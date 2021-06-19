Soluciones parenterales FQTF I

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOLUCIONES PARENTERALES
Son preparaciones liquidas para ser aplicadas directamente a la vía sistémica, las cuales deben cumplir con criterios tecn...
Ventajas ◦ En caso de emergencia cuando necesitamos un efecto inmediato ◦ El principio activo en solución se encuentra tot...
Ventajas ◦ Se pueden usar principios activos que:  Sean degradados por los jugos gástricos  No se absorba por la mucosa ...
Desventaja ◦ Rechazo por parte del paciente ◦ Dependencia de una persona calificada para su aplicación ◦ Riesgos de infecc...
1. INTRAVENOSA ◦ La solución es aplicada directamente en la luz de la vena ◦ La zona más común de aplicación es la región ...
1. INTRAVENOSA ◦ Rápido efecto terapéutico y de reacciones adversas. ◦ Usada a nivel hospitalario ◦ Riesgo de formación de...
Intravenosa
2. INTRAMUSCULAR ◦ Las soluciones son aplicadas en el interior de los músculos esqueléticos, entre las fibras musculares ◦...
2. INTRAMUSCULAR ◦ El efecto terapéutico rápido por su gran vascularización, pero más lento al de la vía IV ◦ Se aplican p...
Intramuscular
3. SUBCUTÁNEA ◦ Se aplica en el tejido subcutáneo de la parte superior del brazo, superficie anterior del muslo y la porci...
Subcutánea o Hipodérmica
4. INTRADÉRMICA ◦ Las soluciones generalmente son aplicadas en el antebrazo. solo 0,1 ml pueden ser administradas de maner...
Intradérmica
◦ pH ◦ Tonicidad ◦ Esterilidad ◦ Libre de Pirógenos ◦ Limpidez
◦ El pH de la sangre se encuentra entre 7,2 y 7,4 ◦ La capacidad buffer de la sangre es un pH entre 5 y 8 ◦ pH muy desviad...
◦ El pH final de la solución debe ser un equilibrio entre el pH de estabilidad fisicoquímica de la droga y el pH fisiológi...
Principio Activo Solvente Cosolventes Auxiliares a) Preservativo b) Buffer c) Antioxidante d) Quelante e) Isotonizante f) ...
FQTF-I/06-2021 https://campusvirtualucv.org Farmacia/ 2do año/ Fisicoquímica y Tecnología Farmacéutica I https://www.youtu...
  1. 1. SOLUCIONES PARENTERALES
  2. 2. Son preparaciones liquidas para ser aplicadas directamente a la vía sistémica, las cuales deben cumplir con criterios tecnológicos referidos a pH, tonicidad, esterilidad, libres de pirógenos y de material particulado
  3. 3. Ventajas ◦ En caso de emergencia cuando necesitamos un efecto inmediato ◦ El principio activo en solución se encuentra totalmente disponible ◦ Son empleadas en caso que no pueda ser usada otra vía de administración
  4. 4. Ventajas ◦ Se pueden usar principios activos que:  Sean degradados por los jugos gástricos  No se absorba por la mucosa gástrica o intestinal  Presente un efecto del primer pasaje hepático muy importante
  5. 5. Desventaja ◦ Rechazo por parte del paciente ◦ Dependencia de una persona calificada para su aplicación ◦ Riesgos de infección ◦ En caso de reacciones adversas, el efecto es inmediato
  6. 6. 1. INTRAVENOSA ◦ La solución es aplicada directamente en la luz de la vena ◦ La zona más común de aplicación es la región antecubital ◦ Se aplican soluciones de pequeños y grandes volúmenes
  7. 7. 1. INTRAVENOSA ◦ Rápido efecto terapéutico y de reacciones adversas. ◦ Usada a nivel hospitalario ◦ Riesgo de formación de trombos
  8. 8. Intravenosa
  9. 9. 2. INTRAMUSCULAR ◦ Las soluciones son aplicadas en el interior de los músculos esqueléticos, entre las fibras musculares ◦ En el adulto se aplica en el cuadrante superior de la región glútea (5 ml), en lo niños se aplica en los músculos deltoides del brazo (2 ml) o de los músculos del muslo
  10. 10. 2. INTRAMUSCULAR ◦ El efecto terapéutico rápido por su gran vascularización, pero más lento al de la vía IV ◦ Se aplican principalmente algunas vacunas, vitaminas y antibióticos
  11. 11. Intramuscular
  12. 12. 3. SUBCUTÁNEA ◦ Se aplica en el tejido subcutáneo de la parte superior del brazo, superficie anterior del muslo y la porción anterior del abdomen, entre 1 y 1,5 ml ◦ El efecto sistémico es más lento al de la vía IM ◦ Se aplican principalmente la insulina así como ciertas vacunas
  13. 13. Subcutánea o Hipodérmica
  14. 14. 4. INTRADÉRMICA ◦ Las soluciones generalmente son aplicadas en el antebrazo. solo 0,1 ml pueden ser administradas de manera intradérmica ◦ Se aplican para pruebas diagnosticas de alergias locales ◦ La aguja debe ser colocada de forma horizontal
  15. 15. Intradérmica
  16. 16. ◦ pH ◦ Tonicidad ◦ Esterilidad ◦ Libre de Pirógenos ◦ Limpidez
  17. 17. ◦ El pH de la sangre se encuentra entre 7,2 y 7,4 ◦ La capacidad buffer de la sangre es un pH entre 5 y 8 ◦ pH muy desviados de la neutralidad pueden producir dolor, inflamación y lesiones en los tejidos
  18. 18. ◦ El pH final de la solución debe ser un equilibrio entre el pH de estabilidad fisicoquímica de la droga y el pH fisiológico, ese pH es llamado pH de compromiso ◦ El período de validez para la droga será menor ◦ El ajuste de pH puede realizarse mediante la adición de soluciones no tamponadas (acido o base) o tamponadas (soluciones buffer con bajo poder tampón) ejemplo:
  19. 19. Principio Activo Solvente Cosolventes Auxiliares a) Preservativo b) Buffer c) Antioxidante d) Quelante e) Isotonizante f) Otros Vehículo
  20. 20. FQTF-I/06-2021 https://campusvirtualucv.org Farmacia/ 2do año/ Fisicoquímica y Tecnología Farmacéutica I https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZVNz3Z-TWr7EkhXwfxY4hw t.me/joinchat/3o...48Hz09cyMmVh fisicoquímicatecno@gmail.com

