acompañó. Por primera vez Eliseo se envuelve en asuntos políti palabra de Jehová. También es la única narración bíblica de un profeta junto con los soldados en un camp rey de Israel, respondiendo como Jesús respondió a su madre en Caná de Galilea (Juan 2). Así, con des indicó que no estaba dispuesto a atenderle en su petición, por el apoyo de su familia a Baal y a sus profe consultar a Jehová debido a que era el Señor quien había preparado una trampa para destruir a los tres rey su situación peligrosa. ¿Sugiere él que Baal sería impotente contra el poder de Jehová y que el Señor es presencia de Josafat, Eliseo consintió en buscar de Dios una solución al dilema. Obviamente, para el prof ayuda de Dios. Con la ayuda de una música, que probablemente era monótona y rítmica, hizo contacto c algunos interpretan la presencia de un músico como evidencia de que los profetas solían inducir un estado e trágicas Eliseo quería música suave y calmada para sentirse tranquilo delante de Dios, y como consecuenc Dios le revelara su voluntad. Cuando el poder (la mano) de Dios le sobrevino, pronunció la palabra profé tendrían una superabundancia de agua sin presenciar tempestad alguna, pero tendrían que hacer mucho tendría éxito y dejaría la tierra abrasada o chamuscada. La palabra profética se cumplió la siguiente mañana (evidentemente debido a inundaciones repentinas causadas por una lluvia torrencial en los montes distante del sol de la madrugada que reflejaban el color rojo, los moabitas se convencieron de que los tres aliados destruido entre ellos en una batalla sangrienta. La hora del flujo del agua fue al momento del amanecer, e de la guerra santa (Exo 14:24; Job 46:5). El color rojo (Edom) probablemente se relacionaba con el co campamento israelita solo para descubrir su equivocación y por ende sufrieron la derrota. Los aliados sigu las normas de la ley (Deu 20:19-20) hasta que solo quedó en manos moabitas la ciudad capital de Quirjarése a las suyas. En desesperación, Moab lanzó un ataque contra Edom, el aliado menos convencido, sin lograr Mesa sacrificó al príncipe heredero a su dios Quemós a la vista de todos, incluso de la tropa de los tres tarde,Deu 16:3). La ira resultante produjo la secuela de la retirada de los ejércitos de Israel, Judá y Edom de que hay que entender el desenlace en términos de la indignación y consternación personales de Israel. P prolongados y espantosos de la batalla y en especial del sitio. Otros lo ven como la causa para estimular renovadas. Algunos intérpretes prefieren la otra alternativa de atribuir la ira a Quemós que hizo que los is según la creencía de su época, era el dios que controlaba la tierra de Moab. Pero la palabra para enojo o Jos 9:20; Jos 22:20) normalmente describe la visitación de Jehová sobre los malhechores. La situación s Samaria (Jos 7:6-7) y Jerusalén (Jos 19:35-36). En cada caso, se presenta a Dios como el soberano de la h tanto adentro como afuera de la tierra prometida. ¿Vislumbraba esta operación militar, alentada por el prof sobre la apostasía de la familia de Acab? La música y el uso profético 3:15, 16 La música era una parte im y los funerales eran acompañados por música, también durante la guerra se hacían tocar instrumentos p música además del uso religioso, también fue utilizada como un medio para apartar espíritus malos (1Sa 1 encerrado en el foso de los leones, se negó a que le trajeran los músicos para calmar su angustia (Dan 6:
