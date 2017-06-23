Taller 2 (1)2

CIUDAD NUM sexo zona total hombres total mujeres Cali 18.348 Hombres total 42 42 Alcalá 18 Hombres total Andalucía 15 Homb...
Argelia 9 Mujeres total Bolívar 13 Mujeres total Buenaventura 2.405 Mujeres total Guadalajara de Buga 1.110 Mujeres total ...
ciudad 2 Cali 2 Alcalá 2 Andalucía 2 Ansermanuevo 2 Argelia 2 Bolívar 2 Buenaventura 2 Guadalajara de Buga 2 Bugalagrande ...
