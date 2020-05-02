Resumen Bauhaus

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bauhaus Isabel Dueñas
Historia Para entender cómo se creo la escuela Bauhaus, debemos entender el contexto histórico. Después de la segunda revo...
Movimientos William Morris ARTS AND CRAFT Mediados del siglo XIX Intnento de regresar a La Forma laboral, producir objetos...
En 1919, La escuela de artes plásticas de Weimar tuvo una fusión con la escuela de Artes y oficios de Henry Van de Velde, ...
Walter Gropius Escuela de artes, diseño y arquitectura BAUHAUS
—Walter Gropius “Arquitectos, pintores y escultores deben volver a conocer y concebir la naturaleza compuesta de la edific...
HistoriadeBauhaus En el contexto de la industrialización en Europa, el progreso tecnológico, la masificación y la producci...
Periodos Periodo 1 Periodo 3 Periodo 2 Walter Gropius En la dirección Weimar Ludwing Mies van der Rohe Traslado y cierre e...
Su sede fue en Weimar, liderada por Walter Gropius. se impulsó la enseñanza a través de centros de asesoramiento de oficio...
Liderada por Hannes Meyer. En 1925 se traslado a Dessau. Considerado el periodo más prolífico. Inauguraron lo que sería un...
Liderado por Ludwing Mies van der Rohe. Traslado y cierre en Berlín. Su tercer periodo no duraría mucho con la llegada al ...
Esquema del programa educativo de la Bauhaus
Pedagogía Primera parte Adaptación a los talleres Segunda parte Instrucción práctica y formal Tercera parte Cursos práctic...
Primeraparte Primera parte Adaptación a los talleres El programa educativo de la Bauhaus es muy bien admirado hasta el día...
Primeraparte El artista experimentaba con todo tipo de materiales, formas, colores y artes. Entre los materiales se encuen...
Segundaparte Segunda parte Instrucción práctica y formal Después de pasar por la primera fase, todos los artistas pasaban ...
Terceraparte Tercera parte Cursos prácticos y graduación En esta tercera y última parte solo los mejores alumnos recibían ...
MaestrosdelaBauhaus ● Imagen tomada en la cubierta del edificio de Dessau en 1926 de los profesores de la Bauhaus. De izqu...
—Walter Gropius “Arquitectos, escultores, pintores, todos debemos volver a la artesanía! Pues no existe un arte como profe...
Talleres Taller de Alfarería Maestro Jerhard Marcks. Luego se traslaa a Dombur a cargo de Max Krehan, donde los costes de ...
Talleres Taller de Metal Creado bajo la direción de Itten en 1920, sustituido luego por Moholy Nagy. Durante el periodo de...
Talleres Taller de Juguetería Dado el movimiento bauhaus, el uso de formas geométricas y colores primarios incidió en la f...
Talleres Taller de Escultura y Talla Responsible Josef Hartwing, diseñador. Mestro de form Schlemmer. La mayoría de los tr...
Talleres Taller de Encuadernación Dirigido por Klee como maestro de forma y Otto Dorfner, propietario del taller como maes...
  1. 1. Bauhaus Isabel Dueñas
  2. 2. Historia Para entender cómo se creo la escuela Bauhaus, debemos entender el contexto histórico. Después de la segunda revolución industrial en Europa, finales del siglo XIX e inicios del siglo XX, se da inicio al capitalismo, Éxodo rural hacia las ciudades industriales. Esto trajo consecuencias positivas y negativas a la nueva vida a las ciudades. Se crearon nuevos hábitos y costumbres de la industrialización. Como la extensión de la electricidad y el agua potable en cada hogar Cambios negativos 1. Hacinamiento en las ciudades de las clases obreras. 2. Contaminación ambiental. 3. Industrialización, por lo tanto el trabajo manual se iba a ver paulatinamente desplazado.. 4. Deshumanización del trabajo
  3. 3. Movimientos William Morris ARTS AND CRAFT Mediados del siglo XIX Intnento de regresar a La Forma laboral, producir objetos artesanales de gran valor estético Henry van de Velde CURSO PRÁCTICO DE ARTESANÍA ARTÍSTICA 1902 Y en 1906 se convierte en la Escuela de Artes y Oficios.
  4. 4. En 1919, La escuela de artes plásticas de Weimar tuvo una fusión con la escuela de Artes y oficios de Henry Van de Velde, dando inicio a la escuela Bauhaus. Fusión
  5. 5. Walter Gropius Escuela de artes, diseño y arquitectura BAUHAUS
  6. 6. —Walter Gropius “Arquitectos, pintores y escultores deben volver a conocer y concebir la naturaleza compuesta de la edificación en su totalidad y en sus partes..”