  21. 21. hebreo era en la profecía. Samuel dijo a Saúl: “Encontrarás un grupo de profetas descendiendo del lugar a y ellos profetizando” (1Sa 10:5-6). Con respecto al profeta Eliseo, la Biblia dice que ante el pedido de la pr músico, y cuando el músico comenzó a tocar el Señor se posesionó de Eliseo y profetizó (2Ki 3:15-16). Los y utilizaban los géneros póeticos corrientes: canciones de peregrinación (Isa 2:3) e himnos (Isa 40:10-17; en el pueblo azteca 3:27; 16:3; 23:10 Una de las contribuciones más notables del pueblo azteca a la civilizac dos calendarios, uno religioso de 260 días y uno civil de 365. Después del primer año los calendarios no e a coincidir en sus respectivas fechas para año nuevo. Los aztecas creían que al final de cualquier ciclo de o que los dioses le concedieran un nuevo ciclo. Para determinar cuál sería su destino celebraban la ceremo 52, los sacerdotes aztecas subían al cerro de la estrella, en el valle de México. Allí vigilaban la marcha de cabritas” llegaría a su cenit. Creían que si así sucedía el mundo no terminaría por lo menos en otros 52 añ fuego en todo el imperio azteca. Ni casa ni templos tenían luz, por cinco noches reinaba la oscuridad. Pero observar que “Las cabritas” habían alcanzado el cenit del cielo, los sacerdotes sujetaban a una víctima volcánica le sacaban el corazón. Luego un guerrero empezaba a frotar dos palos secos hasta producir una encenderse la hoguera, empezaban a acercarse corredores, cada uno con un pedazo de ocote en la man ardía en el pecho de la víctima sacrificada para luego partir a sus pueblos para encender de nuevo el fuego Biblia Torres Amat Copyright © Félix Torres Amat. Traducción de la Vulgata al castellano 1825. Comentario Bíblico Mundo Hispano 7000 Alabama St. El Paso, TX 79904, Copyright 2000 © Editorial Mundo Hispano
  22. 22. 2 Reyes 3 1. Joram, hijo de Acab, comenzó a reinar sobre Israel en Samaria el año decimoctavo de Josafat, rey de Ju 2. E hizo el mal delante del Señor; mas no como su padre y madre; pues quitó las estatuas de Baal, que ha 3. No obstante imitó los pecados de Jeroboam, hijo de Nabat, que hizo pecar a Israel; y no se apartó de ell 4. Es de saber que Mesa, rey de Moab, criaba muchos ganados, y pagaba al rey de Israel cien mil cordero 5. Pero muerto Acab, rompió la alianza que tenía con el rey de Israel. 6. Por esta causa el rey Joram salió entonces de Samaria, y pasó revista de todo Israel. 7. Y envió a decir a Josafat, rey de Judá: El rey de Moab se me ha rebelado; ven conmigo a hacerle guerr mi pueblo es pueblo tuyo, y mis caballos tuyos son. 8. Y añadió: ¿Qué camino tomaremos? A lo que le respondió Joram: El camino del desierto de Idumea. 9. Marcharon, pues, el rey de Israel, el rey de Judá y el rey de Idumea, y anduvieron rodeando siete días d para las bestias que llevaban detrás. 10. Dijo entonces el rey de Israel: ¡Ay, ay, ay de nosotros! El Señor nos ha juntado aquí tres reyes para ent 11. Pero dijo Josafat: ¿No hay aquí algún profeta del Señor, para implorar por medio de él el socorro del S de Israel: Aquí está Eliseo, hijo de Safat, que daba aguamanos, o servía, a Elías. 12. Dijo Josafat: El Señor habla por su boca. Fueron, pues, a encontrarlo el rey de Israel, y Josafat, rey de 13. Mas Eliseo dijo al rey de Israel: ¿Qué tienes tú que ver conmigo? Anda, ve a los profetas de tu padre habrá juntado el Señor estos tres reyes para entregarlos en manos de Moab? 14. Vive el Señor de los ejércitos, en cuya presencia estoy, respondió Eliseo, que si no respetara a Jos siquiera mirándote la cara. 15. Mas ahora traedme acá uno que taña el arpa. Y mientras éste cantaba al son del arpa, la virtud del Se 16. Esto dice el Señor: Cavad en la madre de este torrente, haciendo fosas y más fosas; 17. pues el Señor dice así: No veréis viento, ni lluvia, y la madre de este torrente se henchirá de aguas, y bestias. 18. Y esto aun es lo de menos en los ojos del Señor; porque además entregará también a Moab en vuestra 19. Y destruiréis todas las plazas fuertes, y todas las ciudades principales, y cortaréis todos los árboles fru y sembraréis de piedras todos los campos más fértiles. 20. En efecto, llegada la mañana, al tiempo que suele ofrecerse el sacrificio, ya las aguas venían corriendo aquel terreno.
  23. 23. 21. Al mismo tiempo los moabitas todos a una, oyendo que aquellos reyes habían salido a campaña contra la guerra, y vinieron a esperarlos en las fronteras. 22. Y habiéndose levantado al apuntar el día, luego que los rayos del sol brillaron sobre las aguas, les pare 23. Por lo cual dijeron: Sangre de batalla es; los reyes han peleado contra sí, y se han acuchillado unos a o 24. En efecto, corrieron al campamento de Israel; mas los israelitas, puestos sobre las armas, dieron cont fueron tras ellos los vencedores, y destrozaron a Moab; 25. destruyeron sus ciudades; llenaron de piedras, que cada uno echaba, los campos más fértiles; cegaro todos los árboles frutales; de suerte que solamente quedaron los muros de ladrillos o el castillo; mas la ciu derribada. 26. Habiendo visto, pues, el rey de Moab que los enemigos prevalecían, tomó consigo setecientos hombr campo del rey de Idumea, y escaparse: pero no pudo lograr su intento. 27. Y arrebatando a su hijo primogénito, que debía sucederle en el reino, lo ofreció en holocausto sobre la m y así al punto se retiraron de allí volviendo a sus casas. × 2 Reyes 3 (3) El reino malo de Joram en Israel, 3:1-3. Joram, el noveno rey de Israel e hijo de Acab y Jezabel, heredó (1:1-18), quien era su hermano de padre y madre. Desobedeció a Dios durante su reinado de 12 años, pe 33), porque quitó uno de los ídolos construidos por Acab y años más tarde Jehú quitó el otro (1Ki 10:26 cúltico colocado por Acab o la erección de una estela conmemorativa puesta por Acab en honor de Baal Jeroboam, auspiciando la adoración en la capilla de Betel (y Dan) donde estaba el becerro de oro. De m parte por motivaciones políticas. ¿Fue esa la razón para su derrocamiento por medio de Moab? La continu hace claro que durante esos años el predominio de su madre Jezabel ejercía influencia contra Jehová recuperación del poder en Moab,1Ki 3:4-27. Al morir Acab, Mesa, el rey de Moab y vasallo de Israel, com puede determinar sin lugar a duda que dicha piedra necesariamente se refiere a la guerra de este capítul vecino. Así demostró sus intenciones claras de rebelarse contra Israel, país que lo había dominado como posiblemente desde su conquista por Omri (2 Crón. 20) unos 40 años antes. La pérdida ecónomica fue a actuó inmediatamente y con gran seriedad, primero inspecionando todo su ejército y segundo haciendo c estaba dispuesto a acompañarlo en la guerra para someter de nuevo a Moab. Se determinó que la ruta de requerido cruzar el río Jordán y pasar por el territorio de los amonitas. Probablemente en parte esta decisió la frontera norteña; optaron por la ruta más larga y difícil al sur del mar Muerto a través de Edom. Esto a la refuerzos del otro aliado, Edom. Después de siete días de viaje se les acabó el agua. Probablemente el calculado. Mientras Joram culpaba a Jehová por el dilema, Josafat quería consultar a uno de sus profetas suplido agua en momentos de necesidad (comp. el caso de Moisés en Exo 17:1-4). La fe de Joram y Josa de Dios, únicamente de su buena voluntad hacia ellos. Josafat tenía fe en un Dios que revelaba sus propós para vencer en la vida. Un oficial de Joram le informó de la presencia de Eliseo, el cual se identificó como que solía verter agua en las manos de Elías (v. 11), y el acto en sí fue un gesto de deferencia, respeto y s antes y después de comer. En seguida los dos reyes de los reinos divididos fueron a ver al profeta; el rey virrey nombrado por el rey de Judá, no los acompañó. Por primera vez Eliseo se envuelve en asuntos políti palabra de Jehová. También es la única narración bíblica de un profeta junto con los soldados en un camp rey de Israel, respondiendo como Jesús respondió a su madre en Caná de Galilea (Juan 2). Así, con des