  7. 7. HistoriadeBauhaus En el contexto de la industrialización en Europa, el progreso tecnológico, la masificación y la producción en serie, trajo consigo importantes cambios en el sector social y económico. Es así que el manifiesto de la Bauhaus alentaba el regreso de la artesanía y el arte como unidad y vinculación al ámbito social. Dada la fusión, Bauhaus fue fundado en 1919 en Weimar, Alemania por el arquitecto Walter Gropius, quien se inspiro en el movimiento de ARTS AND CRAFT de William Morris. Muchos autores consideran que Gropius tenía en mente una utopía, pues veían muy lejano que a Nueva Alemania fuera reconstruida por una generación de jóvenes. Gropius quería construir una sociedad más civilizada y menos egoísta.
  8. 8. Periodos Periodo 1 Periodo 3 Periodo 2 Walter Gropius En la dirección Weimar Ludwing Mies van der Rohe Traslado y cierre en Berlín Mars is actually a cold place Hannes Mayer 1925 Traslado a Dessau
  9. 9. Su sede fue en Weimar, liderada por Walter Gropius. se impulsó la enseñanza a través de centros de asesoramiento de oficios manuales, artesanía e industria que más tarde se modificaría en el plan de estudios, por talleres donde trabajarían un material base con profesores como Gropius en el taller de muebles, Schlemmer en escultura de piedra y Kandinsky en pintura mural, por mencionar algunos. Periodo1
  10. 10. Liderada por Hannes Meyer. En 1925 se traslado a Dessau. Considerado el periodo más prolífico. Inauguraron lo que sería una de las edificaciones más emblemáticas en el ámbito de la educación y la arquitectura con ventanales en muro cortina y hormigón armado. A este periodo se uniría Marcel Breuer en el taller de muebles y Herbert Hayer en tipografía, entre otros. Periodo2
  11. 11. Liderado por Ludwing Mies van der Rohe. Traslado y cierre en Berlín. Su tercer periodo no duraría mucho con la llegada al poder del Partido Nazi y el régimen fascista invadiendo toda Alemania, la Escuela es finalmente cerrada por la Gestapo en 1933. Durante ese año, varios integrantes se mudarían a Estados Unidos para continuar con el legado de la Escuela en la Ciudad de Chicago y regresarían a Alemania en 1951 en Ulm bajo la dirección de Tomas Maldonado hasta 1966. Periodo3
  12. 12. Esquema del programa educativo de la Bauhaus
  13. 13. Pedagogía Primera parte Adaptación a los talleres Segunda parte Instrucción práctica y formal Tercera parte Cursos prácticos y graduación
  14. 14. Primeraparte Primera parte Adaptación a los talleres El programa educativo de la Bauhaus es muy bien admirado hasta el día de hoy. En un principio, es decir la primer parte de la educación de esta escuela, diseñadores, escultores, artesanos y arquitectos, llevaban en conjunto lecciones teóricas y talleres prácticos denominada como la base de educación artística. Este tenía una duración de seis meses, donde el aprendiz se adaptada a los talleres de la Bauhaus y convivía con todos los artistas que formaban parte. Se aplicaba un curso obligatorio denominado Vorkus, donde se investigaba los principales componentes del idioma visual en textura, color, forma, contorno y materiales. Más tarde se llegó a conocer como <<Método Bauhaus>>.
  15. 15. Primeraparte El artista experimentaba con todo tipo de materiales, formas, colores y artes. Entre los materiales se encuentran, la piedra, madera, metal, barro, vidrio, colorantes y tejidos. Conducido por Jhoannes Itten y más tarde por Moholy Nagy y Josef Albers En las clases de teoría participaron artistas destacados como Kandisky, quien impartía teoría d la forma y el color o Klee, teoría de la forma. Por lo tanto el objetivo principal de esta primera parte en incentivar al alumno desarrollar sus propias cualidades creativas mediante la experimentación personal
  16. 16. Segundaparte Segunda parte Instrucción práctica y formal Después de pasar por la primera fase, todos los artistas pasaban directamente a la segunda,, donde recibían instrucciones practicas y formales. Tenía una duración de tres años. Esta segunda parte se centraba en la parte técnica, en donde los alumnos perfeccionaban sus habilidades para tratar los materiales y dominar técnicas creativas. Durante esta fase la destreza manual se convirtió en la calidad clave que los alumnos debían desarrollar. Al finalizar esta pasaba por un examen donde los alumnos destacados pasaban a la tercera parte que era practica en fabricas Se considera que se copió el modelo de las ARTS AND CRAFTS de William Morris en los que los estudiantes empezaban como aprendices, después se hacían oficiales y finalmente si eran lo suficientemente buenos se convertían en maestros.