  24. 24. indicó que no estaba dispuesto a atenderle en su petición, por el apoyo de su familia a Baal y a sus profet consultar a Jehová debido a que era el Señor quien había preparado una trampa para destruir a los tres rey su situación peligrosa. ¿Sugiere él que Baal sería impotente contra el poder de Jehová y que el Señor es presencia de Josafat, Eliseo consintió en buscar de Dios una solución al dilema. Obviamente, para el prof ayuda de Dios. Con la ayuda de una música, que probablemente era monótona y rítmica, hizo contacto c algunos interpretan la presencia de un músico como evidencia de que los profetas solían inducir un estado e trágicas Eliseo quería música suave y calmada para sentirse tranquilo delante de Dios, y como consecuenc Dios le revelara su voluntad. Cuando el poder (la mano) de Dios le sobrevino, pronunció la palabra prof tendrían una superabundancia de agua sin presenciar tempestad alguna, pero tendrían que hacer mucho tendría éxito y dejaría la tierra abrasada o chamuscada. La palabra profética se cumplió la siguiente mañana (evidentemente debido a inundaciones repentinas causadas por una lluvia torrencial en los montes distante del sol de la madrugada que reflejaban el color rojo, los moabitas se convencieron de que los tres aliados destruido entre ellos en una batalla sangrienta. La hora del flujo del agua fue al momento del amanecer, e de la guerra santa (Exo 14:24; Job 46:5). El color rojo (Edom) probablemente se relacionaba con el co campamento israelita solo para descubrir su equivocación y por ende sufrieron la derrota. Los aliados sigu las normas de la ley (Deu 20:19-20) hasta que solo quedó en manos moabitas la ciudad capital de Quirjarése a las suyas. En desesperación, Moab lanzó un ataque contra Edom, el aliado menos convencido, sin lograr Mesa sacrificó al príncipe heredero a su dios Quemós a la vista de todos, incluso de la tropa de los tres tarde,Deu 16:3). La ira resultante produjo la secuela de la retirada de los ejércitos de Israel, Judá y Edom de que hay que entender el desenlace en términos de la indignación y consternación personales de Israel. P prolongados y espantosos de la batalla y en especial del sitio. Otros lo ven como la causa para estimular renovadas. Algunos intérpretes prefieren la otra alternativa de atribuir la ira a Quemós que hizo que los is según la creencía de su época, era el dios que controlaba la tierra de Moab. Pero la palabra para enojo o Jos 9:20; Jos 22:20) normalmente describe la visitación de Jehová sobre los malhechores. La situación s Samaria (Jos 7:6-7) y Jerusalén (Jos 19:35-36). En cada caso, se presenta a Dios como el soberano de la h tanto adentro como afuera de la tierra prometida. ¿Vislumbraba esta operación militar, alentada por el prof sobre la apostasía de la familia de Acab? La música y el uso profético 3:15, 16 La música era una parte im y los funerales eran acompañados por música, también durante la guerra se hacían tocar instrumentos p música además del uso religioso, también fue utilizada como un medio para apartar espíritus malos (1Sa 1 encerrado en el foso de los leones, se negó a que le trajeran los músicos para calmar su angustia (Dan 6: hebreo era en la profecía. Samuel dijo a Saúl: “Encontrarás un grupo de profetas descendiendo del lugar a y ellos profetizando” (1Sa 10:5-6). Con respecto al profeta Eliseo, la Biblia dice que ante el pedido de la pr músico, y cuando el músico comenzó a tocar el Señor se posesionó de Eliseo y profetizó (2Ki 3:15-16). Los y utilizaban los géneros póeticos corrientes: canciones de peregrinación (Isa 2:3) e himnos (Isa 40:10-17; en el pueblo azteca 3:27; 16:3; 23:10 Una de las contribuciones más notables del pueblo azteca a la civilizac dos calendarios, uno religioso de 260 días y uno civil de 365. Después del primer año los calendarios no e a coincidir en sus respectivas fechas para año nuevo. Los aztecas creían que al final de cualquier ciclo de o que los dioses le concedieran un nuevo ciclo. Para determinar cuál sería su destino celebraban la cerem 52, los sacerdotes aztecas subían al cerro de la estrella, en el valle de México. Allí vigilaban la marcha de cabritas” llegaría a su cenit. Creían que si así sucedía el mundo no terminaría por lo menos en otros 52 añ fuego en todo el imperio azteca. Ni casa ni templos tenían luz, por cinco noches reinaba la oscuridad. Pero observar que “Las cabritas” habían alcanzado el cenit del cielo, los sacerdotes sujetaban a una víctima volcánica le sacaban el corazón. Luego un guerrero empezaba a frotar dos palos secos hasta producir una encenderse la hoguera, empezaban a acercarse corredores, cada uno con un pedazo de ocote en la mano ardía en el pecho de la víctima sacrificada para luego partir a sus pueblos para encender de nuevo el fuego (3) El reino malo de Joram en Israel, 3:1-3. Joram, el noveno rey de Israel e hijo de Acab y Jezabel, heredó (1:1-18), quien era su hermano de padre y madre. Desobedeció a Dios durante su reinado de 12 años, pe 33), porque quitó uno de los ídolos construidos por Acab y años más tarde Jehú quitó el otro (1Ki 10:26
  25. 25. cúltico colocado por Acab o la erección de una estela conmemorativa puesta por Acab en honor de Baal Jeroboam, auspiciando la adoración en la capilla de Betel (y Dan) donde estaba el becerro de oro. De m parte por motivaciones políticas. ¿Fue esa la razón para su derrocamiento por medio de Moab? La continu hace claro que durante esos años el predominio de su madre Jezabel ejercía influencia contra Jehová recuperación del poder en Moab,1Ki 3:4-27. Al morir Acab, Mesa, el rey de Moab y vasallo de Israel, com puede determinar sin lugar a duda que dicha piedra necesariamente se refiere a la guerra de este capítul vecino. Así demostró sus intenciones claras de rebelarse contra Israel, país que lo había dominado como posiblemente desde su conquista por Omri (2 Crón. 20) unos 40 años antes. La pérdida ecónomica fue a actuó inmediatamente y con gran seriedad, primero inspecionando todo su ejército y segundo haciendo c estaba dispuesto a acompañarlo en la guerra para someter de nuevo a Moab. Se determinó que la ruta de requerido cruzar el río Jordán y pasar por el territorio de los amonitas. Probablemente en parte esta decisió la frontera norteña; optaron por la ruta más larga y difícil al sur del mar Muerto a través de Edom. Esto a la refuerzos del otro aliado, Edom. Después de siete días de viaje se les acabó el agua. Probablemente el calculado. Mientras Joram culpaba a Jehová por el dilema, Josafat quería consultar a uno de sus profetas suplido agua en momentos de necesidad (comp. el caso de Moisés en Exo 17:1-4). La fe de Joram y Josa de Dios, únicamente de su buena voluntad hacia ellos. Josafat tenía fe en un Dios que revelaba sus propós para vencer en la vida. Un oficial de Joram le informó de la presencia de Eliseo, el cual se identificó como e que solía verter agua en las manos de Elías (v. 11), y el acto en sí fue un gesto de deferencia, respeto y s antes y después de comer. En seguida los dos reyes de los reinos divididos fueron a ver al profeta; el rey virrey nombrado por el rey de Judá, no los acompañó. Por primera vez Eliseo se envuelve en asuntos políti palabra de Jehová. También es la única narración bíblica de un profeta junto con los soldados en un camp rey de Israel, respondiendo como Jesús respondió a su madre en Caná de Galilea (Juan 2). Así, con des indicó que no estaba dispuesto a atenderle en su petición, por el apoyo de su familia a Baal y a sus profe consultar a Jehová debido a que era el Señor quien había preparado una trampa para destruir a los tres rey su situación peligrosa. ¿Sugiere él que Baal sería impotente contra el poder de Jehová y que el Señor es presencia de Josafat, Eliseo consintió en buscar de Dios una solución al dilema. Obviamente, para el prof ayuda de Dios. Con la ayuda de una música, que probablemente era monótona y rítmica, hizo contacto c algunos interpretan la presencia de un músico como evidencia de que los profetas solían inducir un estado e trágicas Eliseo quería música suave y calmada para sentirse tranquilo delante de Dios, y como consecuenc Dios le revelara su voluntad. Cuando el poder (la mano) de Dios le sobrevino, pronunció la palabra profé tendrían una superabundancia de agua sin presenciar tempestad alguna, pero tendrían que hacer mucho tendría éxito