  17. 17. Terceraparte Tercera parte Cursos prácticos y graduación En esta tercera y última parte solo los mejores alumnos recibían cursos prácticos en las fabricas y salían bajo el título de arquitecto. También se centraba en el estudio de una profesión para que los alumnos pudieran desarrollar sus propios proyectos. De esta manera los estudiantes participaban en talleres prácticos como aprendices hasta dominar un oficio artesanal.
  18. 18. MaestrosdelaBauhaus ● Imagen tomada en la cubierta del edificio de Dessau en 1926 de los profesores de la Bauhaus. De izquierda a derecha Josef Albers, Hinnerk Scheper, Georg Muche, László Moholy-Nagy, Herbert Bayer, Joost Schmidt, Walter Gropius, Marcel Breuer, Wallily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Lyonel Feininger, Gunta Stölzl y Oskar Schlemmer
  19. 19. —Walter Gropius “Arquitectos, escultores, pintores, todos debemos volver a la artesanía! Pues no existe un arte como profesión. No existe ninguna diferencia esencial entre el artista y el artesano. El artista es un perfeccionamiento del artesano..”
  20. 20. Talleres Taller de Alfarería Maestro Jerhard Marcks. Luego se traslaa a Dombur a cargo de Max Krehan, donde los costes de mateia prima se reducen. Gropius exige abandonar los métos románticos y exige producir objetos con sencillez constructiva y funcional. Taller Textil Contó con Helene Börner, encargada de elaborar el primer plan de estudios.De gran importancia los prinmeros años, marcado por la presencia de mujeres. En la etapa de Dessau, Gunta Stölz abandona el taller pues existieron cambios negativos.
  21. 21. Talleres Taller de Metal Creado bajo la direción de Itten en 1920, sustituido luego por Moholy Nagy. Durante el periodo de Itten se basaron en formas elementales como circulo, triángulo y cuadrado. Con Nagy se inició el trabajo industrial de acero cromado, aluminio Taller de Mueble Gropius dictaba este taller en 1921. Baso sus diseños en simplicidad y comodidad, dejando de lado lo artístico. Al mudarse a Dessau el taller comenzó a utilizar el acero. Creando objetos ligeros, practicos, higienicos y de bajo coste.
  22. 22. Talleres Taller de Juguetería Dado el movimiento bauhaus, el uso de formas geométricas y colores primarios incidió en la fabricación de juguetería. Material usado: madera. Los diseños pretendían la estimulación de fantasía y creatividad en los niños. Taller de Pintura Mural y en Vidrio En 1924 el taller vidrio se convirtió en parte del taller de pintura mural por escasa productividad. Tras Paul Klee, Josef Albers en 1923 se hizo cargo. Se distinguió por la realización de trabajos sencillos de ´pintado o planificación de color para edificios y encargos para otros tallers
  23. 23. Talleres Taller de Escultura y Talla Responsible Josef Hartwing, diseñador. Mestro de form Schlemmer. La mayoría de los trabajos fueron encargos de otros talleres como la creación de maquetas o trabajos para escenarios teatrales. Taller Tipográfico y de Publicidad Principales maestros a la imagen fueron Helbert Bayer, Joost Schmidt y Moholy Nagy. Introdujeron cambios como incluir la minúscula en los carteles. Las composiciones publicitarias destacaban por el uso de colores primarios y formas geométricas básicas. Influencia constructivista y neoplasticista.
  24. 24. Talleres Taller de Encuadernación Dirigido por Klee como maestro de forma y Otto Dorfner, propietario del taller como maestro artesano. surgieron diferencias entre los dos maestros y tras terminar el contrato de Dorfner, este se negó a prolongarlo y el taller perdió el interés por la escuela tras no ofrecer la mínima posibilidad de ser modernizado.
  25. 25. Enlaces • https://www.lavanguardia.com/vida/junior- report/20190402/461383519019/bauhaus-metodo- educativo-talleres-practica.html • https://learningfromdesign.wordpress.com/2016/01 /07/talleres-de-la-bauhaus-un-modelo-educativo/ • https://www.arqred.mx/blog/2009/01/23/bauhaus- su-sistema-educativo/ • https://glocal.mx/breve-historia-de-la-escuela- bauhaus/ • https://historia-arte.com/articulos/la-bauhaus • Torrent, Rrosalia. Marín, Juan Manuel. Historia del diseño industrial • http://bauhaus-online.de/ • http://www.bauhaus-archiv.de/ • http://imgbiblio.vaneduc.edu.ar/fulltext/files/TC04865 9.pdf • http://html.rincondelvago.com/bauhaus_1.html • http://tadeobauhaus.blogspot.com.es/ • http://www.ecointeligencia.com/2013/07/conoces- en-que-consiste-el-movimiento-maker/ • http://fido.palermo.edu/servicios_dyc/publicacionesd c/vista/detalle_articulo.php?id_articulo=13334&id_lib ro=124