y dejaría la tierra abrasada o chamuscada. La palabra profética se cumplió la siguiente mañana (evidentemente debido a inundaciones repentinas causadas por una lluvia torrencial en los montes distante del sol de la madrugada que reflejaban el color rojo, los moabitas se convencieron de que los tres aliados destruido entre ellos en una batalla sangrienta. La hora del flujo del agua fue al momento del amanecer, e de la guerra santa (Exo 14:24; Job 46:5). El color rojo (Edom) probablemente se relacionaba con el co campamento israelita solo para descubrir su equivocación y por ende sufrieron la derrota. Los aliados sigu las normas de la ley (Deu 20:19-20) hasta que solo quedó en manos moabitas la ciudad capital de Quirjarése a las suyas. En desesperación, Moab lanzó un ataque contra Edom, el aliado menos convencido, sin lograr Mesa sacrificó al príncipe heredero a su dios Quemós a la vista de todos, incluso de la tropa de los tres tarde,Deu 16:3). La ira resultante produjo la secuela de la retirada de los ejércitos de Israel, Judá y Edom de que hay que entender el desenlace en términos de la indignación y consternación personales de Israel. P prolongados y espantosos de la batalla y en especial del sitio. Otros lo ven como la causa para estimular renovadas. Algunos intérpretes prefieren la otra alternativa de atribuir la ira a Quemós que hizo que los is según la creencía de su época, era el dios que controlaba la tierra de Moab. Pero la palabra para enojo o Jos 9:20; Jos 22:20) normalmente describe la visitación de Jehová sobre los malhechores. La situación s Samaria (Jos 7:6-7) y Jerusalén (Jos 19:35-36). En cada caso, se presenta a Dios como el soberano de la h tanto adentro como afuera de la tierra prometida. ¿Vislumbraba esta operación militar, alentada por el prof sobre la apostasía de la familia de Acab? La música y el uso profético 3:15, 16 La música era una parte im y los funerales eran acompañados por música, también durante la guerra se hacían tocar instrumentos p música además del uso religioso, también fue utilizada como un medio para apartar espíritus malos (1Sa 1 encerrado en el foso de los leones, se negó a que le trajeran los músicos para calmar su angustia (Dan 6:
  26. 26. hebreo era en la profecía. Samuel dijo a Saúl: “Encontrarás un grupo de profetas descendiendo del lugar a y ellos profetizando” (1Sa 10:5-6). Con respecto al profeta Eliseo, la Biblia dice que ante el pedido de la pr músico, y cuando el músico comenzó a tocar el Señor se posesionó de Eliseo y profetizó (2Ki 3:15-16). Los y utilizaban los géneros póeticos corrientes: canciones de peregrinación (Isa 2:3) e himnos (Isa 40:10-17; en el pueblo azteca 3:27; 16:3; 23:10 Una de las contribuciones más notables del pueblo azteca a la civilizac dos calendarios, uno religioso de 260 días y uno civil de 365. Después del primer año los calendarios no e a coincidir en sus respectivas fechas para año nuevo. Los aztecas creían que al final de cualquier ciclo de o que los dioses le concedieran un nuevo ciclo. Para determinar cuál sería su destino celebraban la ceremo 52, los sacerdotes aztecas subían al cerro de la estrella, en el valle de México. Allí vigilaban la marcha de cabritas” llegaría a su cenit. Creían que si así sucedía el mundo no terminaría por lo menos en otros 52 añ fuego en todo el imperio azteca. Ni casa ni templos tenían luz, por cinco noches reinaba la oscuridad. Pero observar que “Las cabritas” habían alcanzado el cenit del cielo, los sacerdotes sujetaban a una víctima volcánica le sacaban el corazón. Luego un guerrero empezaba a frotar dos palos secos hasta producir una encenderse la hoguera, empezaban a acercarse corredores, cada uno con un pedazo de ocote en la man ardía en el pecho de la víctima sacrificada para luego partir a sus pueblos para encender de nuevo el fuego Biblia Torres Amat Copyright © Félix Torres Amat. Traducción de la Vulgata al castellano 1825. Comentario Bíblico Mundo Hispano 7000 Alabama St. El Paso, TX 79904, Copyright 2000 © Editorial Mundo Hispano

×